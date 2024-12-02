Reviewers & Critics
Featuring the ones who engage with the art of music from an analytical perspective
The Music Directory is submission-based! Please check out the submission form to be featured in any of the listed categories.
Aaron Skates writes
“Cantilever is a weekly run down of live music in London, but uses live shows to discuss music and culture more generally, specifically bringing in references to philosophy, avant-garde literature and fine art; a document of what Mark Fisher would call "popular modernism" today. Having worked at independent record labels for the past five years, I also bring an industry insider perspective to music journalism.
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “At the record label state51, I was for a time responsible for booking live sessions: [this video is] a good indication of the kind of music I think is worth championing!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Writer/Journalist
Adam Sieff writes
“A weekly newsletter about Jazz On The Beach and Blues Beach radio shows with notes on the music played.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Producer, Musician
aisha g. writes
“How Black music blows past imagined sonic & cartographical boundaries. Personal notes & music-emotion connections & reflections.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I like when people comment. I like responding to comments. I encouraging commenting. 😂”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
alex writes
“funky’s dilemma is here to be your one stop shop for music discovery and conversation, from the eyes of a gen-z queer woman who listens to a little bit of everything! the weekly newsletter includes fresh song, artist, genre, and album recommendations and the weekly playlist is 30 minutes of curated tunes designed to span genres, styles, and sounds. i also post playlists, essays, lists, and reviews, but will never spam you with too much content at once. music discovery should be fun and painless, and that’s what funky’s is here for! join me and let’s listen to some GOOD FREAKING MUSIC!!!! <3”
this reviewer also wants readers to know: “i will never shy away from being a bit silly and personal in my writing. first and foremost, i’m here to present quality writing, recommendations, and reflections, but i’m also a human. i never want to sound my writing to sound like a robot, so prepare for a few cheesy jokes and extremely subjective takes here and there. let’s make music writing fun!”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Alex Lewis writes
“With over 12,000 monthly reads, Feels Like Home is where I write personal essays and weekly content recommendations about things I love & the people and moments that have shaped me—often finding connections within music, sports, pop culture, and more.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Amy McGrath Hughes writes
“Music musings from 'hear' and far with a topping of The Beatles.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I have a subset series 'Wales Unveiled' that showcases Welsh culture, books, and music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Andrea Quandel writes
“A Journey through the hidden realms of underground rock.”
Angel L. Martinez writes
“I’m a musician and poet talking about music as a way of justice and struggle, and I enjoy writing about it when that’s not immediately obvious, through histories, reviews, poetry, future fic, and my own music.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “New York State Beat Poet Laureate 2024-2026 (National Beat Poetry Foundation).”
see also: Musician, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Angy writes
“My newsletter focuses on nonfiction creative writing pieces that share my reflections and reviews of music albums. I try to write about a variety of genres, but I have a clear preference for metal and its subgenres as well as female singer-songwriters.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I write essays that review music, including some of my research and personal reflections. I know some level of music theory, but I'm not a professional by any means.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Asmi Shetty writes
“MORPHINE, a creative writing experiment by Asmi Shetty, blends memoir and journalism to explore obscure sounds and their interplay with life. By focusing on niche and underrepresented communities in music, particularly artists of Eastern heritage like the writer herself, it opens a dialogue with lesser-known auditory worlds.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Originally from India and currently in Berlin. I am also the Deputy Editor at Inverted Audio, a UK based underground music magazine & a resident radio host at Berlin's Refuge Worldwide since two years. My radio show is called 'Spicetape' and Invites South Asian & Middle Eastern creatives in music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Radio Host
Bárbara writes
“A music newsletter, released in seasons: no fluff, just fresh and unexpected tips on albums, EPs, compilations, movies, and documentaries, all with music as the common thread. 100% human-curated.”
See also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
Beebe Sharkey writes
“Band Practice is an accessible way to learn about current music without any snobbery. Each month, I recommend an eclectic array of new albums that I love and are absolutely worth your while. The second issue of the month may focus on specific artists, themes, throwback albums, or one of my killer hand-crafted playlists. I am proud to help readers from every (yes, every) generation keep up with new music.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I live in Portland, OR and write for fun (though I hope to do it professionally someday). When it comes to absorbing music, I am a limitless sponge. There is nothing more exciting than hearing other people talk about what they love to listen to. I am always on the lookout for new people to geek out with.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Brad Kyle writes
“Music exploration, commentary, analysis, interviews, and memories! Home of Tune Tag, Audio Autopsy, Inside Tracks, The Nic of Time, and Stephen Michael Schwartz Stories! "The best music history writing online," says Mike Degen!”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Brandon O’Sullivan writes
“The focus of my newsletter is celebrating milestones, promoting discussions around albums that aren’t talked about, and helping recommend many albums since we get overwhelmed with music releases.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “We’re here to help spread the word that good music is being produced.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Cal Cashin writes
“Music from all over the world, from West Africa to South Asia, Brazil to America, no borders.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Carmelia writes
“The Coldest Truth is an examination of Black music and culture. We ask questions about the assumptions and things we take for granted while celebrating the best that our music and culture have to offer.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist
Cecilia Gigliotti writes
“Così faccio io (Italian for ‘this is how I do it’) is a blog and newsletter for culture sluts—people who love reading and thinking about all manner of arts and humanities. I, Cecilia, began it in 2019 shortly after moving from my native New England to Berlin, Germany, and quite a while after conceiving the idea but being unable to choose what to focus on. Then I decided I didn’t have to. Although it is mostly music, and mostly music of a certain era, if I’m honest. So join me on a journey of listening, reading, watching, experiencing, creating, and meditating.”
This writer also wants readers to know: “While much of what I write about skews retro, I'm just as invested in listening to and discussing the great music of the moment. #bumpingthat”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Chris Bradley writes
“What I’d like to accomplish here is to build an audience and seriously discuss various artists, genres, not just ones from my personal collection, and also try my best to give you that physical media listening experience as described above. I like to think I have an eclectic taste, but doesn’t everyone? I am always on the lookout to discover or rediscover. I am like a tireless musical nomad, but I often enjoy the nostalgia of various points in my life and the soundtracks that played at that time.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Collector
Chris Macmaster writes
“The main focus of the newsletter is Music Culture. I have written pieces on Festivals, Music films & documentaries, technology and some deep dives into the history of a track. The most recent piece is about whether we have seen the end of paradigm shifts in music. Almost everything has been music based so far, but the occasional piece is about other things (but usually with a music connection somewhere)”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I've been DJing since the 90s having played bass badly in a smattering of bands before that. I've co-run a club night / live music called funkdub since 2004 and have been writing about music culture for that website and have more recently started my substack blog for more wide ranging thoughts on music & Culture.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector
Dami Ajayi writes
“London Listening Sessions began with impeachable ideas about music that I could not pitch to editors. Having festered and gained a room of their own, those ideas have become London Listening Sessions, where I meditate about music that moves me. It is almost always West African music, and my angle is to look back into the past; hence, I have been labelled a music historian. LLS is about the here and now and what we have received from the past but failed to acknowledge by omission or commission.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I am a psychiatrist and a published poet.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Dan Gorman writes
“Reviews of albums across all genres, new and old. Primarily focused on indie rock, punk-adjacent, electronic, rap and more.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I love to help people find something new-to-them to listen to.”
see also: Playlist Curator
Dan Harrison writes
“500 words a week (ish) on music, culture, things in general. Criticism? Confessional? Whatever you want to call it. Sometimes I’ll write more, sometimes I’ll write less.. I’m not gonna tell you what you should listen to. I’m just here to tell you what I’m listening to and why it matters. It's about music and why we listen, where we listen, what we listen to, happy memories and breakup albums. It's about playlists and band shirts and house shows and trying our best to build a life bracketed by our favourite albums.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I want this to be music criticism without the criticism, without the need to qualify and score and rank albums. It's really only about having fun.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Dan Pal writes
“Dan Pal writes reviews and personal stories about film, television, and music. His Top Ten Memoir covers music from every year of his life and the stories he associates with those songs.”
This critic also wants readers to know: “I invite all to submit their Top Tens at the end of each year as part of my newsletter. I'm also always looking for comments, ideas, and people to collaborate with.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
David Coleman writes
“The focus is good music - new and old, from a variety of genres. I also reflect on 25+ years of (mostly online) music criticism as the founder of noripcord.com.”
David McPherson writes
“For me, music is the elixir of life. To paraphrase Nietzsche, “without it, life would be a mistake.” As a full-time writer & author, I love sharing stories. Here, you’ll find musings on music, songs and historic venues — past and present — along with occasional posts about some of my other passions such as golf and architecture.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I’m a proud Canadian that practices gratitude daily. My goal is to shine a light on artists, songs and North American venues that are key parts of their cities’ cultural ecosystem.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“good writing about topics i’m passionate about, specifically hip hop, r&b, and the various subgenres that fall under their umbrellas.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “i love healthy discourse behind music!”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Devon Hunt writes
“Live and in Colored is a look from a Black queer perspective about different concerts I attend, often ones with majority white audiences. So far I’ve written about attending shows from such artists as Fontaines D.C., Royel Otis, Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, and the 1975. My essays tend to not be a summary of the show but are usually more of an analysis on different compelling themes I find within. I also look at some of my favorite songs and apply them to things going on in culture right now. For example, [in a recent post] I take the song “Sincerity is Scary” by the 1975 and look at how many people’s unlimited Internet access as a youth led to social media being a space of irony and insincerity.
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I’m a huge nerd of indie, pop-punk, and post-punk, genres that unfortunately don’t have a ton of Black representation. I do hope though in writing about these genres I bring more attention to Black artists trying to break into these largely white spaces.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Diona Renee writes
“Is This Thing On? is a cute little corner where I share my hot takes, opinions, and favorites on music that means the most to me. Thanks for taking the time to read, subscribe or share!”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I'm a lover of all things Pop music and R&B!”
see also: Writer/Journalist
DT writes
“I created TASTE to focus on indie and alternative art of various types that I love, that moves me, or that otherwise helps me make sense of life. I construe art broadly to focus on music, television, drag, and other forms of creative expression. Indie and alternative art and stories are the ones I relate and respond to the most viscerally. I don’t, however, say indie or alternative to indicate a focus on only artists who are literally independent or on small labels, for instance. My focus on indie and alternative art is about about art that prioritizes creativity, innovation, risk-taking, genre blending, and going against the grain of what is traditionally accepted as valuable (in art and in life).”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I try to avoid rating music, ranking it, and pitting artists (or their art) against each other. My goal is to focus on the things I love and why I love them while steering clear of negativity. I don't exclusively focus on music, but music is often included in or related in what I write about.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
Dzekashu MacViban writes
“Meditations on Music & Curatorial Practice explores: on the one hand, the music scene and history of music in Cameroon, unearthing and reviewing seminal albums across the decades, and on the other, reviews works of art by international artists and reflects on curatorial practice and theories.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: I send out my newsletter every two weeks.
“My first fight was me against five boroughs. Irregular writing on hip hop, old and new, past and present. Through the lens of the music’s history, history, art, literature, science, and 50,000 other things. You might find your new favorite record. You might look at your favorite record in a new way. You might ask, what the entire hell is he even talking about. Listen to the sound of a deranged, restless mind eating itself.”
“Currently posting weekly reviews of albums that are new to me, but also sharing longer essays on a variety of topics, including an upcoming series breaking down my master's dissertation in popular music studies into smaller essays”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I would love to start freelancing as a music journalist so if anyone has any tips (or if any editors want to commission me!) I'm all ears!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“My name is Emma and I live in Cape Town, South Africa. Music is it for me; the thing I have worked at thought about and cared about most in my life. I work as a music researcher which means I listen to music all day long. A dream! Sometimes a nightmare! When something you love becomes your job it can become tricky to always feel enthusiastic about it. I started this substack initially as something just for work and friends, a way to keep a close eye on new music, to feel active in listening to it. It’s been the best part of my last year, this closeness to new music. It’s felt fun and invigorating. There’s far more serious music writing out there, but I’m a bit tired of being serious about music all the time!
Yes it’s great to know who produced what and to have the encyclopedic knowledge of albums and what was sampled and who played bass on this one and guitar on that one, but what I’m really after is just the pleasure of music. I’m interested in how a song changes the temperature of a room, in how it might make you want to wear a suit one day and a cape the next! I’m interested in the romance of it, how it makes you feel. I think there’s a perfect song for every occasion, I hate being places where it’s not on. I listen broadly and curiously and every two weeks I put the songs that have been released over that time in a playlist that I hope makes you a little more curious and words that I hope remind you that listening to music is supposed to be first and foremost a joy (even when the songs make you cry).”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Eric Fahey writes
“5 Songs is a weekly email, sharing 5 songs loosely based around a theme. There will be some commentary about each song selection: a mixture of criticism, history, context from the artist, or what I believe the song or artist is communicating to the listener. It's mainly a vehicle for sharing a variety of music by finding a common thread through which to weave it together.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: 5 Songs is a free newsletter. I don't intend to create a subscription tier. This is all about sharing good music.
see also: DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Fidel writes
“poptimister is your go-to platform for all things pop music and culture! Whether you're here for a investigative article about a niche 2000s lore or an opinion piece on the latest pop trend, we promise to dive deep into the most interesting moments that help shape the pop culture of today.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Gabbie writes
“New Bands for Old Heads is a newsletter for people who want to keep up with new music but feel overwhelmed by the prospect. Maybe you used to be the music know-it-all in your group of friends, but it's been years since you've paid attention to a new album release. Or maybe you don't think there's actually been any good music since you were in your teens and 20s. Whatever the case, I'm here to get you excited about new music again by drawing connections between the older music you're nostalgic about and new releases from the last ~5 years.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Garth C. writes
“Reflections on all kinds of music I feel passionate about from all over our world + travel, visual arts, film, photography, books etc. But mostly music - interviews, reviews, meditations etc.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I've been writing on and promoting and collecting music for a long time now. Originally in my homeland of Aotearoa/New Zealand, then based in London since the 90s, often in the US South and the Balkans. I try and celebrate creativity, community and how music can bring people together.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Collector
George Henderson writes
“to explain inspiring new music and inspiring old music in terms of each other, mythology, psychology, history.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I often suffer from retrophobia.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Grace Brennan (Greyce) writes
“Stuff on Songwriting is a newsletter dedicated to the art of songwriting. Each issue dives into a lyrically thoughtful track - breaking down what makes it work - then spotlights the songwriters behind it. Highlighted are not only the songwriters' biggest hits but also three of their underrated gems that deserve more attention.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Music writer based in France - represented by High Line Literary Collective.”
See also: Writer/Journalist
Hannah writes
“Going beyond the vinyl to bring you my recommendations for new tracks, artists and releases. After writing reviews of the latest additions to my ever expanding vinyl collection over on Instagram since 2020, I needed another space to share recommendations that didn't always come with a 12" LP to photograph. This Substack is relatively new, but it builds on the alt_version Instagram content. Welcome to the extended mix.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “alt_version - extended mix is a companion to alt_version on Instagram. While character-limited album reviews are shared over there, this Substack is a home for longer posts, new artist recommendations and music related articles.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Collector
Hayden Goodridge writes
“My newsletter’s goal is to cover new albums being released each week, as well as less frequent deep dives into the histories of specific artists and genres.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I also run Infinite Spin as a TikTok channel (@Infinite.Spin) but the goal of my Substack is to allow me to talk more in depth about the subjects I’m covering for folks that love to read!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Ian Paul Sharp writes
“My focus is on albums that are a complete listening experience; LPs meant to be listened to in full. I publish an article/review regularly and a playlist with listening notes every two weeks.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I’ve been passionate about many genres of music across six decades. I feature new music as much as I write about classic albums.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
“Exploring the best of electronic music from the past and present. Ongoing monthly installment shares forward thinking music from a range of genres, focusing on producers who sit outside the mainstream spotlight.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I also publish album reviews and reflections.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Educator
Jackie R. writes
“Each edition focuses on a piece of music that has come in to my mind for whatever reason. That has made MotD an eclectic exploration of music, boosted by the thoughtful comments readers share.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist
Jackson Mumper writes
“Mump's Playlist explores trends and music happenings with monthly deep dives into specific songs or albums. Recent topics have included Brat, DtMF, and Doechii. Why, and with whom, did these songs become popular? What makes a song unique? What can a song tell us about its artist or society going forward?”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Jared Smith writes
“Vinyl-centric spotlight on new music and culture.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Collector
Javana writes
“My focus is to connect people to a subgenre of alt-Rnb and soul that I really feel has been growing in popularity and gaining its own legs in the last decade. There is something about Neo-soul and alt-Rnb that just really resonates with me and this newsletter allows me to shares my thoughts and feelings on music and connect with other lovers of the genre. The artwork I create for the newsletter is also a really lovely bit of expression I add to give my newsletter a face and style and show alt-Rnb and Neo-soul in another light alongside my thoughts and ramblings on music.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Jeff Van Dreason writes
“I'm creating a playlist and adding a new song every day, then writing a few words about it. My plan is to keep this going for as long as I can, sharing my eclectic taste and hearing feedback from readers and listeners.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I have a massive record collection that I may need to start pairing down or my wife may divorce me? :D”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Podcaster, Collector
Jeremy Shatan writes
“Giving you an earful about an omnivorous array of music, from cutting edge sounds by living composers to new (and old) classics in rock, folk, hip hop, pop, R&B, reggae, jazz, global, and more. Established 2009.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I’ll listen to anything…once!”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Jess Makler writes
“Ever been in a music slump? Each month, I’ll highlight 7 newly released tracks and buried treasures alike, straight to your inbox. If you’re local to Seattle, make sure you check out the monthly Show Radar at the end of the letter. No more SLUMP! Wake up your ears!”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist
Joe writes
“Telling the story of my life and relationship with music through UK Number 1 singles.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
José Carlos Santos writes
“Interviews, playlists, podcast episodes, old magazine features, reviews, lists and a lot more - The Devil's Mouth is a resource for discovering mostly underground, lesser known artists, both new and old.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I am based in Portugal and I deal mostly with the heavier side of music as that has been my main field of work for the past 25 years, but The Devil's Mouth is 100% international and genre-free, so I welcome suggestions from anywhere in the world and about all kinds of music. Get in touch and let's find each other new favourite bands!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Collector, Podcaster
Joseph writes
“a bi-weekly digest of reviews, interviews, and special features dedicated to experimental and instrumental music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster, Educator
Joss Chappell writes
“Welcome to Stick It On The Mixtape, a blog written with the intention of holding up records by modern songwriters and telling you why their song might just change your life. Picture Natalie Portman handing Zach Braff a pair of headphones in the film Garden State and we’re halfway there.
This blog is not about overwhelming or over stimulating readers with playlists of music that will take hours to get through. If there is one thing I’m told by friends and family who don’t follow music like they used to, it’s that they don’t have the time or can’t be bothered to trawl through the endless music we have at our fingertips. My aim is to highlight tracks that I believe to be worth the precious moments you have to spare; either on a walk home from work, train ride to an event or when you’re preparing something to eat.
Each week, I will write about one or two songs from recent months which have inspired, comforted, or supported me, with craft of song writing or lushness of its melody. Occasionally, I might also throw in song from modernish times that may have passed you by or you may have forgotten about. I will keep the format as simple and consistent as possible, whilst also trying to keep the content about celebrating the wonders of what modern music can offer.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Judy Cantor-Navas writes
“Cuban sounds and stories from the wide world of Latin music. Playlists, videos, interviews, and a serialized book about the pioneering Havana label Panart Records by Judy Cantor-Navas.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“JustSomeMustard is a music publication founded by a classic condiment. Mustard has the pleasure of interviewing independent musicians from all across the globe.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “They are semi-sentient condiment.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Keith writes
“Deep dives into Neil Young’s catalogue, shows, film, motivations, writing, all from a very personal perspective.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Kevin Alexander writes
“"Fresh takes on future classics and forgotten gems, from a suburban dad in flyover country. Mixtape maker. Playlist dealer. A real piece of work." \ We also host one of the liveliest online music discussions every Monday, interview artists, and work to shine a spotlight on other indie creators.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Come check out what was once called "the nicest place on the internet!"”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
writes Incredibly Gloomy
“I write about music that's either marginalised or outright maligned. Stuff that has never been considered "cool", and which many may even find actively repulsive. But I am not writing about this stuff to "reappraise" it, and I do not write "in defence of" anything. I write about it because this is the music that moves me, and I know I'm not the only one. At the moment my focus is on new age music, but I also write about prog rock, Britpop, post-Britpop, and outsider art in general. I also like to assess music festivals as they evolve, to try and pinpoint the moment they lost their way.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I do not think of myself as a music critic. I am just like you: An obsessive who wants to talk - or write - about the things that move me. So, I'm not a critic or a journalist, just a writer who happens to write about music. I also make unlistenable ultra-lo-fi drones of my own.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
lucie nezri writes
“a bi-weekly newsletter on experimental music composition, lightly punctuated with personal stories and bad jokes. sometimes, the newsletter dives deep into the work of a specific composer/artist, and sometimes, it just highlights great music to listen to.”
this critic also wants the readers to know: “my writing is imbued with my experience as a composer/research, and a womxn with a diverse background.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Musician, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Educator
Lucy writes
“Vinyl Femmes is a weekly newsletter about women (and non-binary people) in music and pop culture. I focus on music reviews, articles and recommendations which celebrate women.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I’m UK-based but love music from all across the world so I try not to limit myself on what I write about (as long as it’s made by women or NB artists!)”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Mace writes
“The central focus of my newsletter is sharing new, indie, or outsider songs in an email blast for readers who need to get to work and only have enough time to open an email to play a song. I also do write ups about shows I go to and book reviews centered around books about musicians. I try to share works by artists that are more obscure or have a cult following.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “My goal is to help make people amplify the quality of their playlists, one song at a time.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
mackenzie may writes
“the focus of my newsletter is music appreciation filtered through my feelings and my work in nature. i have compiled "review rankings" for albums released in each of the past two years, and am working to present the same for this calendar year. additionally, i go to shows in my city and write about my experiences seeing artists, and post a weekly hour-long playlist.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “everything has its value and nothing should go to waste!”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Mallie Hart writes
“Music discovery, by looking forward and back to find new and new-to-me listens.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “My love of music started with my Mom. I lost her in 1994 when she was only 55 and I was 23. It was too early. Seeking and sharing music reminds me of her.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Matt writes
“When you sign up, you’ll get music recommendation write-ups multiple times a week, complete with all the streaming links you need. Sometimes, the day’s pick is a single song; other times, it is an entire album. I also frequently share themed lists and playlists.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Matt writes
“Kaala’s Substack newsletter is your compass to Japan’s extreme music underworld, packed with band profiles and links, venue maps and histories, ticket reservations, and brutally curated concert recommendations. Each issue drips with firsthand anecdotes from the pit, plus sharp picks for hotels, restaurants, and bars near the action, whether you’re stalking blast beats in person or scouting the scene from afar. Equal parts guide and manifesto, it’s essential reading for anyone chasing the sound of chaos across Japan’s concrete sprawl.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “This is a mean side of Japan. Not for the feint of heart.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Matt Bull writes
“I focus on recent music. In particular, recent and decent live music. Even better if it's live, local or diverse. Sometimes there are themes, sometimes gig reviews, sometimes pointless meanderings. I go with my gut after I've had a sandwich.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “You're all welcome!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
Matt Madurski writes
“My primary focus is a chronological review of every #1 hit on Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks chart, starting from the chart's beginning in September 1988 through the present. I occasionally branch out into other chart-adjacent reviews and reflections of songs and albums that impacted my life or were a part of the music zeitgeist in my lifetime.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I've learned a lot about music and history in the two years since I started this project, and I owe a lot of that personal growth to the community of followers who make Substack writing fun and interesting. Always looking for new folks to connect with and share similar musical passions!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Max Freedman writes
“Lavender Sound is a publication dedicated to writing about music by LGBTQ+ people (okay, and the pop girlies too), with all writing in the newsletter by and for LGBTQ+ people. We pay our writers for their contributions, and paid subscriptions fund our ability to do so while cultivating an online community of LGBTQ+ music fans.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Since we don’t currently run ads or take sponsorships, your financial support is the only way we can pay our writers.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
“Mediterranean Minimalism is a newsletter about experimental music, focusing mostly, but not exclusively, on Italian 70s avant-garde records.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I am a former philosophy scholar who researched extensively Adorno’s philosophy of music, which, as you can imagine, ended up feeling quite suffocating. I ditched the academia, realised I was missing the writing, and after a very long hiatus I finally bit the bullet and started this newsletter. The inspiration for Mediterranean Minimalism came from a string of experimental albums produced in Italy in the 70s to which I found myself returning to over and over again: Franco Battiato’s early avant-garde records, Giusto Pio’s Motore Immobile and many others you can read about here. Not all the records I am writing about are strictly minimalist, but most of them balance experimentalism with a distinctive melodic sensibility.”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“The Melomaniac is where music lives and breathes! As a true lover of all things music, I dive into every corner of the musical universe—l, from in-depth reviews to rich historical explorations and the ever-evolving impact of music in pop culture. Whether it's the stories behind timeless classics, the artistry shaping today's sound, or the cultural heartbeat of music, this blog is all about celebrating, analyzing, and experiencing music in its fullest form. If it moves, grooves, or sparks a feeling, you'll find it here!”
See also: Writer/Journalist
Merlin Sabal writes
“Disability in Punk and DIY Music”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Submissions open.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Accessibility consultant
Michael Elliott writes
“The Mixtape, a weekly (sometimes bi-weekly, sometimes semi-weekly) newsletter that covers blues, country, hip-hop, jazz, rhythm & blues, rock'n'roll, soul, and whatever Americana is. Sometimes we'll honor a landmark album or influential artist, shine a light on an underappreciated talent, or dig into the newest and freshest sounds.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: Author of Have a Little Faith: The John Hiatt Story and an upcoming book on Swamp Rock from Oxford University Press; freelance writer: No Depression, PopMatters, AmericanaUK, etc; recovering radio guy.
see also: Writer/Journalist
Michael K. Fell writes
“Home Is Where The Music Is is a space where I share my thoughts about music, film, and art. It also allows me to release the many music conversations I usually have with myself to an audience. I’ve been collecting records since receiving my first one from my uncle when I was six. Now, totaling into the thousands, my record collection covers a broad spectrum of rock, psych, funk, soul, jazz, gospel, and African.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I am not a musician. I am not a trained writer. I studied art and I find much inspiration in music and have an extensive collection. Once upon a time, I wrote a lot about records & music. I’m excited to start writing again, and I hope you find something here that you will enjoy. My Substack is about music, art, film, and all things inspirational.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Collector
Mitchell Stirling writes
“The Run Out Grooves is a weekly newsletter based on celebrating the last track on the album.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Nenad Georgievski writes
“Interviews, concert, and album reviews. Also, other stuff like books, travel and art.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Nick Harvey writes
“Exploring sounds, it's all in bounds. Playlists, record deep dives, original mixtapes and more. Lots of its new, lots of its from the 70s. All got the vibe of a good movie on a late Saturday afternoon.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Nick Vereshchak writes
“The main draw of Lately is a weekly music release roundup, albums and songs that interested me that I give brief commentary on. I also write a section at the end about the music I've been listening to lately, whether old or new. In addition, I write articles/essays about music topics that interest me, as well as album reviews. I'm a musician myself, so I feel I'm able to give unique or in-depth analysis of music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Producer, Composer
Nielly writes
“I break down lyrics & composition and juxtapose it with our current socio-political environment and my own life -- like we would with our favorite pieces of literature. I hope to inspire readers to listen more deeply to music they already love and explore the conditions under which the music was made to learn more about themselves and the world around them. Through this learning and exploration, I hope to inspire a more kind and beautiful society.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Niko Batallones writes
“Music, pop culture and the Filipino perspective, written through my particularly specific filter. A personal journal slash playlist every month; a review of new albums from the Philippines most months; deep dives into my musical hyperfixations in between.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
“My focus is to write in depth musings and feelings about music and music relates topics in a format that mirrors old style blog writing. on my frequency is a nod to the yesteryear of radio and music blogs, an archive of thoughts, musings, critiques, and community for favorite and impactful music in my life. Inspired by the old days of livejournal and community radio, I wanted to create a space where I could geek out, discuss, and contemplate the music that comes in and out of my life. We used to fiddle around looking for the correct radio frequencies to get the right station and the music we were looking for in that moment, and you have come to my station and found the inner workings of my mind. I hope you leave with some thoughts and inspiration that fuels your days.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I'm starting writing for fun after nearly a decade. Hammering out the bits and bobs still and trying to get the creative juices flowing.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Paul Smith writes
“The Long Play is like a book club but with albums. Every month, we listen to a classic album together. Halfway through the month, we'll post our famous Mid-Month Missive which gives a bit of background to the current album.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Pavi writes
“I’m your adventurous bestie sharing my experiences around the world. I fuck around, we all find out. I share a main message and always include info about upcoming concerts, playlists, or albums that I recommend.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I go to a lot of concerts and festivals (try to go early in the tour) and review them.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Concert reviewer
PerfectFM
“We are a group of music curators that strive for the goal to bring perfect songs and perfect music into the spotlight. From the songs and artists that have millions of fans, to the albums and melodies that live in obscurity. We're here to show what perfect music the world has been missing out on. The search for every perfect song.
See also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
Peter C. Baker (and guests) write
“We primarily feature pieces in which one writers digs into their relationship to one song, evoking the ways music flows through our lives.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Phil Freeman writes
“Album reviews (new and archival); occasional interviews; essays about music history. Lots of jazz, lots of metal, a splash of modern classical, and some other stuff once in a while.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Not everything is for everyone.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Phil Taylor writes
“Sharing thoughts and observations on the music that’s currently obsessing me, whether recorded or live. A focus on smaller artists, but bigger ones too. Includes interviews, features and exclusives.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
“Weekly music recommendations from noise rock, post-punk, avant-garde and beyond.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Producer, Writer/Journalist
r.✨ writes
“to expand the minds & ears of music listeners by sharing my musical journey as a listener.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Richard Elliott writes
“I write about the ways that songs connect to the object world: how songs bring evocative objects to life; how songs become evocative objects that accompany lifetimes; how songs survive by attaching themselves to other objects.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Richard Sanford writes
“Weekly previews of local events, monthly playlists, capsule reviews of records.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“I’m a music obsessive who is deaf with a cochlear implant in one ear and natural hearing in the other. My writing focuses on my experiences with my music obsession and hearing loss. I’m currently writing a song by song analysis of Harry Smith’s legendary 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Sam writes
“New Favorite Album helps music lovers refine their taste with quick reviews from a Gen-Z lens. Every week, you'll receive 2 or more ALBUM REVIEWS with a score out of 10. Every Thursday, you'll receive a NEWSLETTER sharing ALL my favorites releases within the past week + my most anticipated music for the next week. This page is designed to save you hours of time stuck replaying the same songs, while building a never-ending library of modern music history.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “It's brand new, it's here to stay, and it's completely FREE this summer!”
See also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Educator
Scott Murphy writes
“Interviews with/Musings/Music/Film/TV/Travel/Media”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I have varied interests—also interviewed all the artists you think about…”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
sexydiscoballs writes
“Magical Dancefloors describes dancefloors that enchant us. These are places where relationships blossom, barriers break, healing happens, dancers come to know (or forget) themselves or their pasts, and that inspire us to imagine new futures and dream new dreams.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Former journalist for Bloomberg News and AOL who loves a good dance marathon of 6+ hours.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Educator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Shanté writes and
“a filmless score is a passion project that prompts one to see film in a musical way and hear music in a cinematic way. i'm building my ideal coming-of-age film soundtrack through a series of playlists. with things i collected, i offer musings on music, maximalism, memorabilia, and mysticism. i frequently share and review collectibles in my possession, majority of them being music-related (vinyl, cassettes, CDs, etc).”
this writer also wants readers to know: “i also curate The Music Directory; i've done college radio and i have playlists for DAYS. i do sing a lil and i've always dreamed of being in a band. my favorite genres are neopsychedelia, alt R&B, soul, indie and experimental rock.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Musician, Writer/Journalist, Collector
Sig writes
“A monthly newsletter from the desk of Sig Wilder – songwriter, singer, gardener, and lover of full-length albums. Mostly writing about new music and sharing demos from the studio. Occasionally other interesting music related things.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I write to learn about music and I listen to music to learn about myself.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician
“Disorderly digging in an algorithmic world. Lesser known, independent & alternative artists. Lazy & hazy vibes.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Close your eyes when listening.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Podcaster
Stanley C. writes
“Twice weekly music essays from a millennial independent music journalist with 10+ years experience. Here I share tips for early-stage musicians, advice for fellow indie music writers, and analysis of music industry trends for casual music listeners.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Podcaster
Stephan Kunze writes
“zensounds is a newsletter about experimental music and culture by writer Stephan Kunze. He lives off-grid in Germany's rural northeast, practices slowness and mindfulness, and enjoys a wide range of musical genres – ambient and experimental electronic music, jazz and free improvised music, modern composition, leftfield hip-hop, post-rock and noise rock, avant-pop, and more.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Steve Bradley writes
“I’m a musician and former journalist and every Friday I’ll share stories from music’s frontline - everything from legendary gigs to classic albums, killer riffs to thriller B-sides, festival highs to career lows. There’s a place for everyone at Musical Chairs - so, why not take a seat? You're very welcome.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Steve Goldberg writes
“Earworms and Song Loops is "a place where memoir and earworm intersect and conjoin." To elaborate, "I’ll tell you all about the tunes that loop in my head, and weave an entertaining, relatable, and often humorous personal story around them." Also, expect playlists based around themes, usually connected to an earworm.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Check out my essays and if they intrigue you, let's talk collaboration!”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Syd Schwartz writes
“Discoveries in jazz, adventures in record collecting, and not taking serious music too seriously. I've been listening to, writing about, overspending on, or marketing music for the past four decades. Jazz and Coffee is a weekly dive into music, record collecting, and the music business. All from the perspective of a lucky fan who turned his hobby into a 30+ year career in the music industry.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Sometimes, a perspective from someone who has spent time inside the belly of the beast is helpful. Other times, it makes for great storytelling! You don’t need to know anything about jazz or drink coffee to enjoy my SubStack!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Recovering Major Label Marketing Executive, Collector
Tim Riley writes
“then meets now; listen smarter... where do today's pop sounds come from? How can you hear history pressing up against today's music?”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “Beatles scholar, Lennon biographer, NPR critic.”
see also: Musician, author
Tom Storer writes
“I'm a hardcore, veteran jazz fan with a great love for the swinging tradition but appreciative of other developments as well. I've been posting reviews and thoughts since January 2025. If you're a confirmed or budding jazz obsessive, stop by and check out what I've been listening to--you might like it, too.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I'm an American who has been living in Paris, France for decades.”
Travis Tyler writes
“Enjoyer Times isn't genre-restricted, but I tend to focus on electronic music of all kinds (house/techno/electro/ambient/jungle/downtempo), jazz, funk, soul, boogie, international vibes, videogame music, dungeon synth, and more.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I'm a lifelong music dork, former professional record store guy from one of the largest physical music media shops in the US (Josey Records - Dallas) and occasional DJ.”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist, Collector
Vincent Jenewein writes
“essays on the aesthetics, history and philosophy of electronic (dance) music + quarterly music round-ups.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Producer, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“I write about music history, forgotten stories and music criticism. From the beginning to now.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
Wayne Robins writes
“One happy subscriber, a music biz exec said, "Critical Conditions is great! Really brings me back plus keeps me current." I've been a music journalist since 1969. CC by WR features essays, interviews, and reviews with almost all the great rock/pop musicians of our era, framed to take the reader inside the room where the interview is taking place, the music is being played. My past credits include the original Creem, Village Voice, and Newsday/NY Newsday (1975-1995), and professor teaching criticism and interviewing at St. John's University (2013-2024). Storytelling about rock pop music and culture, shaken in a blender. Steely Dan, Dylan, Rolling Stones, Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Laura Nyro, Paul Simon, Gillian Welch & Dave Rawlings, boygenius, the Ramones, Pete Townshend, Leonard Cohen: Great songwriters and songwriting are at the core.”
This critic also wants readers to know: “I always wanted to be a "journalist" rather than "rock critic," though I answer to both. I try to maintain the high standards required for decades of success at top newspapers and magazines. There are occasional forays into sobriety and spiritual development to which I did not have access when I was a hotshot kid on the beat.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
“A Substack newsletter for forward-facing music fans— a mix of new LP reviews, old music reveries and obsessively-curated playlist streams, plus interviews, video content, and easter-egg hyperlinks. We are genre-fluid: Rock, jazz, folk, country, r&b, hip-hop, afrobeats, reggae, reggaeton, salsa, samba, experimental music, contemporary classical, and (especially) things in-between.”
This critic also wants readers to know: “I’ve been writing about music and culture for nearly 40 years. My work also appears in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Uncut (UK). You may hear me on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Back in the day I wrote for SPIN, the Village Voice, Minneapolis’ City Pages, and Option. I also write books: Love Goes To Buildings On Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever, and more recently, Lou Reed: The King of New York. (Yep: I’m a New Yorker.)”
See also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster, Radio Host
Will McCartney writes
“Noise Narrative explores music and its impact on life. Featuring interviews, radio shows, historical deep dives and monthly album recommendations. Run by Will McCartney, who has previous writing in The Quietus, Mixmag, The Line of Best Fit, Inverted Audio & more.
Noise Narrative's content includes:
- a deep dive into a Latvian revolutionary who smuggled techno past the KGB
- an investigation into how Two-Tone music united Thatcher's broken Britain
- an interview feature looking at a protest play in Tunisia
- a conversation with Africa's leading ecomusicologist
- monthly album recommendations & an End of Year Top 50 list
- monthly radio shows, including one forthcoming on NTS.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Radio Host, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
William Poulos writes
“My newsletter focuses on literature and music. I've written about opera, song lyrics, guitar players, and why slower tunes do a better job of revealing virtuosos than faster ones.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I live in Australia and hope to devote a lot more time and energy to celebrating Australian art and music.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist
Zara Wiley writes
“I mostly turn my video content into writing so it consists of music recommendations, album reviews and general music musings.”
This reviewer also wants readers to know: “I am mainly a video creator who is transitioning to more written content!”
see also: Playlist Curator
Thanks so much for listing me!
This is an incredible company to be a part of.