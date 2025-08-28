The Music Directory is a submission-based project! Please check out the general submission form to be featured in any of the listed categories .

Hey directory members,

So we meet again! I’m back with a monthly digest featuring memos from our community chats and a curated selection of posts I’ve engaged with lately. Before I get into the nitty-gritty, here are a couple of updates and helpful tips regarding the directory itself.

I will be updating the page recommendations over this upcoming weekend and rolling out the first interview I’ve conducted for this platform on Monday September 1st! So far, I’ve spoken with two amazing artists about their music and creative expression. As The Music Directory expands, I hope to interview someone from each of the listed categories. More to come on this later.

For now, please enjoy the following media curation! And as always, thanks for rocking with me.

Memos from the chats

Music about the weather (storms, clouds, and rain oh my)

Throughout the month of August, there was a period of consistent rain in my region. This prompted me to revisit one of my video playlists titled “stormy weather”, so I posed the question of favorite weather-related songs in the chat. The prompt was broad, but majority of the responses yielded towards rain and storms.

’s very first post on Substack from 2019 was about this exact topic! I’m also including the link to the

playlist she made on YouTube to accompany the writing.

“Stormy Monday” got a couple of mentions from

and

—there are multiple iterations of this song, but T-Bone Walker is the originator.

picked a fabulous choice with Sade’s “The Sweetest Taboo.” Whether the song is about innuendos or reminds us of the Quiet Storm style of R&B, it’s fitting for the theme.

“There’s a quiet storm and it never felt like this before.”

moved me to tears with his stirring original song “Storm Prayer.”

Stormy Weather Chat

Sunshine songs

The following week, I circled back to the weather to gauge more responses on the sunnier side of things—I shared a live performance from 1969 of The 5th Dimension singing “Aquarius (Let the Sunshine In).”

inspired this approach, as he included songs about different types of weather in his response for the prior week, such as the classic Roy Ayers Ubiquity track “Everybody Loves the Sunshine.” He returned to the chat with another stellar recommendation: “Golden Time of Day” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.

also invoked the essence of the late Mr. Roy Ayers, this time with a cover of the aforementioned track by Takuya Kuroda.

shared "Don't Take My Sunshine" by The Soul Children. He said that

(note: this editor is never gonna frown about hearing old school music, no matter the disposition.)

“it might have a sadder vibe than [I was] after, but it makes [him] happy!”

Tangentially, I would like to draw your attention to Dave's newsletter: the chordinnation To Myself by Baby Rose—one of my favorites from recent years!

Sunshine Songs Chat

Artists/Regional Sounds/Genres you want to know more about

The most recent chat is an open forum to bring forth artists, regional sounds, and genres that folks are curious to learn about. That way, anyone who has more insight into the music in question can chime in with suggestions.

I brought up reggae, of which I have a surface-level understanding. Yet, I’m seeking more information about its origins and modern sound. I got some helpful responses from

,

, and

.

Next, Rhapsody mentioned that she still hasn’t found a modern or upcoming country artist she likes yet; with that genre not being my ministry, the only modern country artist I could name that I’ve really given attention to is Kacey Musgraves.

Also, Max of

is hopeful to learn more about the influences of genres like Afrobeats and gqom.

they said.

“Some music that I listen to has traces of these genres but still feels really U.S.-oriented (Amaarae, for example, blends Western club and pop sounds with Afrobeats), so I can't always pinpoint these influences in this sound, and as a music journalist, I really want to,”

shared standouts like Rema and Asake, whereas Rob de Greeuw named his favorite Afrobeats artist Frenna. He said “

with a winky-face emoji.

that’s not because he is Dutch,”

If you have any suggestions for the aforementioned inquiries or seek answers for your own musical curiosity, I invite you to hop into the chat!

Artists/Genre Discovery Chat

Degrees of Separation

I really enjoyed exploring connections between posts I’ve read in the first edition of The Medley, so I have returned to this format. First up is

with his inventive series “WORD(PLAY)LIST!” Here’s a description of the challenge:

“WORD(PLAY)LIST is a musical word search series in which you’ll need to find ten words (or short phrases) that share an underlying musical connection. Once you’ve solved the weekly puzzle (whether by sheer willpower or by using the “hints” feature), you’ll be directed back to the comments section where you can make your best guesses for the musical connection.”

It reminded me that I generated a similar game on my own newsletter last year called “the category is…” using video playlists. Nash’s series takes this concept to the next level with puzzles, one of my favorite pastimes! He recently announced a brief hiatus from posting; while he’s away, let’s all wish him well and show some appreciation for the hard work he put into developing “WORD(PLAY)LIST.”

Speaking of new series,

just launched a thematic focus on upcoming artists titled

The first installment is the “Girlie Pop Edition,” featuring rising pop stars like JADE, Jae Stephens, and flowerovlove.

UP NEXT!

I’m keeping it femme-centric with this next mention.

did a guest post over on

’s newsletter that posed the following question:

“

”

The comment section is vibrant with so many recommendations (see my own comment below).

I could have kept editing my comment to add artists I enjoy like Warpaint, Baby Rose, Nilüfer Yanya, and

, but instead I fine-tuned my

playlist, which is full of songs that spark transcendent feelings (

). I still haven’t figured out each stage lineup, but I can say with certainty that Anna Wise would be a main stage act—when I’ve seen her live, she dedicated time to bring all the women and femmes to the front!

it’s currently available only on Apple Music

Girls are still on my mind after reading

’s “Now Playing: chapstick”—the title reminded me of the lyrics to

by Katy Perry and the tagline “let’s go, girls” sparked memories of Shania Twain’s

Also: Nielly and

are co-hosting a live listening event titled

in Los Angeles this fall. More details in the linked post below.

Crate Digest

On the theme of location, I was enthralled by

’ essay “Fear the Turtle,” in which he draws parallels between his own Maryland roots and that of singer Dijon (whose sophomore album

is a phenomenal listen). I really appreciated how Lewis poignantly explored the merits of taking one’s time to develop thoughtful work—something that he, Dijon and I all have in common.

takes us back in time with the indie nostalgia of his

newsletter—his

of the same name just released this week! The work explores the evolution of 21st century indie rock, a musical phenomenon that coincides with my own coming-of-age and formative listening history. DeVille’s newsletter serializes the chapters of

with precision, encapsulating just how much thought and research went into the book’s development (there’s also playlists!). I look forward to picking up a copy.

Such Great HeightsSuch Great Heights: The Complete Cultural History Of The Indie Rock Explosion

Staying on the topics of 21st century music, nostalgia, and coming-of-age, I’m glad that

shared a link of his recent essay “albums that accompanied me, vol. i”. Beginning with Frank Ocean’s

, the writer reflected on albums that brought him comfort in high school, which he attended from 2012-2016.

Norman’s post above explores the memories he’s collected of music from his past. Therefore, the next link in this chain of reads goes to

, who recently did "a self examination" of his reasons for collecting records. Henry also has a book coming out this fall titled—it's currently available for.

—it’s currently available for

.

20th Century Ambient

I’ll conclude with

’s guide to record collecting titled “My Expert Hacks for Buying Vinyl Online.”

’s mission statement is to “up the quality of your vinyl collection,” so Smith is a trusted and knowledgeable resource on the topic!

