Dear music friends,

It’s been a year since I sent out the inaugural post announcing open submissions for the directory! I witnessed an increasing need to curate an inclusive hub for the burgeoning music newsletter community, and so many of you answered the call. To date, I have received around 300 submissions, hosted 19 lovely chat discussions, expanded to 11 categories, and curated a few playlist challenges—time really flies when you’re having fun. I believe that there’s still so much possibility for what this community can accomplish together. Thanks for rocking with me and cheers to us all.

Community Housekeeping

Before we get into our normal order of operations, let’s have a heart-to-heart about housekeeping. In light of some recent discoveries and hiccups with the directory, I want to offer some more transparency around my process for curating, moderating, and maintaining this project.

Earlier this month, I attempted to update the directory listings in the same manner that I’ve done since the first round: I add names by the amount of categories a person will be featured in and include subsequent entries based on the overlap between categories. This time around, I encountered a technical issue that prevented me from updating three of the most populous categories: Writers/Journalists, Playlist Curators, and Reviewers/Critics.

During troubleshooting, myriad notifications were sent out to folks featured in those categories. Based on the draft history, the Playlist Curators page was affected the most as the support team worked heavily from this category. It seems that every time there was an attempt to publish an update, this pushed out a new mention notification. I sent an email to subscribers once this was brought to my attention, and I appreciate your patience while these kinks were sorted out. At the time of publication, this technical glitch has finally been resolved!

I was also informed that folks should not be receiving subsequent notifications regarding directory mentions each time I make an update. I’m not sure why this was happening before (for reference, my personal account was only notified the first go-round), but I hope that the engineering team patched it out with recent updates to the platform. Just in case, I am limiting listing updates to one or two weekends a month (unless I get a random influx of requests requiring more attention). I will continue to send out chat prompts at least two weeks a month.

A message from the support team.

Next, I want to issue a friendly reminder that participation in the directory is voluntary. Submitters are not required or obligated to follow, subscribe, or participate in the community chats to be featured in the directory. However, blocking the admin account is uncooperative and incongruent with the aims of this communal project—once blocked, I am not allowed to tag your accounts in any capacity and this may affect the functionality of existing entries.

Therefore, accounts that block will be removed from the public listings upon discovery. I don’t anticipate this being a recurring issue, but this is a boundary I must set out of respect for my time, efforts, and labor. If you no longer want to be listed in the directory, I prefer that you formally request removal via the directory maintenance request form. Please also use this form if you need an update to your existing directory listing in lieu of sending a new submission on the original intake form.

Directory Maintenance Request Form

On a lighter note, I am excited to announce that my interview roster is full through the end of this year. I really enjoy getting to know y’all through your submissions and the weekly chats, so the interviews have given me more of an opportunity to connect with folks one-on-one. Special thanks to

for being first in the series!

The Song in Your Bones: A Community Song Challenge

Speaking of interviews, my conversation with

debuts next week. Kate and I kicked off our month-long collaboration with a community song challenge! She curated a divine meditation and prompt for songwriters to engage with. Please check out the details in the linked post below. All submissions and reflections will be featured in the October edition of

.

The Medley

We will moderate the comments of the post for any inquiries you may have. If you would like to participate, you may tag my personal account (

) and Kate in your posts or notes related to the challenge so we can both follow along. If you prefer to email your contributions, kindly send them to

.

typically rolls out the end of each month, so let’s aim to send any entries you want featured by October 26th at 11:59 PM EST.

The Medley

Musician Spotlight

In conjunction with the community song challenge, here are some examples of ways that musicians are using their newsletters to share their creative flows and highlight new music.

shared the process of writing her original song “Down In The Blue,” including lyrics and a video of her performing the song.

After previewing the artwork and theme,

recently debuted her first single “KTGB!”

offers meditative piano recordings via his platform

music heals.

shares a new original instrumental song each month.

has a 4-track tape series, in which he sends out a new song every month.

In addition to recommendations and reflections,

recently chronicled the development of the album

dyschronometria.

just dropped a new beat tape titled

.

Memos from the chats

for now, we’re here

All of the September chats were inspired by questions and moments from my interview with T.R. Kingston.

Love an album? Pass it on.

In conversation, Kingston mentioned that Pirates by Rickie Lee Jones is an album he feels inclined to buy for anyone younger who he encounters while perusing a record shop.

The prompt: what influential album would you purchase for someone younger to introduce them to the music? Perhaps it’s something that brought you a deeper understanding of yourself and the world around you.

My 1st choice is Corinne Bailey Rae’s self-titled debut. I previously wrote about the album for its 15th anniversary and I still find it enriching all these years later.

chose

, which I totally understand due to the grip this album had on me as a teenager.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Max of

picked Madonna’s

citing the following reason:

they said.

Celebration,“In this circumstance, I might actually lean toward a greatest hits compilation — a way to introduce someone to the variety of an artist’s work across their output, not just one pivotal work that may or may not move them,”

opted to introduce someone to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Sound with three choices:

“Mint Condition’s From The Mint Factory, Prince’s self titled album, & a few tracks of greatest hits from Jimmy Jam + Terry Lewis.”

Influential Albums Chat

Covers

The prompt: What’s a cover song that you really enjoy? Perhaps it introduced you to an older song or gave you a greater appreciation for the original.

My choice: Elizabeth M. Drummond’s cover of Love My Way (originally by The Psychedelic Furs).

picked Nina Simone’s cover of “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues” (originally by Bob Dylan). His reasoning:

“an entirely fresh take on a song that’s more mood and feel than melody, instrumentation, or voice. Pretty otherworldly.”

chose Denzel Curry’s cover of “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against The Machine, which was recorded for triple j’s

series. Pierre’s second choice was Lalah Hathaway’s rendition of

by Anita Baker—Hathaway really made that song her own.

Like A Version

picked Nirvana’s take on “The Man Who Sold The World,” a version of David Bowie’s song that was recorded for Nirvana’s

session.

MTV Unplugged

Covers Chat

Collaborations

For the last chat of the month, we discussed collaboration.

The prompt: Tell me about a musical pairing that either surprised you in a good way or felt so divinely aligned that you almost can’t believe it’s real. It can be between musicians or an artist/producer collab you enjoy.

First up: Thundercat and Remi Wolf just makes SO much sense if you’re familiar with their individual discographies!

selected one of his desert island discs:

by Neko Case, k.d. lang, and Laura Veirs, which he described as

case/lang/veirs“absolutely magical.”

offered two choices: “Home” by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony featuring Phil Collins and

, a collaborative album by Harold Budd and Cocteau Twins. His thoughts on “Home”:

Regarding the latter choice, Jones said

“Rather than just clearing the sample for them, [Collins] not only sang the hook, but agreed to appear in the video because he liked their music so much. It genuinely solidifies Phil Collins in my heart as one of the greatest musicians of all time.”“his dreamy ambience with their ethereal pop is a mind-blowing combo.”

was pleasantly surprised by a few collaborations:

Come As You Are, the joint album by Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon (2025)

What Kinda Music by Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes (2020)

Black Focus by Yussef Kamaal, the duo comprised of Yussef Dayes and Kamaal Williams (2016)

Victims & Villains, a collaborative album by Musiq Soulchild and producer Hit-Boy (2023)

Collaborations Chat

In memory of

Brett James (1968-2025)

Diane Martel (1962-2025)