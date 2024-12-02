Podcasters & Radio Hosts
Featuring those who discuss their love of music on the airwaves
The Music Directory is submission-based! Please check out the submission form to be featured in any of the listed categories.
Alex Lester writes Chaotic Good Jazz
“Chaotic Good Jazz is a weekly newsletter digging into the wild, the weird, and the deeply groovy corners of modern jazz. Each issue features a curated playlist — from experimental and spiritual grooves to acid jazz bangers and off-the-rails sax solos.”
This radio host also wants listeners to know: “You can also catch Chaotic Good Jazz every Friday from 10–Noon PT broadcasting live on Portland Oregon's Shady Pines Radio.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
Amar Patel writes Bluejeans & Moonbeams
“I offer fortnightly deep and meaningful takes on arts and culture. A mix of critique and memoir. Previous features have explored the dawn of electronic music in India, unpacked coming of age movie Dídi (a 2024 favourite), considered how Seth in Nobody Wants This breaks the mould in romcom leading men and pondered the wider story that Sheena Patel's vengeful protagonist tells in I'm A Fan. As a broadcaster, I make Moonbeam Levels, which is my world in sound. The format is mixtape meets record club, bridging eras and flouting genre. Hopefully going monthly on a new station in 2025. Come fly with me.”
This radio host also wants listeners to know: “I have been writing professionally for around 20 years, treading water in the ravine between journalism and copywriting. I started out as a music journalist for the likes of Straight No Chaser, Urb, Undercover and the BBC. Music was my first love and will always be at the core of my being.
I feel most alive when sparked by someone’s creativity and compelled to sit with their work for a while until its meaning becomes clearer. These slow-burn reflections will evolve into dispatches – untethered from release schedules and trending topics, snap judgments and hot takes.
I was unsure about joining another platform, and feeling pressure to feed the beast. There is a lot of chat on here about goals and numbers. Many of us are just trying to figure it all out, aren’t we. And enjoy writing.
My answer is to remain in play mode, work on my craft, let out distilled thoughts as they arise and roam around the marvelous community we have on here. Let's make a connection really mean something.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist
Asmi Shetty writes MORPHINE
“MORPHINE, a creative writing experiment by Asmi Shetty, blends memoir and journalism to explore obscure sounds and their interplay with life. By focusing on niche and underrepresented communities in music, particularly artists of Eastern heritage like the writer herself, it opens a dialogue with lesser-known auditory worlds.”
This radio host also wants listeners to know: “Originally from India and currently in Berlin. I am also the Deputy Editor at Inverted Audio, a UK based underground music magazine & a resident radio host at Berlin's Refuge Worldwide since two years. My radio show is called 'Spicetape' and Invites South Asian & Middle Eastern creatives in music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Bruce Warren writes 10 Bands
“My substack is a music discovery newsletter about musicians, songs, albums, industry ideas, etc that I am particularly excited about and want to share with other music lovers.”
This radio host also wants listeners to know: “I'm a lifelong music obsessive with 35+ years of music industry experience working in radio in Philly at WXPN and as Executive Producer of World Cafe distributed by National Public Radio (NPR).”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Producer
Charyn Harris writes Tha Soul Shed W/ Charyn Harris
“I provide a mix of vlogs and blogs about music culture called Deep Cut Masterclass, aiming to highlight those who have been largely under-represented in larger circles. As a musician starting my career in NYC in the early 1980’s, there was no social media and some videos are hard to find. I’m hoping I can share a slice of life as someone who was fortunate enough to be either in the room or adjacent.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: “I am also in artist management and a Professor/course designer of music industry studies.”
see also: Musician, Educator
Cris Cohen writes Bands To Fans
“Cris Cohen interviews professional musicians from the worlds of rock, Americana, blues, etc.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: “I also create custom content and manage social media for Huey Lewis & The News, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Cowboy Mouth, and other artists.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Daniel writes 10000 Hours of Indie
“Independent music focus, featuring podcast interviews with musicians, event reviews and more!”
This podcaster and radio host also wants listeners to know: “Open to submissions and suggestions across all genres (except extreme metal genres and country).”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
Donwill writes Too Much Rap
“I track new releases, do quirky album reviews and write longer pieces on music related topics. In short, it’s a space for all of my musings on music and whimsical nonsense. It's a free newsletter but I would absolutely love for people to subscribe at the paid tier!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, DJ/Selector, Producer
Jeff Van Dreason writes Infinite Mixtape
“I'm creating a playlist and adding a new song every day, then writing a few words about it. My plan is to keep this going for as long as I can, sharing my eclectic taste and hearing feedback from readers and listeners.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: “I have a massive record collection that I may need to start pairing down or my wife may divorce me? :D”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Writer/Journalist, Collector
Joi
“Midwest based multi-hyphenated artist and radio host who makes music playlists inspired by creativity and life situations.”
This radio host also wants listeners to know: “"Your radio show makes me think." Electric Radio Club plays an eclectic mix of indie and alternative and everything that influences the genre. From new to old to song innovators and music trailblazers, radio host, Joi creates themed "mixtapes" to inspire your day. Broadcasts LIVE Monday 7pm CST on www.em-radio.com and available for streaming on Mixcloud.”
see also: Playlist Curator
José Carlos Santos writes The Devil's Mouth
“Interviews, playlists, podcast episodes, old magazine features, reviews, lists and a lot more - The Devil's Mouth is a resource for discovering mostly underground, lesser known artists, both new and old.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: “I am based in Portugal and I deal mostly with the heavier side of music as that has been my main field of work for the past 25 years, but The Devil's Mouth is 100% international and genre-free, so I welcome suggestions from anywhere in the world and about all kinds of music. Get in touch and let's find each other new favourite bands!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
Joseph writes a closer listen
“a bi-weekly digest of reviews, interviews, and special features dedicated to experimental and instrumental music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Educator
Karen Joy Brown writes Supernova Support
“Supernova Support is a newsletter/podcast exploring the collision between songwriting and emotional wellness and the exponential synergy between them. Karen Joy Brown and Katie Phillips are two burnt-out bitches on a mission to help songwriters (including themselves!) overcome fear and doubt to bring exceptional songs to the world.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician
Keith Bacon writes Incidental Music
“** Sharing personal stories inspired by popular songs.** You know how a certain song can be forever associated with a moment in your life? In this weekly newsletter I share stories that come to mind when I hear a particular piece of music. Or a moment that gets a certain song playing in my head.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: “If these songs bring up your own stories, please share them!”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Keith R. Higgons writes Center Stage: An Abandoned Albums Podcast
“Music centric. Could be a new podcast episode, could be a piece about an album or song that maybe you've forgotten about.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: “I have two music related podcasts - Center Stage: An Abandoned Albums Podcast and The Mix n' Match Podcast.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Kim Hankins writes Aligned Musician
“I am a professional chamber + orchestral musician and a trauma-informed yoga teacher interested in musicians wellness. My substack offers wellness ideas for musicians to explore, monthly free meditation sessions, and personal anecdotes about my own wellness journey. As musicians, we are often asked to push past our limits and sacrifice ourselves for our art. I hope my readers recognize their strength in doing the opposite, feel empowered to prioritize their wellness, and advocate for themselves and their music communities.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: “I’ve been a featured Yoga for Musicians teacher at conferences, music festivals, and universities. I have also appeared as a guest speaker on musicians wellness issues on various podcasts, conferences, and universities. I am glad to see that times are changing and more musicians wellness resources are becoming available to students and professionals! You can learn more about me at: alignedmusician.com”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Composer, Educator
Manny Faces writes Hip Hop Can Save America!
“Exploring the innovative, inspiring, and sometimes surprising ways that Hip Hop music and culture are being used to help uplift humanity, in areas including education, science and technology, health and wellness, politics and social justice, business and entrepreneurship, and more.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: I have a book coming out soon, based on the newsletter's sibling, Hip Hop Can Save America! The Podcast!
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Advocate, Writer/Journalist
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak writes Music & Memory
“Matthew Joel is a Canadian folk musician releasing music recorded to 4-track tape right here on Substack. Matthew also does interviews with other Canadian singer songwriters in a series called “The New Canadiana” and writes essays about the mysteries of art-making.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: “Matthew also has a PhD in the history of philosophy.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician
mohit.ar
“Diggin’ in My Crates is a love letter to music that lingers—the songs that get caught in your chest and refuse to let go.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Writer/Journalist
Niamh writes into the deep with niamh
“we’re all over social media — one more ‘drop video’ and i’ll scream. it’s hard to cut through the noise and find things worth spending our scroll time on. as someone who’s worked in music - specifically club culture - for a few years now, i’ve wanted to craft a space which could enact as a passion dump. i’m a DJ, broadcaster and digital creative and strategist based in the (v underrepresented) North of England and have many thoughts, loves, hates, and a deep yearning to connect with new people. this is a space culminating all sorts: it’s a multimedia, all-encompassing scrapbook away from the noise of social media. we can chat about music, speak to artists, talk about productions and musical processes. i’ll share with you what i’m up to across the DJ and radio world, with monthly recommendations and regular championing of the north of the uk. you can reciprocate. it'll be a fun ride :)”
see also: DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist
Queue Points Podcast Mag
“Queue Points Mag is a newsletter & digital publication delivering more of the music news & content you love. Queue Points is the Black Podcasting Award and Ambie Award nominated podcast "dropping the needle on Black music history."”
The Slow Music Movement
“Disorderly digging in an algorithmic world. Lesser known, independent & alternative artists. Lazy & hazy vibes.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: “Close your eyes when listening.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Stanley C. writes If Ever You’re Listening
“Twice weekly music essays from a millennial independent music journalist with 10+ years experience. Here I share tips for early-stage musicians, advice for fellow indie music writers, and analysis of music industry trends for casual music listeners.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Playlist Curator
Sterling Bennett writes Steady Company
“We are a radio show and publication for the Roots music creators and community. Folk, Country and Blues. We’ll be highlighting current roots artists and where and when they are touring so you can go catch em live at your local venue.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Producer, Musician
Thea Wood writes Herizon Music: The Newsletter
“Herizon Music spotlights women in music and the issues that affect them.”
This podcaster also wants listeners to know: “Author and Recording Academy member.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Will Hermes: New Music + Old Music
“A Substack newsletter for forward-facing music fans— a mix of new LP reviews, old music reveries and obsessively-curated playlist streams, plus interviews, video content, and easter-egg hyperlinks. We are genre-fluid: Rock, jazz, folk, country, r&b, hip-hop, afrobeats, reggae, reggaeton, salsa, samba, experimental music, contemporary classical, and (especially) things in-between.”
This podcaster and radio host also wants listeners to know: “I’ve been writing about music and culture for nearly 40 years. My work also appears in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Uncut (UK). You may hear me on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Back in the day I wrote for SPIN, the Village Voice, Minneapolis’ City Pages, and Option. I also write books: Love Goes To Buildings On Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever, and more recently, Lou Reed: The King of New York. (Yep: I’m a New Yorker.)”
See also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Writer/Journalist
Will McCartney writes Noise Narrative
“Noise Narrative explores music and its impact on life. Featuring interviews, radio shows, historical deep dives and monthly album recommendations. Run by Will McCartney, who has previous writing in The Quietus, Mixmag, The Line of Best Fit, Inverted Audio & more.
Noise Narrative's content includes:
- a deep dive into a Latvian revolutionary who smuggled techno past the KGB
- an investigation into how Two-Tone music united Thatcher's broken Britain
- an interview feature looking at a protest play in Tunisia
- a conversation with Africa's leading ecomusicologist
- monthly album recommendations & an End of Year Top 50 list
- monthly radio shows, including one forthcoming on NTS.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
YeahYal
“YeahYal is a podcast mix of eclectic vibes spanning multiple genres and eras. New mixes every month. DJ mixes and playlists offer nostalgic jams paired with “newish” songs as relevant companions. Genres include: funk, soul, house, r&b, hip-hop, electronic, indie, psychedelic, folk, jazz, new wave, post punk and disco that span the 60s to now. The goal of each mix is to combine a collection of disparate genres that still fit well when blended together. Playlists of each mixtape are also available to help spice up your steaming algorithm if you’re looking for better suggestions of new music (although about 10% of the tracks are not available on the streaming services). Basically, each mix consists of “relevant retro” tracks that influence me and which I think will inspire others. Mixes are upbeat enough to play while working out but also mellow enough to create a vibe suitable for working or hanging out.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer, Collector
