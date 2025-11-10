The Music Directory

The Music Directory

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Robins's avatar
Wayne Robins
3d

Wow! Double-wow! Nielly: Thank you. Now I'm getting chills because y'all picked that card at random? And you talked about my obscure book from 2007! And called it "literature"? And it helped change the way you listened to and understood music? Did you go to Emerson College, because I know it was used there? You know what your Gen is always saying about feeling "seen" and being recognized for who you are? I feel that way. This is tied with the second-greatest thing that ever happens to me, which is when without asking, "Rare on the Air," streaming from WWOZ in New Orleans, dedicates a song to me, "to his good friend Wayne Robins up 'dere in Queens, NY" and it is some deep cut of 1950s or early 60s R&B that I've never heard before.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Kate Ellen's avatar
Kate Ellen
3d

Wow -- y'all! This was such a sweet read ✨ Many rabbit holes to go down now, just want to say thank you for letting us all peek in on your connection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shanté Honeycutt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture