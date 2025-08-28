The Music Directory is a submission-based project! Please check out the general submission form to be featured in any of the listed categories.
Hey directory members,
So we meet again! I’m back with a monthly digest featuring memos from our community chats and a curated selection of posts I’ve engaged with lately. Before I get into the nitty-gritty, here are a couple of updates and helpful tips regarding the directory itself.
If you have not had a chance to submit your name and publication to the directory yet, I suggest reviewing the categories to gauge what you should include in your submission, as well as the following posts for general community housekeeping.
Additionally, your newsletter does not have to be hosted on Substack to be featured—the only difference is that I won’t be able to embed a “subscribe” widget under your entry, but I will still link directly to your publication!
I will be updating the page recommendations over this upcoming weekend and rolling out the first interview I’ve conducted for this platform on Monday September 1st! So far, I’ve spoken with two amazing artists about their music and creative expression. As The Music Directory expands, I hope to interview someone from each of the listed categories. More to come on this later.
For now, please enjoy the following media curation! And as always, thanks for rocking with me.
Memos from the chats
Music about the weather (storms, clouds, and rain oh my)
Throughout the month of August, there was a period of consistent rain in my region. This prompted me to revisit one of my video playlists titled “stormy weather”, so I posed the question of favorite weather-related songs in the chat. The prompt was broad, but majority of the responses yielded towards rain and storms.’s very first post on Substack from 2019 was about this exact topic! I’m also including the link to the “Rain…” playlist she made on YouTube to accompany the writing.
“Stormy Monday” got a couple of mentions fromand —there are multiple iterations of this song, but T-Bone Walker is the originator.
“There’s a quiet storm and it never felt like this before.”
Sunshine songs
The following week, I circled back to the weather to gauge more responses on the sunnier side of things—I shared a live performance from 1969 of The 5th Dimension singing “Aquarius (Let the Sunshine In).”
Tangentially, I would like to draw your attention to Dave’s newsletter: . I have been attending his album club for the past two sessions. The first time I joined, we discussed music from _by. ALEXANDER. The last meeting involved a comparison of Bon Iver’s first and most recent records. The next album we’re listening to is To Myself by Baby Rose—one of my favorites from recent years! Check out the note below to get on the mailing list for more information.
Artists/Regional Sounds/Genres you want to know more about
The most recent chat is an open forum to bring forth artists, regional sounds, and genres that folks are curious to learn about. That way, anyone who has more insight into the music in question can chime in with suggestions.
I brought up reggae, of which I have a surface-level understanding. Yet, I’m seeking more information about its origins and modern sound. I got some helpful responses from, , and .
Next, Rhapsody mentioned that she still hasn’t found a modern or upcoming country artist she likes yet; with that genre not being my ministry, the only modern country artist I could name that I’ve really given attention to is Kacey Musgraves.
Also, Max ofis hopeful to learn more about the influences of genres like Afrobeats and gqom. “Some music that I listen to has traces of these genres but still feels really U.S.-oriented (Amaarae, for example, blends Western club and pop sounds with Afrobeats), so I can't always pinpoint these influences in this sound, and as a music journalist, I really want to,” they said. shared standouts like Rema and Asake, whereas Rob de Greeuw named his favorite Afrobeats artist Frenna. He said “that’s not because he is Dutch,” with a winky-face emoji.
If you have any suggestions for the aforementioned inquiries or seek answers for your own musical curiosity, I invite you to hop into the chat!
Degrees of Separation
I really enjoyed exploring connections between posts I’ve read in the first edition of The Medley, so I have returned to this format. First up iswith his inventive series “WORD(PLAY)LIST!” Here’s a description of the challenge:
“WORD(PLAY)LIST is a musical word search series in which you’ll need to find ten words (or short phrases) that share an underlying musical connection. Once you’ve solved the weekly puzzle (whether by sheer willpower or by using the “hints” feature), you’ll be directed back to the comments section where you can make your best guesses for the musical connection.”
It reminded me that I generated a similar game on my own newsletter last year called “the category is…” using video playlists. Nash’s series takes this concept to the next level with puzzles, one of my favorite pastimes! He recently announced a brief hiatus from posting; while he’s away, let’s all wish him well and show some appreciation for the hard work he put into developing “WORD(PLAY)LIST.”
Speaking of new series,just launched a thematic focus on upcoming artists titled UP NEXT! The first installment is the “Girlie Pop Edition,” featuring rising pop stars like JADE, Jae Stephens, and flowerovlove.
I’m keeping it femme-centric with this next mention.did a guest post over on ’s newsletter that posed the following question: “What New Bands Belong on the Lilith Fair Stage in 2025?” The comment section is vibrant with so many recommendations (see my own comment below).
I could have kept editing my comment to add artists I enjoy like Warpaint, Baby Rose, Nilüfer Yanya, and, but instead I fine-tuned my “femme ephemeral” playlist, which is full of songs that spark transcendent feelings (it’s currently available only on Apple Music). I still haven’t figured out each stage lineup, but I can say with certainty that Anna Wise would be a main stage act—when I’ve seen her live, she dedicated time to bring all the women and femmes to the front!
Girls are still on my mind after reading’s “Now Playing: chapstick”—the title reminded me of the lyrics to “I Kissed A Girl” by Katy Perry and the tagline “let’s go, girls” sparked memories of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”
Also: Nielly andare co-hosting a live listening event titled Crate Digest in Los Angeles this fall. More details in the linked post below.
On the theme of location, I was enthralled by’ essay “Fear the Turtle,” in which he draws parallels between his own Maryland roots and that of singer Dijon (whose sophomore album Baby is a phenomenal listen). I really appreciated how Lewis poignantly explored the merits of taking one’s time to develop thoughtful work—something that he, Dijon and I all have in common. takes us back in time with the indie nostalgia of his Such Great Heights newsletter—his debut book of the same name just released this week! The work explores the evolution of 21st century indie rock, a musical phenomenon that coincides with my own coming-of-age and formative listening history. DeVille’s newsletter serializes the chapters of Such Great Heights: The Complete Cultural History Of The Indie Rock Explosion with precision, encapsulating just how much thought and research went into the book’s development (there’s also playlists!). I look forward to picking up a copy.
Staying on the topics of 21st century music, nostalgia, and coming-of-age, I’m glad thatshared a link of his recent essay “albums that accompanied me, vol. i”. Beginning with Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange, the writer reflected on albums that brought him comfort in high school, which he attended from 2012-2016.
Norman’s post above explores the memories he’s collected of music from his past. Therefore, the next link in this chain of reads goes to, who recently did “a self examination” of his reasons for collecting records. Henry also has a book coming out this fall titled 20th Century Ambient—it’s currently available for pre-order.
I’ll conclude with’s guide to record collecting titled “My Expert Hacks for Buying Vinyl Online.” ’s mission statement is to “up the quality of your vinyl collection,” so Smith is a trusted and knowledgeable resource on the topic!
Such a great roundup! Thank you for the mention! ❤️
Another 🔥 roundup