Adam Sieff writes
“A weekly newsletter about Jazz On The Beach and Blues Beach radio shows with notes on the music played.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Musician, Reviewer/Critic
Alley Cat writes
“The Widow Project Album Blog -- The Widow Project is a concept album created by Alley Cat (aka Alicia Catherine Bauer) that's me - DJ Since 1997, and now album producer. This will be an ongoing project and blog as I do more releases that sit with the first album.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “I am a woman more known as a DJ - I had sporadic releases since the year 2000 but have been making loads of music in the last couple years so there has been a big shift!”
see also: DJ/Selector, Musician, Composer
“and now Miguel is a writer who raps over 90s era Hip-Hop music. His work is grounded in the Black diaspora and the quest for refuge within the Buddhist tradition. Check out his short audio verses and don’t forget to read the footnotes, you’re in for a treat.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “Don’t be shy, check out my music! 🙏🏽😊💚”
see also: Musician
Ben writes
“I write about how I write, arrange and record songs. Each post is about one song, and I go into details about the whole process.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “I write music for the sheer enjoyment of it, not to make money.”
See also: Musician, Composer
Bruce Warren writes
“My substack is a music discovery newsletter about musicians, songs, albums, industry ideas, etc that I am particularly excited about and want to share with other music lovers.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “I'm a lifelong music obsessive with 35+ years of music industry experience working in radio in Philly at WXPN and as Executive Producer of World Cafe distributed by National Public Radio (NPR).”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Radio Host
“Personal and up-close reflections of my 60 years in the world of Soul and R&B.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “I’m a multi-hyphenate creative, known as ‘The British Ambassador Of Soul, with six decades of dedication to R&B, soul music and related genres!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Cara Best writes
“New music, collaborations, and playlists from artist & producer jade tree. Monthly episodes of my lil radio show (jade tree live) highlighting lofi hip hop/chillhop/jazzhop and you'll get to hear my music before it's released. I've also started writing more, including more of my process. Join me on my music journey making beats”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “previously went by the artist name 'Cara Leigh'”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator
Charles writes
Zapato's Jam started off on a mission to introduce readers to music they might not normally encounter through mainstream channels. Over time, I have concentrated on three main themes: Women in music; music from outside the US/UK market; and the ways the music "industry" dampens creativity, mistreats artists, and profits from being an oligopoly.
This producer also wants listeners to know: “My mission is not to maximize metrics, but to get the word out about artists I think deserve more recognition. I will never monetize this substack.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Conor Ryan writes
“A music blog run by a lil' record store in rural CT writing about records we love across time and space. We focus on digging up lost gems and newer artists that we believe in.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “We are all about listening to music we are unfamiliar with, so please feel free to send along your own music for us to check out!”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Collector
Dan Frost writes
“Composer, orchestrator and producer Dan Frost shares lessons from the history of music, composition techniques and behind the scenes.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “Compositing and producing for film, games and songwriters. Sharing techniques, motivation and mindset for musicians of all levels who want to make more music. Written by not-yet-failed composer, Dan Frost.”
see also: Musician, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Donwill writes
“I track new releases, do quirky album reviews and write longer pieces on music related topics. In short, it’s a space for all of my musings on music and whimsical nonsense. It's a free newsletter but I would absolutely love for people to subscribe at the paid tier!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, DJ/Selector, Podcaster, Radio Host
Estevan Carlos Benson writes
“A newsletter about ethnomusicology, music technology, and culture.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: I am a music technologist and researcher.
see also: Musician, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“I write and share a new instrumental song every month, perfect for focus, healing, and calming your fried nervous system.”
see also: Musician, Composer
Greg writes
“Questions and answers at the cross section of music, sound, technology, creativity, and culture.”
see also: Musician, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“Hardihood Gonzo by Classic Rock Producer Lou Volpano - The Man Whose Fast Times with John Belushi, Frank Sinatra, Elvis, George Harrison, Aretha, Madonna, and Many More Led Him to the Writing-Life He Leads Today”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “49 years of entertainment experience in the trenches of producing rock shows including The Blues Brothers Movie, Iron Maiden, Journey and Alice Cooper Live, Cheap Trick for HBO, Bob Dylan's 30th Anniversary for Columbia Records, and literally hundreds more. Billboard gave him an award for producing ginormous music festivals. To boot, his pencil pushed AB & AMA music theatricals for Dick Clark & Larry Klein.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
John Michael Rouchell writes
“Grammy award winning, platinum selling producer/composer sharing thoughts on creativity and musical analysis”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “Just trying to add value and give people the knowledge that I’ve acquired.”
see also: Composer
koyl writes
“Until recently, I used my newsletter to share my own music & releases. Now, I want to make it more of a creative/studio journal and share not only my process but also tell about how making music affect my life (ideas, perspective, empowerment a a physically disabled person, or just as a human being). The idea is to focus more on the consequences of the music making rather than the music itself.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “Maybe that I'm physically disabled (cerebral palsy) and that music has been a great source of empowerment & emancipation in life, and I hope that can inspire others, whoever they are.”
see also: Musician, Composer
Laurie Fortune writes
“My name is Laurie Fortune, a tech student on the fast track to Fortune 500. Realizing that my destiny lies in creativity, not cubicle . From fashion, to Music, to dance and writing, I’m a multi-passionate creative. As I shape myself outside of the corporate mold, I'll be sharing my journey from corporate to the beautiful chaos of creativity. The FortuneCookiee newsletter serves to inspire introspection, spark a growth mindset, and encourage others on a similar path to embrace their own creative evolution.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “This space is not just about sharing my journey—it's about fostering connections with other passionate creatives. I'm here to learn, grow, and exchange insights as we navigate the beauty and chaos of pursuing our artistic dreams.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Composer
Mat Eric Hart writes
“Sonic Tapestries is a part-publication, part-archive and studio journal curated by Mat Eric Hart. Featuring in-depth insights and explorations, join me in taking a behind the scenes look at my creative practices as an artist, travelling sound recordist, DJ, and sound effects creator!”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “I'm fascinated by recording the sounds of our surroundings - nature, people, places and environments. I try to reflect my passion in my writings and through sharing sounds from my archive.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Composer
Matt writes
“Kaala’s Substack newsletter is your compass to Japan’s extreme music underworld, packed with band profiles and links, venue maps and histories, ticket reservations, and brutally curated concert recommendations. Each issue drips with firsthand anecdotes from the pit, plus sharp picks for hotels, restaurants, and bars near the action, whether you’re stalking blast beats in person or scouting the scene from afar. Equal parts guide and manifesto, it’s essential reading for anyone chasing the sound of chaos across Japan’s concrete sprawl.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “This is a mean side of Japan. Not for the feint of heart.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, DJ/Selector, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Melted Form writes
“I provide weekly new music recommendations in the form of two lists: one list for new ambient releases, which is the genre I focus on most prominently, and another list for all other genres. I also offer reflections on life, creativity, and art, help promote independent artists and labels with relatively small followings, and share brief thoughts on new and old records.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “I make my own ambient and experimental electronic music and frequently share demos of my work in my newsletters.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist, Composer
Miter writes
“Writing music and writing about writing music”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Composer
Nick Vereshchak writes
“The main draw of Lately is a weekly music release roundup, albums and songs that interested me that I give brief commentary on. I also write a section at the end about the music I've been listening to lately, whether old or new. In addition, I write articles/essays about music topics that interest me, as well as album reviews. I'm a musician myself, so I feel I'm able to give unique or in-depth analysis of music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Composer
Nolan Green writes
“of sound and fury is a newsletter written by me, musician Nolan Green. I create music under the moniker the grassy knoll (1993-present) and have released 5 albums on the labels Nettwerk and Verve/Antilles. My compositions have appeared in television, film, and video games. Highlights include the Netflix series Bobby Kennedy for President (series theme song), Legion, Incorporated, The Mod Squad, and Roswell.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “Other creative endeavors include Photo Editor of CMJ New Music Monthly Magazine (1999-2002), Video Editor for Izotope Software, Downunder Horsemanship, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Fragile (winner of the Short Corner: Cannes Film Festival Award).”
see also: Playlist Curator, Musician, Composer
Patrik Skoog writes
“Your go-to place for valuable advice on music production, behind-the-scenes insights on working for clients, and a peek into the day-to-day of mixing & mastering—across all sorts of genres.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “A Swedish record producer, mix engineer, and DJ since the 90s.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Composer
Pedro writes
“debtor's island creates tuneful indie folk exploring memory, trauma, and the urban sprawl. The newsletter contains original songs and drafts, written pieces (generally autobiographical), poetry, lyrics, and illustrations.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“Weekly music recommendations from noise rock, post-punk, avant-garde and beyond.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Musician, Reviewer/Critic
Qid Love writes
“Post-tonal sound baths for your existential crisis.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “They/she pronouns”
see also: Musician, Composer, Sound Artist
“All things music and creativity, including how to release your music on Substack.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Composer, Educator
Robert Stevenson writes
“Personal essays about my life/work in music (see “Why Charli XCX's 'Brat Strat' is my Favourite Reference”), and the industry (see “The Music Video as a Cultural Artifact”). Posts about cultural crossovers between recent and relevant marketing and music (see “The Engineering of a Cultural Overlap”) and interesting cultural clashes (see “The Politics of Minority Language in Music”) plus reviews and best albums/songs. I also intend to include writing about my own music projects (although this won’t be the focus)”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “I make music as Neckinger (a new project)”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Collector
“I’m a 40-something electronic musician getting started later in life. My goal is to share practical advice to help people begin to create their own music quickly and inexpensively while sharing my own compositions.”
see also: Musician, Composer, Educator
Ryan Egan writes
“American singer/songwriter Ryan Egan leaks a new song every week alongside dispatches from music life in Paris, France.”
see also: Musician, Composer
S Laughter writes Slaughter Songs
“Silly articles that secretly establish the slaughter alien mythos for my "SlaughterSongs" solo musical project - an eclectic collection of mostly guitar music centered around the slaughter aliens. Like on any other social media platform, subscribe to be kept abreast of new musical releases.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “All posts from the slaughter aliens use collective "we" pronouns.”
see also: Musician
Saffron Bruno writes
“Welder by day, rockstar by mid-afternoon. 24/7 artistry. I make music and write about what it takes to be an independent artist. My weekly newsletter goes in depth on the process of writing, producing, and recording my debut album, The Invention of Saffron Bruno.”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “I am open to collaborations with other artists! I am big on uplifting other musicians and building a community where other performers can support one another.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist
Sam Lou Talbot writes
“Blackout Baby: Night Drives on Music & More. Come on board…”
see also: Musician, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Shayne writes
“Irish artists mostly with some exceptions when they present themselves”
This producer also wants listeners to know: “reach out i love hearing new music”
See also: Musician, Collector
Sterling Bennett writes
“We are a radio show and publication for the Roots music creators and community. Folk, Country and Blues. We’ll be highlighting current roots artists and where and when they are touring so you can go catch em live at your local venue.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Musician, Radio Host
Trey Roque writes
“Songwriter, musician, producer, author. From out of Liverpool, Trey Roque lives in Prague (CZ), where he makes his music by hand, soup to nuts. So to speak.”
see also: Musician, Producer
Vincent Jenewein writes
“essays on the aesthetics, history and philosophy of electronic (dance) music + quarterly music round-ups.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“YeahYal is a podcast mix of eclectic vibes spanning multiple genres and eras. New mixes every month. DJ mixes and playlists offer nostalgic jams paired with “newish” songs as relevant companions. Genres include: funk, soul, house, r&b, hip-hop, electronic, indie, psychedelic, folk, jazz, new wave, post punk and disco that span the 60s to now. The goal of each mix is to combine a collection of disparate genres that still fit well when blended together. Playlists of each mixtape are also available to help spice up your steaming algorithm if you’re looking for better suggestions of new music (although about 10% of the tracks are not available on the streaming services). Basically, each mix consists of “relevant retro” tracks that influence me and which I think will inspire others. Mixes are upbeat enough to play while working out but also mellow enough to create a vibe suitable for working or hanging out.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Composer, Collector, Podcaster
“The music and musings of a full time music composer based out of Scranton, PA”
see also: Musician, Composer
