Welcome to another edition of The Medley, our monthly community digest! This one is full of treats—just in time for Halloween. Before I unwrap all of the goodies, I’ll begin with the usual housekeeping and updates for the community.

Announcements & Community Housekeeping

I’m in the process of compiling my third interview, which will roll out next month! I’m excited to share the delightful conversation I had with the lovely featured guest and I will reveal who it is soon enough. Here’s a hint including a play on their newsletter name: “sound as composition.”

I’m also conducting my final interview of the year over this upcoming weekend with a very special curator that many folks in the music newsletter community know and love. This interview will debut in December, ahead of our end-of-year music roundup (are you also thinking about what albums and songs from 2025 you’ll rank??)

when browsing the directory, I suggest using the search function on your device/browser to find the type of work you're looking for within the directory (Ctrl + F for Windows and Command + F for Mac; on mobile browsers, use the "find in page" feature). For instance, I searched "jazz" on the Musicians page and got 6 different profiles to check out.

ETA: the directory is optimized to be viewed on a web browser, not necessarily for the Substack app.

For submitters: I recommend including genres and areas of focus in your directory submissions so people looking for work like yours can discover your publication!

Please make sure that you submit a link to a publication that you run or co-author. I am happy to link to articles and websites you’ve been featured on throughout your entry, but the link you submit for the overall listing needs to be one you personally manage—it does not have to be a Substack publication for inclusion.

You can submit your publication to the directory here or via the button below!

If you’ve already joined the party, but your profile has changed since you first submitted to the directory, you can request an update via the directory maintenance form. Directory Maintenance Request Form

Recap: The Community Song Challenge

Special thanks to

for curating the first community song challenge! I definitely hope to host another one in the future and I highly recommend giving the meditation and prompt a try, whether you’re a songwriter or not. During the meditation, you can meet and sit with different aspects of self—your younger and older selves might have a message to assist you with your creative endeavors and inspire the breakthrough you need in this season.

For more inspiration, check out the submissions for the challenge below. If you missed the timeline to be featured here, but still want to share your reflections and/or demos, please do so in the comments!

“A gentle riff on the fear of being seen” by Caroline in the Garden

Though

released her first song in June 2024, the Atlanta musician expressed in her challenge submission that this was her first time releasing a demo! Caroline thoughtfully reflected on the fears of being seen/heard and the power of honoring one’s ancestral lineage—even invoking the names “Annie Nancy Sarah and Jane.” From her powerful vocal delivery to the imaginative lyrics, I feel like I now know a bit about these women’s stories.

“Inside” — A New Demo by Little Door

Next, Little Door offered a heartwarming demo and anecdote that ties together the experiences of participating in a beach ritual with her sweetheart to reading the book The Smell of Rain on Dust by Martín Prechtel and metaphorically returning to the womb space. I’ll be meditating on the phrase “liquid love” for the foreseeable future!

“Waiting” by dignissimosclementia

In the comment section of the challenge post,

poignantly

that she felt a sense of freedom while engaging with her 5-year-old self, whereas her 80-year-old self prompted her to write something “exquisitely beautiful”—and that she did. I really love the echoes and vocal layering in her demo “Waiting.”

0:00 -1:37

“pot of gold” by stella333 ( Shanté )

I can’t lie: I almost posted my reflection without sharing a demo. But after receiving the final submission and attending Kate’s inaugural album club meeting about anaiis’ latest record Devotion & The Black Divine, I knew I needed to challenge myself and be vulnerable—plus everyone else shared a demo, so this was a chance to rise to the occasion and not chicken out.

Here’s my experience with the meditation: my younger self offered the message to “honor our uniqueness.” I got a vision of myself as a child riding across a bridge in Chicago towards the South Side where I was born. There was a rainbow over the bridge. Meanwhile, my older self drove through the desert and left me with this sage advice: “Trust yourself. You’re free from the chaos.” When it came to physical sensations I experienced, there was a tickle in my throat that felt constricting.

This was clearly a sign that I needed to use my voice, so I spent 11 minutes after the meditation vocalizing via my voice memo app. Yesterday at 4:44 PM, I revisited that session and re-recorded a verse that stood out to me. I was inspired by Kate’s inclusion of her handwritten lyrics so I have attached mine with the brief demo below [alt-text included]. It’s raw and imperfect without any instrumentation, but I know it’s something I can develop more in the future!

0:00 -0:23

Memos from the chats

All of the October chat prompts were inspired by my conversation with Little Door; she also provided the first prompt to kick things off! You can chime in on any of the chats by clicking the button below each section.

Songs of the Universe

The prompt: If consciousness itself had a soundtrack, what would be on that playlist? What music feels like the universe dreaming itself into existence?

My answer: Many inspirational artists come to mind for me—Ganavya, Cleo Sol, Sade, Solange (just to name a few). One song that’s been on repeat for me as of late that fits the prompt is “Love” by Ami Taf Ra featuring Ryan Porter. Honestly, anything from her debut album The Prophet and The Madman would work!

chose a 7-minute track called “Space Kitchen” by the experimental Belgian duo

. The song title is very fitting and I dig the trippy album art!

thought of the album

by Sigur Rós. An album title with simply brackets and all untitled tracks leaves a lot of interpretation up to the listener in the best way. I played

while drafting this digest and entered a portal of endless possibilities.

( )

mentioned that the following artists would be on the playlist of consciousness and I concur:

,

, and

. For Mike,

This response showcases three different generations of talent, but each person represents expansiveness in various ways.

“their music speaks to my soul in ways most other musicians don’t.”

evoked such beautiful imagery with his answer:

Robins said.

“If you’re going this cosmic, I would say the sound of the rapids on the Colorado River (without any rafters), the quiet lull of the trout streams in the Beaverkill at dawn in the western Catskills, NY, the swish of the pirogue making its way through the Bayou Falange in Louisiana. The music Neilah service that ends Yom Kippur just before sundown, before the doors to heaven close,”

The Consciousness Soundtrack Chat

Flowers for D’Angelo (1974-2025)

Usually, I share an “in memory of” section at the end of the newsletter. After learning the news about D’Angelo (né Michael Eugene Archer) on October 14th, I pivoted from the chat prompt I originally had planned that week to honor his memory. Since Little Door and I both share a reverence for his music, it felt right. She included Voodoo on her list of essential albums and I included Black Messiah on mine—I wrote about both albums this past winter for their milestone anniversaries considering that he’s one of my top five favorite musicians.

This chat provided a moment to express communal grief and share our favorite D’Angelo songs, interviews, anecdotes, videos, memories, performances, etc. Covers of his songs and his covers of other artists were also welcome.

wrote a stunning sonnet that reminds me of how it feels to listen to D’Angelo’s music.

shared archival footage of D’Angelo performing a cover of Bill Withers’ “Use Me” with musicians like

and

circa 1998. She admired the mutual respect portrayed and acknowledged the moment as a reminder of how thin the line between soul and rock is.

provided a gem in documentary form from the

era. It took me a minute to get the link to work, which lets me know that others were running the video up as we all experienced shock from the sudden news.

Voodoo

linked to a 2016 video of D’Angelo performing on

with the band

(comprised of Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum) as a tribute to Prince. They played the song “Sometimes It Snows in April”—a Prince cover band and one of his most identifiable musical progeny performing a song of his that also references the month he transitioned? This one got me in my feels for a multitude of reasons.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(The video only seems to be available on Facebook: watch it here)

In Memory of D'Angelo Chat

Music discovery beyond streaming

The next chat prompt was inspired by Little Door and

’s collaborative how-to guide on ghosting Spotify.

The question: what are some of your favorite ways to discover music outside of streaming?

My answer includes word of mouth, my TikTok FYP, playlist curators on Substack, college radio, Bandcamp, following musicians on Instagram, and browsing the lineup of record labels and imprints I enjoy—for instance, I love soul music so I periodically check for new releases and artists on labels like Colemine Records, Daptone Records, and Big Crown Records.

knows that mail is still an important source for music discovery.

he said. The record in question?

, the debut album from Scottish folk-punk band Brògeal.

“My album of the week was mailed to me by the label,”Tuesday Paper Club

mentioned another one of my favorite reference points:

I’ve resonated with many songs I’ve heard in popular media, but

I’m gonna insert “Be My Baby” by The Ronettes here because 1) it was featured on the

soundtrack and 2) it’s such a classic and moving song.

“Soundtracks from movies and TV shows!”Dirty Dancing

has found new music and artistic kinship through her sonic exploration pathways!

she said.

“I love listening to internet radio to discover new songs. As well as discovering artists and curators on Substack. As an artist, I’ve combed the Free Music Archive and randomly found a band I love (whose email was still active) and have collaborated on a couple of projects,”

Discovery Beyond Streaming Chat

Songs for spooky season

This year, Halloween is on a Friday! Whether you’re dressing up in an fancy costume and going out on the town or staying in to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters, here are a few thematic songs to match the scary vibes.

Thanks for reading the 6th edition of The Medley! Feel free to share any reflections on the song challenge, flowers for D’Angelo, scary songs, or related thoughts in the comment section.