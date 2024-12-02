“Welcome to Stick It On The Mixtape, a blog written with the intention of holding up records by modern songwriters and telling you why their song might just change your life. Picture Natalie Portman handing Zach Braff a pair of headphones in the film Garden State and we’re halfway there.



This blog is not about overwhelming or over stimulating readers with playlists of music that will take hours to get through. If there is one thing I’m told by friends and family who don’t follow music like they used to, it’s that they don’t have the time or can’t be bothered to trawl through the endless music we have at our fingertips. My aim is to highlight tracks that I believe to be worth the precious moments you have to spare; either on a walk home from work, train ride to an event or when you’re preparing something to eat.



Each week, I will write about one or two songs from recent months which have inspired, comforted, or supported me, with craft of song writing or lushness of its melody. Occasionally, I might also throw in song from modernish times that may have passed you by or you may have forgotten about. I will keep the format as simple and consistent as possible, whilst also trying to keep the content about celebrating the wonders of what modern music can offer.”