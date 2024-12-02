The Music Directory is submission-based! Please check out the submission form to be featured in any of the listed categories.
Aaron Skates writes
“Cantilever is a weekly run down of live music in London, but uses live shows to discuss music and culture more generally, specifically bringing in references to philosophy, avant-garde literature and fine art; a document of what Mark Fisher would call "popular modernism" today. Having worked at independent record labels for the past five years, I also bring an industry insider perspective to music journalism.
This journalist also wants readers to know: “At the record label state51, I was for a time responsible for booking live sessions: [this video is] a good indication of the kind of music I think is worth championing!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Abbey Carbonneau writes
“Outside of Substack, Book More Women is a grassroots initiative challenging the status quo in the music industry, particularly music festivals, through visuals, data-driven advocacy and the power of social media. Our Substack starts there–gender equity in music–and goes beyond. You can expect more in-depth exploration of specific facets of the music industry, behind-the-scenes looks to our process and organization, as well as more personal musings about representation and music. A mix of serious data-driven insights and silly little photo posts about music festivals and beyond.
This writer also wants readers to know: “Learn about our project at bookmorewomen.com.”
Adam Offitzer writes
A monthly round-up of well-curated playlists, emerging artists, and exciting new albums + songs to stream, spanning across all genres!
see also: Writer/Journalist
Afia Friday writes
“A scientist and music creative on a free-flowing journey to uncover the artist within using music, art, and the atomic threads of life that bind them all through a distinctly African and Black diasporic perspective.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I am excited to return to the lost of writing and to do so with music at the heart of it. Please connect with me as I am all about building community, sharing resources, and offering support to anyone involved in the music landscape.”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Collector
aisha g. writes
“How Black music blows past imagined sonic & cartographical boundaries. Personal notes & music-emotion connections & reflections.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I like when people comment. I like responding to comments. I encouraging commenting. 😂”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
al writes
“emo, post-hardcore, indie, and adjacent music curation and writing”
This writer also wants readers to know: “i love music and i love to write, and i’d like to share my passion for those things with as much people as i possibly can, and hopefully encourage and empower some small artists along the way.”
see also: Playlist Curator
alex writes
“funky’s dilemma is here to be your one stop shop for music discovery and conversation, from the eyes of a gen-z queer woman who listens to a little bit of everything! the weekly newsletter includes fresh song, artist, genre, and album recommendations and the weekly playlist is 30 minutes of curated tunes designed to span genres, styles, and sounds. i also post playlists, essays, lists, and reviews, but will never spam you with too much content at once. music discovery should be fun and painless, and that’s what funky’s is here for! join me and let’s listen to some GOOD FREAKING MUSIC!!!! <3”
this writer also wants readers to know: “i will never shy away from being a bit silly and personal in my writing. first and foremost, i’m here to present quality writing, recommendations, and reflections, but i’m also a human. i never want to sound my writing to sound like a robot, so prepare for a few cheesy jokes and extremely subjective takes here and there. let’s make music writing fun!”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Alex Lester writes
“Chaotic Good Jazz is a weekly newsletter digging into the wild, the weird, and the deeply groovy corners of modern jazz. Each issue features a curated playlist — from experimental and spiritual grooves to acid jazz bangers and off-the-rails sax solos.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “You can also catch Chaotic Good Jazz every Friday from 10–Noon PT broadcasting live on Portland Oregon's Shady Pines Radio.”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Radio Host
Alex Lewis writes
“With over 12,000 monthly reads, Feels Like Home is where I write personal essays and weekly content recommendations about things I love & the people and moments that have shaped me—often finding connections within music, sports, pop culture, and more.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Alma Jette writes
“Meditations on life as a musician & artist, as well as weekly music selections”
This writer also wants readers to know: “My newsletter is geared towards other artists, specifically those who feel deeply.”
see also: Musician
Amar Patel writes
“I offer fortnightly deep and meaningful takes on arts and culture. A mix of critique and memoir. Previous features have explored the dawn of electronic music in India, unpacked coming of age movie Dídi (a 2024 favourite), considered how Seth in Nobody Wants This breaks the mould in romcom leading men and pondered the wider story that Sheena Patel's vengeful protagonist tells in I'm A Fan. As a broadcaster, I make Moonbeam Levels, which is my world in sound. The format is mixtape meets record club, bridging eras and flouting genre. Hopefully going monthly on a new station in 2025. Come fly with me.”
This journalist also wants readers to know: “I have been writing professionally for around 20 years, treading water in the ravine between journalism and copywriting. I started out as a music journalist for the likes of Straight No Chaser, Urb, Undercover and the BBC. Music was my first love and will always be at the core of my being.
I feel most alive when sparked by someone’s creativity and compelled to sit with their work for a while until its meaning becomes clearer. These slow-burn reflections will evolve into dispatches – untethered from release schedules and trending topics, snap judgments and hot takes.
I was unsure about joining another platform, and feeling pressure to feed the beast. There is a lot of chat on here about goals and numbers. Many of us are just trying to figure it all out, aren’t we. And enjoy writing.
My answer is to remain in play mode, work on my craft, let out distilled thoughts as they arise and roam around the marvelous community we have on here. Let's make a connection really mean something.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Radio Host
Amaya Lim writes
“mixtapes for the modern world. Record Store is a newsletter focused on music discovery and rediscovery. If you like finding new music, learning history and background of your favorite songs, reading about artistic processes, and listening to curated playlists, you might also enjoy Record Store.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator
Amy McGrath Hughes writes
“Music musings from 'hear' and far with a topping of The Beatles.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I have a subset series 'Wales Unveiled' that showcases Welsh culture, books, and music.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“Love notes to the artists who move me. Monthly curated playlists. Sharing music with a predominant focus on Black women artists, across genres. Basically, I'm your neighbourhood music enthusiast shouting at you from the town square, commanding you to "LISTEN TO THIS ARTIST!" Subscribe if you want to read my yappings on the music I love, both new finds and long-time favourites.”
see also: Playlist Curator
Angy writes
“My newsletter focuses on nonfiction creative writing pieces that share my reflections and reviews of music albums. I try to write about a variety of genres, but I have a clear preference for metal and its subgenres as well as female singer-songwriters.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I write essays that review music, including some of my research and personal reflections. I know some level of music theory, but I'm not a professional by any means.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Annie writes
“Earslug is a weekly newsletter of curated NYC show recommendations. This is the place for questions about set times, openers, venue information, or pre-show meetups etc. We are building an online community that you can follow offline to live shows. Earslug is lowering the barrier to entry to see live music, hoping to expand to new cities soon!”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I am ex record label and currently work in the music industry as a music supervisor!”
see also: Playlist Curator
ANTIGONI writes
“music that needs to be felt and stories told as they happen. drawing from lessons from my multifaceted journey within music and culture as a DJ, a&r, manager and curator of music & influence in London, via Athens but shaped by global immersion, as well as a lifelong passion for music as a student, listener, band member, guitar and piano layer and songwriter in my early years. tastefully curating music that is exciting me, things I’ve seen, read, heard that have inspired me and conversations with artists and music creatives I am meeting or building with.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Gen Z with global upbringing, deep understanding of youth and digital culture, and music industry dynamics, refined taste across disciplines and refreshing takes on the future of music and culture. A girl who above all listens deeply and plays loudly.”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
Anthony Mandelli writes
“Helping punk & diy artists share music and get connected with tech that protects privacy and supports activism and subverting corrupt power.”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Anupa Otiv writes
“House of Fun is where music and storytelling intersect. I explore nostalgic and current music that sparks an emotional pulse or triggers a memory. Occasionally, my essays weave in and out of other aspects of pop culture like fashion and film, but music is the lens through which I write about other topics. Once a month, House of Fun is also a radio show.”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Asmi Shetty writes
“MORPHINE, a creative writing experiment by Asmi Shetty, blends memoir and journalism to explore obscure sounds and their interplay with life. By focusing on niche and underrepresented communities in music, particularly artists of Eastern heritage like the writer herself, it opens a dialogue with lesser-known auditory worlds.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Originally from India and currently in Berlin. I am also the Deputy Editor at Inverted Audio, a UK based underground music magazine & a resident radio host at Berlin's Refuge Worldwide since two years. My radio show is called 'Spicetape' and Invites South Asian & Middle Eastern creatives in music.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Radio Host
Bárbara writes
“A music newsletter, released in seasons: no fluff, just fresh and unexpected tips on albums, EPs, compilations, movies, and documentaries, all with music as the common thread. 100% human-curated.”
See also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
Beebe Sharkey writes
“Band Practice is an accessible way to learn about current music without any snobbery. Each month, I recommend an eclectic array of new albums that I love and are absolutely worth your while. The second issue of the month may focus on specific artists, themes, throwback albums, or one of my killer hand-crafted playlists. I am proud to help readers from every (yes, every) generation keep up with new music.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I live in Portland, OR and write for fun (though I hope to do it professionally someday). When it comes to absorbing music, I am a limitless sponge. There is nothing more exciting than hearing other people talk about what they love to listen to. I am always on the lookout for new people to geek out with.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Ben Cardew writes
“Dance music’s past, dance music’s future … because people were dancing before you were born. One of my main gripes about music journalism, particularly as relates to dance music, is that it tends to forget its past, to the point where a totemic figure like Kevin Saunderson struggles to get his new album reviewed. My Substack is an attempt to redress this. It won’t be exclusively about old music: I aim to mix historical takes with new music recommendations. And it won’t always be about dance music, either. But if you want to read more about the likes of DJ Deeon, Armand van Helden, A Guy Called Gerald and Todd Edwards - that is, occasionally overlooked legends of dance music - then do sign up. I promise you respect for dance music’s past and some amazing records you might not have heard of.”
Ben Madden writes
“Spin To Win is a newsletter that's designed to shine a light on the world of Australian music. It features interviews with Australian artists and industry people, as well as article/music recommendations to help people keep their finger on the pulse.”
Brad Kyle writes
“Music exploration, commentary, analysis, interviews, and memories! Home of Tune Tag, Audio Autopsy, Inside Tracks, The Nic of Time, and Stephen Michael Schwartz Stories! "The best music history writing online," says Mike Degen!”
see also: Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Brandon O’Sullivan writes
“The focus of my newsletter is celebrating milestones, promoting discussions around albums that aren’t talked about, and helping recommend many albums since we get overwhelmed with music releases.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “We’re here to help spread the word that good music is being produced.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Brendon Goldwasser writes
“I created Sweet Tooth Music as a vessel for music curation and artist promotion, born out of my constant love of discovering and sharing music. I've released five exclusive compilation albums on Bandcamp featuring new songs from 25+ diverse artists, added 350+ songs to the Sweet Tooth playlist on Spotify, and published 30+ newsletters. I'm open to connecting with anyone involved in Music, PR, Events, Synch, A&R. If you like discovering new music, then Sweet Tooth is where you want to be!”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator
Brian Gardner writes
“My substack is a combination of jazz instruction, especially about improvisation, and musical commentary.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I've been a jazz musician and teacher for over 50 years. I've also written and published books and articles on other topics, which may come up as I settle in to this form of publishing.”
see also: Musician, Composer, Educator
Brian McCrory writes
“Introducing modern-day jazz of Japan through albums, musicians, and clubs.”
Brianna Bartelt writes
“Building Songs explores the relationship between songwriting and the built environment. All posts are written by Brianna Bartelt, an architect and musician based in NYC. Subscribers receive a weekly newsletter delivered straight to their email. Newsletter topics range from recording studio design to lyrical analysis to interviews with musicians.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“Personal and up-close reflections of my 60 years in the world of Soul and R&B.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I’m a multi-hyphenate creative, known as ‘The British Ambassador Of Soul, with six decades of dedication to R&B, soul music and related genres!”
see also: Producer, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Brooklyn writes
“byte-sized beats is where I combine my love of pop music with my research in music information retrieval. I dive into the sonic features that define iconic moments in music, like what makes a Taylor Swift “era” unique, using machine learning models and innovative tech tools. Alongside my research, I recommend lesser-known songs that capture the same magic as popular hits, inspired by the imagery and synesthesia they evoke, bringing fresh and vibrant sounds to your playlist.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Bruce Warren writes
“My substack is a music discovery newsletter about musicians, songs, albums, industry ideas, etc that I am particularly excited about and want to share with other music lovers.”
This journalist also wants readers to know: “I'm a lifelong music obsessive with 35+ years of music industry experience working in radio in Philly at WXPN and as Executive Producer of World Cafe distributed by National Public Radio (NPR).”
see also: Producer, Radio Host
Cal Cashin writes
“Music from all over the world, from West Africa to South Asia, Brazil to America, no borders.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Caleb Jaster writes
“I curate a weekly list of concerts in NYC, focusing on free and cheap events, highlighting discount ticket options for paid concerts. Music taste is pretty far-ranging. Expect to see a single newsletter range from Zach Bryan to Cece Winans and L'Rain. Just depends who's in town that week that I want to see!”
This journalist also wants readers to know: “I am also a music publicist, working at Classical Music Communications as senior associate for the past 8 years.”
Carmelia writes
“The Coldest Truth is an examination of Black music and culture. We ask questions about the assumptions and things we take for granted while celebrating the best that our music and culture have to offer.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic
Cecilia Gigliotti writes
“Così faccio io (Italian for ‘this is how I do it’) is a blog and newsletter for culture sluts—people who love reading and thinking about all manner of arts and humanities. I, Cecilia, began it in 2019 shortly after moving from my native New England to Berlin, Germany, and quite a while after conceiving the idea but being unable to choose what to focus on. Then I decided I didn’t have to. Although it is mostly music, and mostly music of a certain era, if I’m honest. So join me on a journey of listening, reading, watching, experiencing, creating, and meditating.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “While much of what I write about skews retro, I'm just as invested in listening to and discussing the great music of the moment. #bumpingthat”
see also: Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Charles writes
Zapato's Jam started off on a mission to introduce readers to music they might not normally encounter through mainstream channels. Over time, I have concentrated on three main themes: Women in music; music from outside the US/UK market; and the ways the music "industry" dampens creativity, mistreats artists, and profits from being an oligopoly.
This writer also wants readers to know: “My mission is not to maximize metrics, but to get the word out about artists I think deserve more recognition. I will never monetize this substack.”
see also: Producer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Chris Bradley writes
“What I’d like to accomplish here is to build an audience and seriously discuss various artists, genres, not just ones from my personal collection, and also try my best to give you that physical media listening experience as described above. I like to think I have an eclectic taste, but doesn’t everyone? I am always on the lookout to discover or rediscover. I am like a tireless musical nomad, but I often enjoy the nostalgia of various points in my life and the soundtracks that played at that time.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
Chris Coplan writes
“Punk is a great many things and also something very specific. (Like the Taco Bell menu.) This site/publication is an earnest attempt to explore those boundaries with a keen ear and endless passion. To delve into the murky unknown and perhaps share something shimmery and personal.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I'm on a brief hiatus w/ the site but I def. want motivation to get back into it ASAP.”
Chris Macmaster writes
“The main focus of the newsletter is Music Culture. I have written pieces on Festivals, Music films & documentaries, technology and some deep dives into the history of a track. The most recent piece is about whether we have seen the end of paradigm shifts in music. Almost everything has been music based so far, but the occasional piece is about other things (but usually with a music connection somewhere)”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I've been DJing since the 90s having played bass badly in a smattering of bands before that. I've co-run a club night / live music called funkdub since 2004 and have been writing about music culture for that website and have more recently started my substack blog for more wide ranging thoughts on music & Culture.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic
Colin Reed Moon writes
“Using the personal as well as the critical, Never News takes a more intimate approach to cultural commentary, including a bi-monthly record examination and weekly book club.”
see also: Musician, Collector
Collin Smith writes
“No Chambers is a project focused on highlighting artists making music outside traditionally “Western” countries. Its goal is to supplement existing Western music media, which often places too much focus on musicians and bands from backgrounds similar to its publications. To do this, No Chambers features one album each month by an artist from somewhere other than the U.S./Canada, Western Europe, Australia, or New Zealand. Other than this, there is no organizing principle to No Chambers. Featured albums can be from any genre, time period, and point in an artist’s discography.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Based in SF. Writing can also be found in Bandcamp Daily and The Wire.”
Conor Ryan writes
“A music blog run by a lil' record store in rural CT writing about records we love across time and space. We focus on digging up lost gems and newer artists that we believe in.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “We are all about listening to music we are unfamiliar with, so please feel free to send along your own music for us to check out!”
see also: Musician, Producer, Collector
Cris Cohen writes
“Cris Cohen interviews professional musicians from the worlds of rock, Americana, blues, etc.”
This journalist also wants readers to know: “I also create custom content and manage social media for Huey Lewis & The News, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Cowboy Mouth, and other artists.”
see also: Podcaster
Dami Ajayi writes
“London Listening Sessions began with impeachable ideas about music that I could not pitch to editors. Having festered and gained a room of their own, those ideas have become London Listening Sessions, where I meditate about music that moves me. It is almost always West African music, and my angle is to look back into the past; hence, I have been labelled a music historian. LLS is about the here and now and what we have received from the past but failed to acknowledge by omission or commission.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I am a psychiatrist and a published poet.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Dan Harrison writes
“500 words a week (ish) on music, culture, things in general. Criticism? Confessional? Whatever you want to call it. Sometimes I’ll write more, sometimes I’ll write less.. I’m not gonna tell you what you should listen to. I’m just here to tell you what I’m listening to and why it matters. It's about music and why we listen, where we listen, what we listen to, happy memories and breakup albums. It's about playlists and band shirts and house shows and trying our best to build a life bracketed by our favourite albums.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I want this to be music criticism without the criticism, without the need to qualify and score and rank albums. It's really only about having fun.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Dan Pal writes
“Dan Pal writes reviews and personal stories about film, television, and music. His Top Ten Memoir covers music from every year of his life and the stories he associates with those songs.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I invite all to submit their Top Tens at the end of each year as part of my newsletter. I'm also always looking for comments, ideas, and people to collaborate with.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Danyel Smith writes
“Beautiful words. Nerdy writerly conversation. Links to your world. Music writing. And ‘90s magazine energy from a ‘90s magazine editor-in-chief.”
Dave Bigalot writes
“Exploring critical music listening and appreciation for the everyday music fan.”
writes Sonic Autobiography
“For over 20 years I have been making a monthly playlist (originally CD-Rs!) and have used these mixes as a historical record of mine and my friends listening habits, or more accurately, a Sonic Autobiography. I have moved this practice to Substack this year and add a little more context to the playlists. In between monthly playlists I post concert videos or other new release recommendations.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Dave is a Chicago based music lover, writer, carpet documentarian and ephemeral enthusiast. His work focuses on natural wonder, urban living, agoraphobic wanderlust, and disregarded mundanities.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
David McPherson writes
“For me, music is the elixir of life. To paraphrase Nietzsche, “without it, life would be a mistake.” As a full-time writer & author, I love sharing stories. Here, you’ll find musings on music, songs and historic venues — past and present — along with occasional posts about some of my other passions such as golf and architecture.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I’m a proud Canadian that practices gratitude daily. My goal is to shine a light on artists, songs and North American venues that are key parts of their cities’ cultural ecosystem.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
David Puente writes
“Music, books and treasures from Barcelona”
This writer also wants readers to know: “In Spanish”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“good writing about topics i’m passionate about, specifically hip hop, r&b, and the various subgenres that fall under their umbrellas.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “i love healthy discourse behind music!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Devon Hunt writes
“Live and in Colored is a look from a Black queer perspective about different concerts I attend, often ones with majority white audiences. So far I’ve written about attending shows from such artists as Fontaines D.C., Royel Otis, Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, and the 1975. My essays tend to not be a summary of the show but are usually more of an analysis on different compelling themes I find within. I also look at some of my favorite songs and apply them to things going on in culture right now. For example, [in a recent post] I take the song “Sincerity is Scary” by the 1975 and look at how many people’s unlimited Internet access as a youth led to social media being a space of irony and insincerity.
This writer also wants readers to know: “I’m a huge nerd of indie, pop-punk, and post-punk, genres that unfortunately don’t have a ton of Black representation. I do hope though in writing about these genres I bring more attention to Black artists trying to break into these largely white spaces.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Diona Renee writes
“Is This Thing On? is a cute little corner where I share my hot takes, opinions, and favorites on music that means the most to me. Thanks for taking the time to read, subscribe or share!”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I'm a lover of all things Pop music and R&B!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Donnie C. Cutler writes
“I cover country music -- the culture, the expectations, the orthodox view on authenticity and how it's just made up. I aim to shine a light on the unexpected aspects of the space -- especially LGBTQ+, musicians of color and women in the space.”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Donwill writes
“I track new releases, do quirky album reviews and write longer pieces on music related topics. In short, it’s a space for all of my musings on music and whimsical nonsense. It's a free newsletter but I would absolutely love for people to subscribe at the paid tier!”
see also: Musician, DJ/Selector, Producer, Podcaster, Radio Host
DT writes
“I created TASTE to focus on indie and alternative art of various types that I love, that moves me, or that otherwise helps me make sense of life. I construe art broadly to focus on music, television, drag, and other forms of creative expression. Indie and alternative art and stories are the ones I relate and respond to the most viscerally. I don’t, however, say indie or alternative to indicate a focus on only artists who are literally independent or on small labels, for instance. My focus on indie and alternative art is about about art that prioritizes creativity, innovation, risk-taking, genre blending, and going against the grain of what is traditionally accepted as valuable (in art and in life).”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I try to avoid rating music, ranking it, and pitting artists (or their art) against each other. My goal is to focus on the things I love and why I love them while steering clear of negativity. I don't exclusively focus on music, but music is often included in or related in what I write about.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Playlist Curator
Ebrima Jassey writes
“Honestly, I write about my life, and use music as a way to understand it, and vice versa. I love sharing what I'm listening to. I also like writing about larger trends in the music industry like artist development and stuff and plan to focus on this a little more in the near future!”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I'm Black, my pronouns are He/Him and live in New York! Also a huge anime nerd lol, so you can expect a reference here or there. Probably gonna write whole essays exploring the parallels between rappers and anime.”
see also: Playlist Curator
Eduardo Lemos Martin writes
“Searching for the human aspect of music + weekly hand-picked playlist & recommendations. Available in English and Portuguese.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Emilia Kaldis writes
“I document the Bay Area alternative music scene, especially the underground DIY side of it. I aim to help people explore the scene and get to know the artists that are its lifeblood, giving smaller, talented musicians a platform, and scene-goers a place to see their interests represented and recorded for posterity.”
This journalist also wants readers to know: “I publish weekly artist features and local music recommendations, and focus heavily on long-form interview-based content. There’s no better way to get to know an artist than to speak to them!”
“Currently posting weekly reviews of albums that are new to me, but also sharing longer essays on a variety of topics, including an upcoming series breaking down my master's dissertation in popular music studies into smaller essays”
This journalist also wants readers to know: “I would love to start freelancing as a music journalist so if anyone has any tips (or if any editors want to commission me!) I'm all ears!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Eoin Murray writes
“A newsletter about underground and alternative Irish music. Featuring monthly round-ups of new releases, along with essays, interviews and guest DJ mixes exploring the past, present and future of the island's undergrowth.”
Eric Fahey writes
“5 Songs is a weekly email, sharing 5 songs loosely based around a theme. There will be some commentary about each song selection: a mixture of criticism, history, context from the artist, or what I believe the song or artist is communicating to the listener. It's mainly a vehicle for sharing a variety of music by finding a common thread through which to weave it together.”
This writer also wants readers to know: 5 Songs is a free newsletter. I don't intend to create a subscription tier. This is all about sharing good music.
see also: DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Fidel writes
“poptimister is your go-to platform for all things pop music and culture! Whether you're here for a investigative article about a niche 2000s lore or an opinion piece on the latest pop trend, we promise to dive deep into the most interesting moments that help shape the pop culture of today.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
“Every weekday, two hours of music that’s perfect for working (no vocals). In each edition we highlight one artist, talk about their origin and influences, and recommend a couple of their albums. We also produce a weekly mix and monthly Ambient Country show featuring artists working in that subgenre.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
Gabbie writes
“New Bands for Old Heads is a newsletter for people who want to keep up with new music but feel overwhelmed by the prospect. Maybe you used to be the music know-it-all in your group of friends, but it's been years since you've paid attention to a new album release. Or maybe you don't think there's actually been any good music since you were in your teens and 20s. Whatever the case, I'm here to get you excited about new music again by drawing connections between the older music you're nostalgic about and new releases from the last ~5 years.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Garth C. writes
“Reflections on all kinds of music I feel passionate about from all over our world + travel, visual arts, film, photography, books etc. But mostly music - interviews, reviews, meditations etc.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I've been writing on and promoting and collecting music for a long time now. Originally in my homeland of Aotearoa/New Zealand, then based in London since the 90s, often in the US South and the Balkans. I try and celebrate creativity, community and how music can bring people together.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
George Henderson writes
“to explain inspiring new music and inspiring old music in terms of each other, mythology, psychology, history.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I often suffer from retrophobia.”
see also: Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Glenn Cook writes
“Our Reality Show's focus is on telling stories — personal, professional, societal — through writing and photography. Included in this are analysis, reviews and photos of concerts, interviews and photos of musicians.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Forty years into my career, I also write about education, culture, and family and work as a freelance photojournalist.”
Grace Brennan (Greyce) writes
“Stuff on Songwriting is a newsletter dedicated to the art of songwriting. Each issue dives into a lyrically thoughtful track - breaking down what makes it work - then spotlights the songwriters behind it. Highlighted are not only the songwriters' biggest hits but also three of their underrated gems that deserve more attention.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Music writer based in France - represented by High Line Literary Collective.”
See also: Reviewer/Critic
Greg & Jules write
“Every day, we will alternate sharing a song that piques our interest, whether it be out of love or sheer musical mastery. In doing so we hope to create a digital catalog of the sounds and lyrics that provide a backing track to our everyday lives.”
see also: Musician, DJ/Selector
Hannah writes
“Going beyond the vinyl to bring you my recommendations for new tracks, artists and releases. After writing reviews of the latest additions to my ever expanding vinyl collection over on Instagram since 2020, I needed another space to share recommendations that didn't always come with a 12" LP to photograph. This Substack is relatively new, but it builds on the alt_version Instagram content. Welcome to the extended mix.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “alt_version - extended mix is a companion to alt_version on Instagram. While character-limited album reviews are shared over there, this Substack is a home for longer posts, new artist recommendations and music related articles.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Collector
“Hardihood Gonzo by Classic Rock Producer Lou Volpano - The Man Whose Fast Times with John Belushi, Frank Sinatra, Elvis, George Harrison, Aretha, Madonna, and Many More Led Him to the Writing-Life He Leads Today”
This writer also wants readers to know: “49 years of entertainment experience in the trenches of producing rock shows including The Blues Brothers Movie, Iron Maiden, Journey and Alice Cooper Live, Cheap Trick for HBO, Bob Dylan's 30th Anniversary for Columbia Records, and literally hundreds more. Billboard gave him an award for producing ginormous music festivals. To boot, his pencil pushed AB & AMA music theatricals for Dick Clark & Larry Klein.”
see also: Producer
Hayden Goodridge writes
“My newsletter’s goal is to cover new albums being released each week, as well as less frequent deep dives into the histories of specific artists and genres.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I also run Infinite Spin as a TikTok channel (@Infinite.Spin) but the goal of my Substack is to allow me to talk more in depth about the subjects I’m covering for folks that love to read!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Ian Paul Sharp writes
“My focus is on albums that are a complete listening experience; LPs meant to be listened to in full. I publish an article/review regularly and a playlist with listening notes every two weeks.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I’ve been passionate about many genres of music across six decades. I feature new music as much as I write about classic albums.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Indie Scientist writes
“This newsletter primarily focuses on new music discovery, highlighting debut albums and new releases from spotlight artists across a variety of rock and indie genres.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Philly-based writer/artist”
see also: Playlist Curator
“Exploring the best of electronic music from the past and present. Ongoing monthly installment shares forward thinking music from a range of genres, focusing on producers who sit outside the mainstream spotlight.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I also publish album reviews and reflections.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Educator
Jackie R. writes
“Each edition focuses on a piece of music that has come in to my mind for whatever reason. That has made MotD an eclectic exploration of music, boosted by the thoughtful comments readers share.”
see also: Musician, Reviewer/Critic
Jackson Mumper writes
“Mump's Playlist explores trends and music happenings with monthly deep dives into specific songs or albums. Recent topics have included Brat, DtMF, and Doechii. Why, and with whom, did these songs become popular? What makes a song unique? What can a song tell us about its artist or society going forward?”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Jacqui writes
“Dinner Music curates left of field grooves to put on while you’re cooking dinner or drinking wine. Digging through new and old, the newsletter explores the intersection of atmosphere and feeling in sound.”
This writer also wants readers to know: I’m also 1/2 of dj duo Horse Opera, based in Austin TX (https://www.instagram.com/horse_opera/)
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
Jake writes
“A free newsletter about alternative music from China. Artists from China should be judged on their music rather than just where they’re from. Yet at the same time there is a real lack of coverage of these artists in English and it can be difficult for non-Chinese readers to find extensive information about new music from the country. So the hope is Concrete Avalanche will help keep you up to date on new releases from China and/or introduce you to new music and artists you might not have found otherwise.”
Jami Smith writes
“Songs That Saved Your Life explores the queer roots of rock & roll. I shine a spotlight on the often overlooked stories and explore the impact of LGBTQ+ artists and queer culture on the rock music scene.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Songs That Saved Your Life is a Substack publication and weekly radio show.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Jamie Ward writes
“Song recommendations / discoveries for the adventurous ear, along with a but of writing and storytelling, like a radio deejay that talks a bit much between songs.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I have terrible tinnitus, which just adds to it all.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Jared Smith writes
“Vinyl-centric spotlight on new music and culture.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
Javana writes
“My focus is to connect people to a subgenre of alt-Rnb and soul that I really feel has been growing in popularity and gaining its own legs in the last decade. There is something about Neo-soul and alt-Rnb that just really resonates with me and this newsletter allows me to shares my thoughts and feelings on music and connect with other lovers of the genre. The artwork I create for the newsletter is also a really lovely bit of expression I add to give my newsletter a face and style and show alt-Rnb and Neo-soul in another light alongside my thoughts and ramblings on music.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Jeff Van Dreason writes
“I'm creating a playlist and adding a new song every day, then writing a few words about it. My plan is to keep this going for as long as I can, sharing my eclectic taste and hearing feedback from readers and listeners.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I have a massive record collection that I may need to start pairing down or my wife may divorce me? :D”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Podcaster, Collector
Jeremy Shatan writes
“Giving you an earful about an omnivorous array of music, from cutting edge sounds by living composers to new (and old) classics in rock, folk, hip hop, pop, R&B, reggae, jazz, global, and more. Established 2009.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I’ll listen to anything…once!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Jess Burge writes
“Welcome to Mixtape, your Australian friend in music. A newsletter to read, explore and hear. I share my playlists with songs I discover and rediscover, artists and albums I'm obsessed with, live acts whose merchandise I am most definitely buying. Sprinkled with musical theatre, Christmas carols and a lot of nostalgia. Expect recommendations of all kinds, there are no boundaries. New artists, golden oldies, soundtracks, news, interesting stories and personal anecdotes. Music is my jam.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I love writing about Australian music. Home is where the heart is.”
see also: Playlist Curator
Jess Makler writes
“Ever been in a music slump? Each month, I’ll highlight 7 newly released tracks and buried treasures alike, straight to your inbox. If you’re local to Seattle, make sure you check out the monthly Show Radar at the end of the letter. No more SLUMP! Wake up your ears!”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic
Joe writes
“Telling the story of my life and relationship with music through UK Number 1 singles.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
writes Life Told Through Rap and Noire Notes
“Life Told Through Rap is a fictional series that explores the art of storytelling through a curated selection of electronic, hip-hop and R&B albums”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I also have another newsletter / Substack section called Noire Notes which is a nostalgic stream-of-consciousness series about life and other things including music.”
Jon Tanners writes
“Applied Science is my attempt to cull a lifetime and listening and nearly 15 years of experience working as a manager, A&R, and writer into a usable insights for anyone trying to navigate the treacherous waters of the music business.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I wrote for Pigeons and Planes for half a decade. I manage artists and producers who've won Grammy's, racked up billions of streams independently, and made some of the most influential records of the last decade. I am proudest of the beef bourguignon I make for my family every Christmas, but I am also very proud that I have been able to survive in a very strange, often quite terrible business for a decade plus. I am just trying to leave the music business less shitty than I found it.”
see also: Collector, Educator
José Carlos Santos writes
“Interviews, playlists, podcast episodes, old magazine features, reviews, lists and a lot more - The Devil's Mouth is a resource for discovering mostly underground, lesser known artists, both new and old.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I am based in Portugal and I deal mostly with the heavier side of music as that has been my main field of work for the past 25 years, but The Devil's Mouth is 100% international and genre-free, so I welcome suggestions from anywhere in the world and about all kinds of music. Get in touch and let's find each other new favourite bands!”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Collector, Podcaster
Joseph writes
“a bi-weekly digest of reviews, interviews, and special features dedicated to experimental and instrumental music.”
see also: Musician, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster, Educator
Joss Chappell writes
“Welcome to Stick It On The Mixtape, a blog written with the intention of holding up records by modern songwriters and telling you why their song might just change your life. Picture Natalie Portman handing Zach Braff a pair of headphones in the film Garden State and we’re halfway there.
This blog is not about overwhelming or over stimulating readers with playlists of music that will take hours to get through. If there is one thing I’m told by friends and family who don’t follow music like they used to, it’s that they don’t have the time or can’t be bothered to trawl through the endless music we have at our fingertips. My aim is to highlight tracks that I believe to be worth the precious moments you have to spare; either on a walk home from work, train ride to an event or when you’re preparing something to eat.
Each week, I will write about one or two songs from recent months which have inspired, comforted, or supported me, with craft of song writing or lushness of its melody. Occasionally, I might also throw in song from modernish times that may have passed you by or you may have forgotten about. I will keep the format as simple and consistent as possible, whilst also trying to keep the content about celebrating the wonders of what modern music can offer.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Joyce writes
“I focus on discussing fiddle tunes and songs from the world of folk/traditional music (with occasional forays into other genres), with an emphasis on tunes in the public domain. I also write about my thoughts on being an amateur fiddler in the folk/traditional music scene, particularly oldtime/bluegrass. In some of my posts, I write a bit about the origins and history of specific songs and tunes, despite being even more amateur as a historian than I am as a musician.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Would appreciate folks who are either already in the folk/trad/oldtime/bluegrass world commenting, and also newcomers!”
see also: Musician
Judy Cantor-Navas writes
“Cuban sounds and stories from the wide world of Latin music. Playlists, videos, interviews, and a serialized book about the pioneering Havana label Panart Records by Judy Cantor-Navas.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
writes Sothis Medias
“Avant-garde, experimental music, culture and subculture.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Husband. Father/Grandfather. Author of The Radio Phonics Laboratory: Telecommunications, Speech Synthesis and The Birth of Electronic Music (Velocity Press). Ham radio operator (KE8COY). Library cataloger. My radio work was first broadcast in 1999 on Anti-Watt, a pirate station at Antioch College. Between 2001 and 2014, I was one of the rotating hosts for the experimental music show Art Damage, and later for the eclectic On the Way to the Peak of Normal, both on WAIF, Cincinnati. In 2015, [I] became a ham radio operator (KE8COY) and started making friends in the shortwave listening community, leading [me] to contribute regular segments for the high frequency programs Free Radio Skybird and Imaginary Stations.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“JustSomeMustard is a music publication founded by a classic condiment. Mustard has the pleasure of interviewing independent musicians from all across the globe.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “They are semi-sentient condiment.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Kadrian Alvarenga writes
“First Pressing explores life through records, and specifically the vinyl record. I love advocating and being a part of record culture because the vinyl community as a whole is incredible. My substack chooses to write about the things I'm passionate about within the vinyl community, from BIPOC record stores to record store day to undiscovered gems and personal anecdotes. While my chosen medium of listening is through the vinyl record, you can listen however you want. My hope is that you walk away having discovered at least one new piece of music to listen to on a Sunday morning or help build out your collection. All I want is for you to come here, enjoy reading, and discover some music that will make a first pressing on you.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I just love music and am first and foremost a fan, from there, it sparks to writing and championing I’ve always wanted to own a record store. After many years of just being an idea, I’m excited to announce that Latin Gold Records is officially LIVE! While the main dream is to have a brick-and-mortar store that you can call a third place one day, I’m thrilled to sell records on Instagram as well as bond with you over music on this Substack as well as swap stories, recommend artists and albums, and help build your record collection. I am also doing pop-ups in person at record fairs and flea markets in Los Angeles and beyond. Outside of my record habit and this Substack, I’m currently the Director of Marketing for Onyx Collective, a premium content brand within The Walt Disney Company with programming exclusively available to stream on Hulu that focuses on artists of color and underrepresented voices. As Director, I oversee all marketing campaigns for Onyx’s programming including the Oscar-winning documentary feature film Summer of Soul (and Questlove's upcoming Sly Stone doc), scripted series Reasonable Doubt and UnPrisoned, and docuseries such as The 1619 Project. Before Onyx, I was the Director of Advertising & Media at FX Networks, overseeing paid media campaigns for DAVE, Snowfall, American Horror Story, and more. Back in the day, I used to work at Pivot TV and Spin Magazine, too.
see also: Playlist Curator, Fan, Collector
Karen Joy Brown writes
“Supernova Support is a newsletter/podcast exploring the collision between songwriting and emotional wellness and the exponential synergy between them. Karen Joy Brown and Katie Phillips are two burnt-out bitches on a mission to help songwriters (including themselves!) overcome fear and doubt to bring exceptional songs to the world.”
see also: Musician, Podcaster
Kate Ellen writes
“I'm Little Door—musician, writer, mom, and explorer of what happens when you treat music as consciousness technology. I'm documenting my journey to recording and releasing my debut album in my mid-40s — a proud late bloomer. I believe music is a portal, creativity is consciousness work, and am endlessly fascinated by what happens when we're brave enough to let ourselves be be who we are. I create Monthly Portal Playlists, host Listening Circles on women's music, and do vinyl give aways.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I do branding + websites for creatives at www.kateellen.me”
See also: Musician, Playlist Curator
Keith writes
“Deep dives into Neil Young’s catalogue, shows, film, motivations, writing, all from a very personal perspective.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Keith Bacon writes
“** Sharing personal stories inspired by popular songs.** You know how a certain song can be forever associated with a moment in your life? In this weekly newsletter I share stories that come to mind when I hear a particular piece of music. Or a moment that gets a certain song playing in my head.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “If these songs bring up your own stories, please share them!”
see also: Podcaster
Keith R. Higgons writes
“Music centric. Could be a new podcast episode, could be a piece about an album or song that maybe you've forgotten about.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I have two music related podcasts - Center Stage: An Abandoned Albums Podcast and The Mix n' Match Podcast.”
see also: Podcaster
Kevin Alexander writes
“"Fresh takes on future classics and forgotten gems, from a suburban dad in flyover country. Mixtape maker. Playlist dealer. A real piece of work." \ We also host one of the liveliest online music discussions every Monday, interview artists, and work to shine a spotlight on other indie creators.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Come check out what was once called "the nicest place on the internet!"”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
Kim Hankins writes
“I am a professional chamber + orchestral musician and a trauma-informed yoga teacher interested in musicians wellness. My substack offers wellness ideas for musicians to explore, monthly free meditation sessions, and personal anecdotes about my own wellness journey. As musicians, we are often asked to push past our limits and sacrifice ourselves for our art. I hope my readers recognize their strength in doing the opposite, feel empowered to prioritize their wellness, and advocate for themselves and their music communities.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I’ve been a featured Yoga for Musicians teacher at conferences, music festivals, and universities. I have also appeared as a guest speaker on musicians wellness issues on various podcasts, conferences, and universities. I am glad to see that times are changing and more musicians wellness resources are becoming available to students and professionals! You can learn more about me at: alignedmusician.com”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Composer, Podcaster, Educator
LaChelle Chrysanne writes
“My newsletter is anti-niche and covers a wide range of topics including music, personal narratives, and cultural critiques.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I have previously created work as a singer-songwriter and I also used to DJ I curate a monthly watch + play list which features a selection of fresh tracks that aim to push your algorithm beyond mainstream music.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
Laurie Fortune writes
“My name is Laurie Fortune, a tech student on the fast track to Fortune 500. Realizing that my destiny lies in creativity, not cubicle . From fashion, to Music, to dance and writing, I’m a multi-passionate creative. As I shape myself outside of the corporate mold, I'll be sharing my journey from corporate to the beautiful chaos of creativity. The FortuneCookiee newsletter serves to inspire introspection, spark a growth mindset, and encourage others on a similar path to embrace their own creative evolution.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “This space is not just about sharing my journey—it's about fostering connections with other passionate creatives. I'm here to learn, grow, and exchange insights as we navigate the beauty and chaos of pursuing our artistic dreams.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer
Lo Carmen writes
“Loose Connections is a weekly newsletter by singer-songwriter/Harper Collins published author Lo Carmen; essays, insights, deep dives, themed playlists & recommendations around music & culture.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “My eighth album Transatlantic Light — described by Will Hermes as “a holy glowing dreamscape” — was released September 2024.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Loc writes
“My newsletter is focused around west coast music (hip hop,r&b, etc). Along with opinion and personal takes on hip hop culture related topics. The occasional hip hop artist interview when I get an opportunity as well.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I want to hear from all black creatives. Everyone is welcome!”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
writes Incredibly Gloomy
“I write about music that's either marginalised or outright maligned. Stuff that has never been considered "cool", and which many may even find actively repulsive. But I am not writing about this stuff to "reappraise" it, and I do not write "in defence of" anything. I write about it because this is the music that moves me, and I know I'm not the only one. At the moment my focus is on new age music, but I also write about prog rock, Britpop, post-Britpop, and outsider art in general. I also like to assess music festivals as they evolve, to try and pinpoint the moment they lost their way.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I do not think of myself as a music critic. I am just like you: An obsessive who wants to talk - or write - about the things that move me. So, I'm not a critic or a journalist, just a writer who happens to write about music. I also make unlistenable ultra-lo-fi drones of my own.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
Lori Christian writes
“Former L.A. music industry/scenester sharing my memoirs. Warner Bros. Records/Bomp! Records/Music Rage Records. My partner is Chris Wilson, formerly of the Flamin' Groovies and Barracudas.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I am publishing my memoirs in words and photos as well as a collection of personalized autographed memorabilia. Rock and Roll saved my life from the time I lost my father to an untimely death when I was just 13. I worked in the music industry in Los Angeles for an indie label, a major label as well as starting my own indie label. I started going to clubs as a teenager in the early 80’s during the punk/goth/new wave/power pop/garage and paisley underground era in Los Angeles. My life revolved around the music scene. It was always an adventure!”
Lucy writes
“Vinyl Femmes is a weekly newsletter about women (and non-binary people) in music and pop culture. I focus on music reviews, articles and recommendations which celebrate women.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I’m UK-based but love music from all across the world so I try not to limit myself on what I write about (as long as it’s made by women or NB artists!)”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Luke Seaman writes
“A (typically) fortnightly newsletter about electronic music, with an emphasis on emerging talents in the UK.”
Mace writes
“The central focus of my newsletter is sharing new, indie, or outsider songs in an email blast for readers who need to get to work and only have enough time to open an email to play a song. I also do write ups about shows I go to and book reviews centered around books about musicians. I try to share works by artists that are more obscure or have a cult following.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “My goal is to help make people amplify the quality of their playlists, one song at a time.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
mackenzie may writes
“the focus of my newsletter is music appreciation filtered through my feelings and my work in nature. i have compiled "review rankings" for albums released in each of the past two years, and am working to present the same for this calendar year. additionally, i go to shows in my city and write about my experiences seeing artists, and post a weekly hour-long playlist.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “everything has its value and nothing should go to waste!”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Mallie Hart writes
“Music discovery, by looking forward and back to find new and new-to-me listens.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “My love of music started with my Mom. I lost her in 1994 when she was only 55 and I was 23. It was too early. Seeking and sharing music reminds me of her.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Manny Faces writes
“Exploring the innovative, inspiring, and sometimes surprising ways that Hip Hop music and culture are being used to help uplift humanity, in areas including education, science and technology, health and wellness, politics and social justice, business and entrepreneurship, and more.”
This writer also wants readers to know: I have a book coming out soon, based on the newsletter's sibling, Hip Hop Can Save America! The Podcast!
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Advocate, Podcaster
Mark Edward Randall writes
“My love of music and interest in lesser known artists. Right now, I alternate between covering lesser known or overlooked Canadian artists and acts who charted on Billboard's Bubbling Under charts.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I have a college print journalism background, but quit writing for years until recently when I happened on Substack. You can also find me on Substack's QStack directory.”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Mark Hooper writes
“Weekly playlists alternating between Something Old and Something New because sharing the love of music builds community amongst the chaos. Indie, alternative, folk and more from around the world.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Brand new newsletter for 2025!”
see also: Playlist Curator
Mark Nash writes
“I write about my love of music as well as other sources of joy I find in life, particularly nature and hiking, all within the context of my sobriety journey as a recovering addict and alcoholic. To date most of my Substack articles have been playlist-based but I plan to expand into essays in 2025.”
see also: Playlist Curator
MarQ Manner writes
“I focus on a live music calendar for Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. I also cover Council Bluffs, Iowa. I do daily posts digging deeper into shows in the area and local music news. I have been a local music columnist for area publications for twenty-five years. I also have a Sunday post with a list of new release albums from everywhere and my thoughts on some and curated weekly new release playlists. I have managed a record store for thirty-five years and so that experience and daily interactions with new music is what I draw from for those entries. I also interview local and national artists occasionally.”
Marshall Bowden writes
“New Directions in Music isn't genre-specific. It honors music that has challenged listeners in one way or another. I try to bridge the gap between music journalism and the deep listening of a true fan.
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
Matt writes
“When you sign up, you’ll get music recommendation write-ups multiple times a week, complete with all the streaming links you need. Sometimes, the day’s pick is a single song; other times, it is an entire album. I also frequently share themed lists and playlists.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Matt writes
“Kaala’s Substack newsletter is your compass to Japan’s extreme music underworld, packed with band profiles and links, venue maps and histories, ticket reservations, and brutally curated concert recommendations. Each issue drips with firsthand anecdotes from the pit, plus sharp picks for hotels, restaurants, and bars near the action, whether you’re stalking blast beats in person or scouting the scene from afar. Equal parts guide and manifesto, it’s essential reading for anyone chasing the sound of chaos across Japan’s concrete sprawl.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “This is a mean side of Japan. Not for the feint of heart.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Producer, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Matt Bull writes
“I focus on recent music. In particular, recent and decent live music. Even better if it's live, local or diverse. Sometimes there are themes, sometimes gig reviews, sometimes pointless meanderings. I go with my gut after I've had a sandwich.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “You're all welcome!”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Matt Madurski writes
“My primary focus is a chronological review of every #1 hit on Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks chart, starting from the chart's beginning in September 1988 through the present. I occasionally branch out into other chart-adjacent reviews and reflections of songs and albums that impacted my life or were a part of the music zeitgeist in my lifetime.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I've learned a lot about music and history in the two years since I started this project, and I owe a lot of that personal growth to the community of followers who make Substack writing fun and interesting. Always looking for new folks to connect with and share similar musical passions!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Matt Thompson writes
“Critical Hit Parader is focused on the intersection of rock music and tabletop roleplaying games.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I am a regular panelist on The Contrarians Youtube music channel and was a contributor to the following books Dominance and Submission: The Blue Öyster Cult Canon, Run with the Wolves: Rainbow on Record, & Judas Priest: Album by Album. I create music under the name The MT Promise.
see also: Musician, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak writes
“Matthew Joel is a Canadian folk musician releasing music recorded to 4-track tape right here on Substack. Matthew also does interviews with other Canadian singer songwriters in a series called “The New Canadiana” and writes essays about the mysteries of art-making.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Matthew also has a PhD in the history of philosophy.”
see also: Musician, Podcaster
Max Freedman writes
“Lavender Sound is a publication dedicated to writing about music by LGBTQ+ people (okay, and the pop girlies too), with all writing in the newsletter by and for LGBTQ+ people. We pay our writers for their contributions, and paid subscriptions fund our ability to do so while cultivating an online community of LGBTQ+ music fans.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Since we don’t currently run ads or take sponsorships, your financial support is the only way we can pay our writers.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Max Himelhoch writes
“Every Monday I find and share two songs from artists who deserve a bigger audience. With a focus on artists with less than 25k monthly listeners, I am always looking for someone and something new - the fewer listeners the better if I'm honest. In an effort to further support the most exciting emerging artists, my paid subscriptions get redistributed to the artists I write about. Really aiming to build a community of people who want to find new music and believe in a better, more equitable, future of the music industry.
The newsletter has also helped launch my own concert series and an annual compilation of demos from artist I love.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “LA based and always open and excited to hear new music :)”
see also: Playlist Curator
“The Melomaniac is where music lives and breathes! As a true lover of all things music, I dive into every corner of the musical universe—l, from in-depth reviews to rich historical explorations and the ever-evolving impact of music in pop culture. Whether it's the stories behind timeless classics, the artistry shaping today's sound, or the cultural heartbeat of music, this blog is all about celebrating, analyzing, and experiencing music in its fullest form. If it moves, grooves, or sparks a feeling, you'll find it here!”
See also: Reviewer/Critic
Melted Form writes
“I provide weekly new music recommendations in the form of two lists: one list for new ambient releases, which is the genre I focus on most prominently, and another list for all other genres. I also offer reflections on life, creativity, and art, help promote independent artists and labels with relatively small followings, and share brief thoughts on new and old records.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I make my own ambient and experimental electronic music and frequently share demos of my work in my newsletters.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer
Merlin Sabal writes
“Disability in Punk and DIY Music”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Submissions open.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Accessibility consultant
Mia writes
“this is how tomorrow moves is where music meets reflection–a space to explore how the songs I loop through mirror the rhythms of my life (potentially similar to how others may experience and enjoy music). Each playlist or rotation represents a chapter, capturing moods, transitions, and emotional landscapes of but a tiny moment in my life. I love constantly discovering new music and artists so the genre profile will change every two weeks or so. It’s a blend of personal experiences, introspection, and deep dives into the sonic qualities that make me appreciate the art I listen to.”
see also: Playlist Curator
Michael Cirigliano II writes
“A place to cultivate calm, connection, and healing through melancholy moments of classical music. Twice a month, we discover the human stories behind works that explore questions of life and death, joy and sorrow, love and loss, so we can witness within ourselves the transfiguration — physically, emotionally, spiritually — made possible through music that transports us to a beautiful, more perfect world.”
Michael Elliott writes
“The Mixtape, a weekly (sometimes bi-weekly, sometimes semi-weekly) newsletter that covers blues, country, hip-hop, jazz, rhythm & blues, rock'n'roll, soul, and whatever Americana is. Sometimes we'll honor a landmark album or influential artist, shine a light on an underappreciated talent, or dig into the newest and freshest sounds.”
This writer also wants readers to know: Author of Have a Little Faith: The John Hiatt Story and an upcoming book on Swamp Rock from Oxford University Press; freelance writer: No Depression, PopMatters, AmericanaUK, etc; recovering radio guy.
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Michael K. Fell writes
“Home Is Where The Music Is is a space where I share my thoughts about music, film, and art. It also allows me to release the many music conversations I usually have with myself to an audience. I’ve been collecting records since receiving my first one from my uncle when I was six. Now, totaling into the thousands, my record collection covers a broad spectrum of rock, psych, funk, soul, jazz, gospel, and African.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I am not a musician. I am not a trained writer. I studied art and I find much inspiration in music and have an extensive collection. Once upon a time, I wrote a lot about records & music. I’m excited to start writing again, and I hope you find something here that you will enjoy. My Substack is about music, art, film, and all things inspirational.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Collector
Michael Maupin (Mike, he/him) writes
“StoryShed Learning & Media’s mission is to explore the boundaries of personal history (both yours and mine) through creativity, writing, and reflection. I have written about music ("Waterskiing with Bob Dylan," and a music history Substack, about to be shelved for a while, called The Guy Stevens Weather Report).
This writer also wants readers to know: “Mostly interested in 1960s-70s music of all genres, musician biographies, offbeat trends.”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Miki writes
“Discover the connections between producers and artists you love while discovering new exciting sounds they have lineage with. Get a first person breakdown of the joy of diving into music credits from a music journalist, from me: Miki Hellerbach, who’s beat has organically become covering producers from GuiltyBeatz (Tems, Jorja Smith) to Riton (Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa) to Like (Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak) and more! I even had a column at an indy UK publication for 24 weeks in 2021 called “The Producer’s Voice.” Become a part of a community that values highlighting the behind the scenes artists who fuel the existence of the most exciting music made in modern history. Also just pick up on new vibes!”
This writer also wants readers to know: “My guiding light is that producers should be covered with the same veracity and substance as vocalists. I also just love finding how many interesting stories can be told and connections can be made by being nerdy about finding out who made what music with who.”
see also: Playlist Curator
Mitchell Stirling writes
“The Run Out Grooves is a weekly newsletter based on celebrating the last track on the album.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Miter writes
“Writing music and writing about writing music”
see also: Musician, Producer, Composer
“Diggin’ in My Crates is a love letter to music that lingers—the songs that get caught in your chest and refuse to let go.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster, Radio Host
“Short and untidy thoughts by this folk & world music journalist (Songlines, fRoots, Jazz Podium, etc), Londoner, sightseer, environmentalist, finder of things and food standards policy person.”
This journalist also wants readers to know: “I'm a long established journalist covering folk, roots and world music, firmly rooted wherever possible in the soil of the place the music is being made. In this blog I cover a bit of that, and also veer into other areas of interest. I hope to reproduce some older articles that risk being lost in the mists of time, as well as keeping you updated when I publish new stuff and sharing discoveries that I'd never otherwise get a chance to cover.”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Murat Esmer writes
“Carefully Picked Song Stories, Music Articles & Playlists”
This writer also wants the readers to know: “I love music and listening to music for years. Following eastern & western music and enjoying combining their spirits in the playlists.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator
nadine writes
“i write about music through a technology lens, exploring how innovations are changing the way we create, experience, and share music. i also write about how technology influences music culture—shaping the way we discover new artists, connect with communities, and redefine genres in the digital age.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Nenad Georgievski writes
“Interviews, concert, and album reviews. Also, other stuff like books, travel and art.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Niamh writes
“we’re all over social media — one more ‘drop video’ and i’ll scream. it’s hard to cut through the noise and find things worth spending our scroll time on. as someone who’s worked in music - specifically club culture - for a few years now, i’ve wanted to craft a space which could enact as a passion dump. i’m a DJ, broadcaster and digital creative and strategist based in the (v underrepresented) North of England and have many thoughts, loves, hates, and a deep yearning to connect with new people. this is a space culminating all sorts: it’s a multimedia, all-encompassing scrapbook away from the noise of social media. we can chat about music, speak to artists, talk about productions and musical processes. i’ll share with you what i’m up to across the DJ and radio world, with monthly recommendations and regular championing of the north of the uk. you can reciprocate. it'll be a fun ride :)”
see also: DJ/Selector, Podcaster, Radio Host
Nick Harvey writes
“Exploring sounds, it's all in bounds. Playlists, record deep dives, original mixtapes and more. Lots of its new, lots of its from the 70s. All got the vibe of a good movie on a late Saturday afternoon.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Nick Vereshchak writes
“The main draw of Lately is a weekly music release roundup, albums and songs that interested me that I give brief commentary on. I also write a section at the end about the music I've been listening to lately, whether old or new. In addition, I write articles/essays about music topics that interest me, as well as album reviews. I'm a musician myself, so I feel I'm able to give unique or in-depth analysis of music.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Producer, Reviewer/Critic, Composer
Nicole Palsa writes
“From yesterday’s hitmakers to the undiscovered voices of tomorrow, Amplify Country is your place for all things country music. It’s about the songwriters, the artists, and the people behind the scenes who help deliver music to fans.”
This journalist also wants readers to know: “My name is Nicole Palsa and I’ve been a freelance music journalist in Nashville, Tennessee since 2012. I’ve written about the newcomers, superstars, and legends of country music for publications including Country Now, Music Mayhem, Countrytown, and Country Music Tattle Tale. Throughout my career, I’ve interviewed some of the biggest names in the genre, including Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, and many more.”
Niko Batallones writes
“Music, pop culture and the Filipino perspective, written through my particularly specific filter. A personal journal slash playlist every month; a review of new albums from the Philippines most months; deep dives into my musical hyperfixations in between.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Oliver Picken writes
“According to Making Music, over 228,000 music makers take part in nearly 4,000 leisure-time music organisations across the UK. In a world where people’s time and attention are precious commodities, these people choose to devote a set period of time per week to music-making, for they know the positive, life-affirming joy that it brings them. My newsletter is all about celebrating the act of recreational and leisure-time music making and is aimed at music educators, leisure-time players and aspiring conductors. However, everyone is welcome and if you believe in the power of music in your local community then I think you will like the posts I have in store for 2025! Thank you for reading!”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Musician, Composer, Educator
“My focus is to write in depth musings and feelings about music and music relates topics in a format that mirrors old style blog writing. on my frequency is a nod to the yesteryear of radio and music blogs, an archive of thoughts, musings, critiques, and community for favorite and impactful music in my life. Inspired by the old days of livejournal and community radio, I wanted to create a space where I could geek out, discuss, and contemplate the music that comes in and out of my life. We used to fiddle around looking for the correct radio frequencies to get the right station and the music we were looking for in that moment, and you have come to my station and found the inner workings of my mind. I hope you leave with some thoughts and inspiration that fuels your days.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I'm starting writing for fun after nearly a decade. Hammering out the bits and bobs still and trying to get the creative juices flowing.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Patrik Skoog writes
“Your go-to place for valuable advice on music production, behind-the-scenes insights on working for clients, and a peek into the day-to-day of mixing & mastering—across all sorts of genres.”
This writer/journalist also wants readers to know: “A Swedish record producer, mix engineer, and DJ since the 90s.”
see also: Producer, Composer
Paul Smith writes
“The Long Play is like a book club but with albums. Every month, we listen to a classic album together. Halfway through the month, we'll post our famous Mid-Month Missive which gives a bit of background to the current album.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Pavi writes
“I’m your adventurous bestie sharing my experiences around the world. I fuck around, we all find out. I share a main message and always include info about upcoming concerts, playlists, or albums that I recommend.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I go to a lot of concerts and festivals (try to go early in the tour) and review them.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Concert reviewer
Pé Dupre writes
“I’m a disco kid 🕺 & 80s dance music lover and writer. I’m here to help you embrace your secret love for 70s and 80s dance music. Each week, I share the stories of artists you know and those you think you don’t. And each story is accompanied by its own soundtrack/mixtape. Fair warning: a dose of sarcasm, puns, and dry humor is inevitable!”
see also: DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Pedro writes
“debtor's island creates tuneful indie folk exploring memory, trauma, and the urban sprawl. The newsletter contains original songs and drafts, written pieces (generally autobiographical), poetry, lyrics, and illustrations.”
see also: Musician, Producer, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“Archive music journalism from post-punk Liverpool, mostly from Melody Maker.”
PerfectFM
“We are a group of music curators that strive for the goal to bring perfect songs and perfect music into the spotlight. From the songs and artists that have millions of fans, to the albums and melodies that live in obscurity. We're here to show what perfect music the world has been missing out on. The search for every perfect song.
See also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Peter C. Baker (and guests) write
“We primarily feature pieces in which one writers digs into their relationship to one song, evoking the ways music flows through our lives.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Phil Freeman writes
“Album reviews (new and archival); occasional interviews; essays about music history. Lots of jazz, lots of metal, a splash of modern classical, and some other stuff once in a while.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Not everything is for everyone.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Phil Quist writes
“Explores the intersection of AI, technology, entertainment, and finance. It examines how these rapidly evolving fields collide and interact, offering insights and commentary on the shifting digital landscape and its impact on business, culture, and creativity.”
see also: Playlist Curator
Phil Taylor writes
“Sharing thoughts and observations on the music that’s currently obsessing me, whether recorded or live. A focus on smaller artists, but bigger ones too. Includes interviews, features and exclusives.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
“Weekly music recommendations from noise rock, post-punk, avant-garde and beyond.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Producer, Reviewer/Critic
r.✨ writes
“to expand the minds & ears of music listeners by sharing my musical journey as a listener.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Richard Elliott writes
“I write about the ways that songs connect to the object world: how songs bring evocative objects to life; how songs become evocative objects that accompany lifetimes; how songs survive by attaching themselves to other objects.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Richard Sanford writes
“Weekly previews of local events, monthly playlists, capsule reviews of records.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Rick Rees writes
“Stories from the avant-garde in music, art and engineering. It all started with my record collection, and maybe yours.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I'm working on a book about a producer/manager called The Gomelsky Recordings.”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
The Ririverse writes
“Fear of Music follows my personal journey from a corporate cog to a professional songwriter and performer. It delves into the themes of impostor syndrome and navigating creative process, but also talks about songwriting techniques and celebrates music nerdiness in all its shapes and forms.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “The Ririverse is calling to you 👽”
see also: Musician
Robert C. Gilbert writes
“Listening Sessions is a Substack publication dedicated to the joy of listening to music. Each issue features a deep dive into an album or an artist or an issue of interest, mixing musical analysis with historical background in an engaging way. If the next thing you want to do after reading one of my essays is to listen to the music I’ve just featured, then I’ve done my job.”
Robert Stevenson writes
“Personal essays about my life/work in music (see “Why Charli XCX's 'Brat Strat' is my Favourite Reference”), and the industry (see “The Music Video as a Cultural Artifact”). Posts about cultural crossovers between recent and relevant marketing and music (see “The Engineering of a Cultural Overlap”) and interesting cultural clashes (see “The Politics of Minority Language in Music”) plus reviews and best albums/songs. I also intend to include writing about my own music projects (although this won’t be the focus)”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I make music as Neckinger (a new project)”
see also: Musician, Producer, Collector
“I’m a music obsessive who is deaf with a cochlear implant in one ear and natural hearing in the other. My writing focuses on my experiences with my music obsession and hearing loss. I’m currently writing a song by song analysis of Harry Smith’s legendary 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music.”
see also: Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Rohit Sinha writes
“The Industry Playlist’s mission is to make you smarter about the meta-trends in the future of the music business. We do that in three ways:
🪁 Sonic Shifts: Bite-sized 30,000 feet view on the trends shaping the business of music for you to stay ahead.
🥽 Deep Dives: Occasional in-depth analyses of the music business landscape in India, to give readers a glimpse into the future we must build.
🔥 Curated Insights: The latest thinking and perspectives from across the music business and cultural landscape. We dive in to markets, business models, and technology that define and give shape to music culture 🎵”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Run a 360 artist management services agency in India. Former strategy consultant turned writer.”
see also: Music Executive
Saffron Bruno writes
“Welder by day, rockstar by mid-afternoon. 24/7 artistry. I make music and write about what it takes to be an independent artist. My weekly newsletter goes in depth on the process of writing, producing, and recording my debut album, The Invention of Saffron Bruno.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I am open to collaborations with other artists! I am big on uplifting other musicians and building a community where other performers can support one another.”
see also: Musician, Producer
Sam writes
“New Favorite Album helps music lovers refine their taste with quick reviews from a Gen-Z lens. Every week, you'll receive 2 or more ALBUM REVIEWS with a score out of 10. Every Thursday, you'll receive a NEWSLETTER sharing ALL my favorites releases within the past week + my most anticipated music for the next week. This page is designed to save you hours of time stuck replaying the same songs, while building a never-ending library of modern music history.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “It's brand new, it's here to stay, and it's completely FREE this summer!”
See also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Educator
Samantha Colombo writes
“Dispacci is an Italian newsletter that tells stories from the world through music.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I am a journalist with a background in ethnomusicology.”
S.W. Lauden writes
“Guitar Pop Music, Books and Music Books”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator
Scott Murphy writes
“Interviews with/Musings/Music/Film/TV/Travel/Media”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I have varied interests—also interviewed all the artists you think about…”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Sebastian Lloyd writes
“Essays and stories on crisis and its cures. I write about macro and micro crisis of the most personal and nation/world wide importance and trace that anxiety through character based stories and essays. Well, I try.”
sexydiscoballs writes
“Magical Dancefloors describes dancefloors that enchant us. These are places where relationships blossom, barriers break, healing happens, dancers come to know (or forget) themselves or their pasts, and that inspire us to imagine new futures and dream new dreams.”
This journalist also wants readers to know: “Former journalist for Bloomberg News and AOL who loves a good dance marathon of 6+ hours.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Educator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Shanté writes and
“a filmless score is a passion project that prompts one to see film in a musical way and hear music in a cinematic way. i'm building my ideal coming-of-age film soundtrack through a series of playlists. with things i collected, i offer musings on music, maximalism, memorabilia, and mysticism. i frequently share and review collectibles in my possession, majority of them being music-related (vinyl, cassettes, CDs, etc).”
this writer also wants readers to know: “i also curate The Music Directory; i've done college radio and i have playlists for DAYS. i do sing a lil and i've always dreamed of being in a band. my favorite genres are neopsychedelia, alt R&B, soul, indie and experimental rock.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
writes Mindie
“Mindie is focused on delivering feel good music from all corners of the world, three times per week on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Each issue includes 3 song selections, a quote that resonates with me, a music related video and a photograph from music history.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I also run a record label called New Relic Records and do creative consulting on the side for artists and brand. You can check out some of my work here.”
See also: Playlist Curator
Slim writes
“I send out two Spotify playlists every Monday, paired with a short piece of writing. The playlists can be any genre, and the writing is sometimes about how I made the mix, what it makes me think of, or flash fiction that fits the mix vibe.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I like pretty much any kind of music. I am just a music enjoyer. Anything from any part of the world, I’ll try it at least twice. Super, super open to music recommendations. I’m also pretty active with the chat feature to talk abt what I’ve been listening to.”
See also: Playlist Curator
Sig writes
“A monthly newsletter from the desk of Sig Wilder – songwriter, singer, gardener, and lover of full-length albums. Mostly writing about new music and sharing demos from the studio. Occasionally other interesting music related things.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I write to learn about music and I listen to music to learn about myself.”
see also: Musician, Reviewer/Critic
Sonny Rane writes
“A light-hearted look at life and music tuned to the key of Gen X. Now with less Enya!”
Stephan Kunze writes
“zensounds is a newsletter about experimental music and culture by writer Stephan Kunze. He lives off-grid in Germany's rural northeast, practices slowness and mindfulness, and enjoys a wide range of musical genres – ambient and experimental electronic music, jazz and free improvised music, modern composition, leftfield hip-hop, post-rock and noise rock, avant-pop, and more.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Stanley C. writes
“Twice weekly music essays from a millennial independent music journalist with 10+ years experience. Here I share tips for early-stage musicians, advice for fellow indie music writers, and analysis of music industry trends for casual music listeners.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Podcaster
Stephanie Maldonado (better known as “Vibe With Steph”) writes
“Haus of Vibes is a little corner on the internet where we explore the New York City underground, music culture, and highlight local DJs and smaller venues (the scene is bigger than the popular, large venues like the Brooklyn Mirage). From dive bars in Brooklyn and rooftops in Queens to midweek parties and after work industry nights in Manhattan, we give you a carefully curated list for intimate venues and good vibes at lesser-known venues, so you don’t have to feel like crabs in a barrel when you just want the dance and chill.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I’m also a music publicist, independent DJ booking agent, dancer, and a lover of House music.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Steve Bradley writes
“I’m a musician and former journalist and every Friday I’ll share stories from music’s frontline - everything from legendary gigs to classic albums, killer riffs to thriller B-sides, festival highs to career lows. There’s a place for everyone at Musical Chairs - so, why not take a seat? You're very welcome.”
see also: Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Steve Goldberg writes
“Earworms and Song Loops is "a place where memoir and earworm intersect and conjoin." To elaborate, "I’ll tell you all about the tunes that loop in my head, and weave an entertaining, relatable, and often humorous personal story around them." Also, expect playlists based around themes, usually connected to an earworm.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Check out my essays and if they intrigue you, let's talk collaboration!”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Syd Schwartz writes
“Discoveries in jazz, adventures in record collecting, and not taking serious music too seriously. I've been listening to, writing about, overspending on, or marketing music for the past four decades. Jazz and Coffee is a weekly dive into music, record collecting, and the music business. All from the perspective of a lucky fan who turned his hobby into a 30+ year career in the music industry.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Sometimes, a perspective from someone who has spent time inside the belly of the beast is helpful. Other times, it makes for great storytelling! You don’t need to know anything about jazz or drink coffee to enjoy my SubStack!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Recovering Major Label Marketing Executive, Collector
Tedd Terry writes
“Either I write original short fiction and include a playlist as mood music OR I share a playlist with an accompanying piece of mood fiction.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Once I tried putting a Tom Waits record on to set the mood for a date and she broke up with me. That was the day I found out that Swordfishtrombones is an effective birth control method.”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
Thea Wood writes
“Herizon Music spotlights women in music and the issues that affect them.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “Author and Recording Academy member.”
see also: Podcaster
Trace Davidson writes
“I write, curate, and feature artists that have less than 1,000 monthly listeners.”
See also: Playlist Curator
Travis Tyler writes
“Enjoyer Times isn't genre-restricted, but I tend to focus on electronic music of all kinds (house/techno/electro/ambient/jungle/downtempo), jazz, funk, soul, boogie, international vibes, videogame music, dungeon synth, and more.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I'm a lifelong music dork, former professional record store guy from one of the largest physical music media shops in the US (Josey Records - Dallas) and occasional DJ.”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
Trey Roque writes
“Songwriter, musician, producer, author. From out of Liverpool, Trey Roque lives in Prague (CZ), where he makes his music by hand, soup to nuts. So to speak.”
see also: Musician, Producer
Vincent Jenewein writes
“essays on the aesthetics, history and philosophy of electronic (dance) music + quarterly music round-ups.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Producer, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“I write about music history, forgotten stories and music criticism. From the beginning to now.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
Wayne Robins writes
“One happy subscriber, a music biz exec said, "Critical Conditions is great! Really brings me back plus keeps me current." I've been a music journalist since 1969. CC by WR features essays, interviews, and reviews with almost all the great rock/pop musicians of our era, framed to take the reader inside the room where the interview is taking place, the music is being played. My past credits include the original Creem, Village Voice, and Newsday/NY Newsday (1975-1995), and professor teaching criticism and interviewing at St. John's University (2013-2024). Storytelling about rock pop music and culture, shaken in a blender. Steely Dan, Dylan, Rolling Stones, Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Laura Nyro, Paul Simon, Gillian Welch & Dave Rawlings, boygenius, the Ramones, Pete Townshend, Leonard Cohen: Great songwriters and songwriting are at the core.”
This journalist also wants readers to know: “I always wanted to be a "journalist" rather than "rock critic," though I answer to both. I try to maintain the high standards required for decades of success at top newspapers and magazines. There are occasional forays into sobriety and spiritual development to which I did not have access when I was a hotshot kid on the beat.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
“A Substack newsletter for forward-facing music fans— a mix of new LP reviews, old music reveries and obsessively-curated playlist streams, plus interviews, video content, and easter-egg hyperlinks. We are genre-fluid: Rock, jazz, folk, country, r&b, hip-hop, afrobeats, reggae, reggaeton, salsa, samba, experimental music, contemporary classical, and (especially) things in-between.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I’ve been writing about music and culture for nearly 40 years. My work also appears in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Uncut (UK). You may hear me on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Back in the day I wrote for SPIN, the Village Voice, Minneapolis’ City Pages, and Option. I also write books: Love Goes To Buildings On Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever, and more recently, Lou Reed: The King of New York. (Yep: I’m a New Yorker.)”
See also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster, Radio Host
Will McCartney writes
“Noise Narrative explores music and its impact on life. Featuring interviews, radio shows, historical deep dives and monthly album recommendations. Run by Will McCartney, who has previous writing in The Quietus, Mixmag, The Line of Best Fit, Inverted Audio & more.
Noise Narrative's content includes:
- a deep dive into a Latvian revolutionary who smuggled techno past the KGB
- an investigation into how Two-Tone music united Thatcher's broken Britain
- an interview feature looking at a protest play in Tunisia
- a conversation with Africa's leading ecomusicologist
- monthly album recommendations & an End of Year Top 50 list
- monthly radio shows, including one forthcoming on NTS.”
see also: Radio Host, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
William Poulos writes
“My newsletter focuses on literature and music. I've written about opera, song lyrics, guitar players, and why slower tunes do a better job of revealing virtuosos than faster ones.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I live in Australia and hope to devote a lot more time and energy to celebrating Australian art and music.”
see also: Musician, Reviewer/Critic
“YeahYal is a podcast mix of eclectic vibes spanning multiple genres and eras. New mixes every month. DJ mixes and playlists offer nostalgic jams paired with “newish” songs as relevant companions. Genres include: funk, soul, house, r&b, hip-hop, electronic, indie, psychedelic, folk, jazz, new wave, post punk and disco that span the 60s to now. The goal of each mix is to combine a collection of disparate genres that still fit well when blended together. Playlists of each mixtape are also available to help spice up your steaming algorithm if you’re looking for better suggestions of new music (although about 10% of the tracks are not available on the streaming services). Basically, each mix consists of “relevant retro” tracks that influence me and which I think will inspire others. Mixes are upbeat enough to play while working out but also mellow enough to create a vibe suitable for working or hanging out.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer, Collector, Podcaster
Zoë writes
“I write a weekly round-up of live music shows to attend in Sacramento, CA. I try to highlight local acts, artists of color, LGBTQIA+ artists, and I also have an interview series where I interview industry professionals in Sacramento, CA.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “I’m not a trained musician nor am I a trained journalist. I used to write creatively but that’s it. I’m just obsessed with music and seeing shows!”
