Greetings everyone!

Welcome back to another edition of The Medley, a musical digest. After some time off, I’m getting back into the swing of things. This weekend, I anticipate adding more names to the listed categories and updating recommendations. As always, here are the links to the submission forms if you’d like to be featured in the directory or need an update to your current listing.

Initial Directory Submission Form

Directory Maintenance Request Form

In the meantime, let’s explore some memos from the community chat and pass the mic in honor of Women’s History Month.

Memos from the chat

Your favorite new music from Q1 2026

With the arrival of Spring, I recently revived the community chat to inquire about the music that moved us in the first quarter of 2026. Some of my favorites from the year so far include:

The Pleasure is Yours by GENA

A Rush to Nowhere by Arima Ederra

keepsake by Ragz Originale

petal rock black by WILLOW

Since that chat, I’ve also added two EPs to the list: Samara Cyn’s Detour and TEMESGEN by ZENA.

Here’s a selection of what other folks have been listening to.

the sovereign audite has the latest from Haute & Freddy, James Blake, and Yebba on repeat.

Ebrima Jassey put me on to “Elephant Man” by Viuta and now I’m so curious to learn more about this artist.

Wynn has been loving the cohesiveness of the HELP (2) charity compilation from War Child Records, which arrived 31 years after the label’s first installment.

Check out the following link to the chat if you’d like to chime in on the conversation.

Q1 2026 Favorites Chat

Happy Women’s History Month!

Queen Latifah and Monie Love said it best: “Ladies first!”

If you’re new here, this is where I typically would include the “Degrees of Separation” curation. But I’m switching things up to spotlight a few women making moves in music, from the curators to the musicians and everyone in between. I’ve included a mix of features written about and by women (listed in no particular order).

aja monet recently announced her sophomore album, the color of rain, which is set to be released on May 22nd! Mark your calendars 💙💙

zilennial babe wrote honestly and openly about the current physical media wave and offered alternatives for folks to engage mindfully. (zilennial babe, we gotta get you in the Collectors category ASAP!)

Reflecting on a recent album club meeting on Beyoncé’s 4, Ebanē Marquice adapted the “eat, play, love” philosophy that Beyoncé upheld during that album cycle and applied it to her own life.

Texting Interviews chatted with Joyce Wrice (a longtime favorite R&B singer of mine) to learn about her creation process and the anticipated follow-up to her 2021 debut, Overgrown. The artist was interviewed by Annabelle Kline-Zilles.

Natelegé Whaley is hosting a live vinyl listening experience on April 18th, focused on three specific icons of funk. See her announcement below for more details.

Emma Withers wrote about “MUSIC FOR CRUSHES” and even included some standout recommendations for books and movies too. You already know she curated a phenomenal playlist to capture the vibe (and if you don’t know, now you know!).

For Shatter the Standards, Rosa Delgado reviewed the latest Justine Skye EP titled Candy (which is in my queue for the weekend).

Thea Wood is THE name to know when it comes to celebrating women in music on Substack! Through her Herizon Music: Newsletter & Podcast, she graciously captures the myriad ways that women continue to make history in the realm of music (and she does so with care all year long).

That’s all I have for now, but I’d love to hear from y’all. What are you listening to this weekend? What are you looking forward to this year—music or otherwise? Don’t hesitate to hit my line if you wanna chat. I’ll leave you with some music per usual (shoutout to T.R. Kingston for introducing me to the first song below).

Harmoniously yours,

Shanté

Virtual Tip Jar