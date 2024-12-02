The Music Directory is submission-based! Please check out the submission form to be featured in any of the listed categories.
Adam Offitzer writes
A monthly round-up of well-curated playlists, emerging artists, and exciting new albums + songs to stream, spanning across all genres!
see also: Writer/Journalist
Afia Friday writes
“A scientist and music creative on a free-flowing journey to uncover the artist within using music, art, and the atomic threads of life that bind them all through a distinctly African and Black diasporic perspective.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I am excited to return to the lost of writing and to do so with music at the heart of it. Please connect with me as I am all about building community, sharing resources, and offering support to anyone involved in the music landscape.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Collector
aisha g. writes
“How Black music blows past imagined sonic & cartographical boundaries. Personal notes & music-emotion connections & reflections.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I like when people comment. I like responding to comments. I encouraging commenting. 😂”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
al writes
“emo, post-hardcore, indie, and adjacent music curation and writing”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “i love music and i love to write, and i’d like to share my passion for those things with as much people as i possibly can, and hopefully encourage and empower some small artists along the way.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Alec Hanley Bemis writes
“AHB's Goodies post a new playlist, roughly every 4-8 weeks, to anyone that signs up. For free! It is to encourage eclectic music discovery without resorting to algorithms—ideally for folks who think I have good taste. I am Alec Hanley Bemis, an American person who manages & curates creative projects, primarily in music. In 2001, I co-founded The Brassland label. Simultaneous with founding the label, I had a decade long career as a writer publishing in LA Weekly, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. I don't do much freelance writing anymore but in 2020, a piece I published in The Creative Independent went sorta viral. So I decided I should try sharing things again in a more public forum that was not social media.”
alex writes
“funky’s dilemma is here to be your one stop shop for music discovery and conversation, from the eyes of a gen-z queer woman who listens to a little bit of everything! the weekly newsletter includes fresh song, artist, genre, and album recommendations and the weekly playlist is 30 minutes of curated tunes designed to span genres, styles, and sounds. i also post playlists, essays, lists, and reviews, but will never spam you with too much content at once. music discovery should be fun and painless, and that’s what funky’s is here for! join me and let’s listen to some GOOD FREAKING MUSIC!!!! <3”
this playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “i will never shy away from being a bit silly and personal in my writing. first and foremost, i’m here to present quality writing, recommendations, and reflections, but i’m also a human. i never want to sound my writing to sound like a robot, so prepare for a few cheesy jokes and extremely subjective takes here and there. let’s make music writing fun!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Alex Lester writes
“Chaotic Good Jazz is a weekly newsletter digging into the wild, the weird, and the deeply groovy corners of modern jazz. Each issue features a curated playlist — from experimental and spiritual grooves to acid jazz bangers and off-the-rails sax solos.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “You can also catch Chaotic Good Jazz every Friday from 10–Noon PT broadcasting live on Portland Oregon's Shady Pines Radio.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Radio Host
Alex Lewis writes
“With over 12,000 monthly reads, Feels Like Home is where I write personal essays and weekly content recommendations about things I love & the people and moments that have shaped me—often finding connections within music, sports, pop culture, and more.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Amaya Lim writes
“mixtapes for the modern world. Record Store is a newsletter focused on music discovery and rediscovery. If you like finding new music, learning history and background of your favorite songs, reading about artistic processes, and listening to curated playlists, you might also enjoy Record Store.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist
“Love notes to the artists who move me. Monthly curated playlists. Sharing music with a predominant focus on Black women artists, across genres. Basically, I'm your neighbourhood music enthusiast shouting at you from the town square, commanding you to "LISTEN TO THIS ARTIST!" Subscribe if you want to read my yappings on the music I love, both new finds and long-time favourites.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Annie writes
“Earslug is a weekly newsletter of curated NYC show recommendations. This is the place for questions about set times, openers, venue information, or pre-show meetups etc. We are building an online community that you can follow offline to live shows. Earslug is lowering the barrier to entry to see live music, hoping to expand to new cities soon!”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I am ex record label and currently work in the music industry as a music supervisor!”
see also: Writer/Journalist
ANTIGONI writes
“music that needs to be felt and stories told as they happen. drawing from lessons from my multifaceted journey within music and culture as a DJ, a&r, manager and curator of music & influence in London, via Athens but shaped by global immersion, as well as a lifelong passion for music as a student, listener, band member, guitar and piano layer and songwriter in my early years. tastefully curating music that is exciting me, things I’ve seen, read, heard that have inspired me and conversations with artists and music creatives I am meeting or building with.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Gen Z with global upbringing, deep understanding of youth and digital culture, and music industry dynamics, refined taste across disciplines and refreshing takes on the future of music and culture. A girl who above all listens deeply and plays loudly.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector
Anupa Otiv writes
“House of Fun is where music and storytelling intersect. I explore nostalgic and current music that sparks an emotional pulse or triggers a memory. Occasionally, my essays weave in and out of other aspects of pop culture like fashion and film, but music is the lens through which I write about other topics. Once a month, House of Fun is also a radio show.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Bárbara writes
“A music newsletter, released in seasons: no fluff, just fresh and unexpected tips on albums, EPs, compilations, movies, and documentaries, all with music as the common thread. 100% human-curated.”
See also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
Beebe Sharkey writes
“Band Practice is an accessible way to learn about current music without any snobbery. Each month, I recommend an eclectic array of new albums that I love and are absolutely worth your while. The second issue of the month may focus on specific artists, themes, throwback albums, or one of my killer hand-crafted playlists. I am proud to help readers from every (yes, every) generation keep up with new music.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I live in Portland, OR and write for fun (though I hope to do it professionally someday). When it comes to absorbing music, I am a limitless sponge. There is nothing more exciting than hearing other people talk about what they love to listen to. I am always on the lookout for new people to geek out with.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Brendon Goldwasser writes
“I created Sweet Tooth Music as a vessel for music curation and artist promotion, born out of my constant love of discovering and sharing music. I've released five exclusive compilation albums on Bandcamp featuring new songs from 25+ diverse artists, added 350+ songs to the Sweet Tooth playlist on Spotify, and published 30+ newsletters. I'm open to connecting with anyone involved in Music, PR, Events, Synch, A&R. If you like discovering new music, then Sweet Tooth is where you want to be!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician
Brianna Bartelt writes
“Building Songs explores the relationship between songwriting and the built environment. All posts are written by Brianna Bartelt, an architect and musician based in NYC. Subscribers receive a weekly newsletter delivered straight to their email. Newsletter topics range from recording studio design to lyrical analysis to interviews with musicians.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Bob Beatty writes
“Conversation from the Crossroads of Southern music, history, & culture”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Music is my sports, the Allman Brothers is my team.”
see also: Musician, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Brooklyn writes
“byte-sized beats is where I combine my love of pop music with my research in music information retrieval. I dive into the sonic features that define iconic moments in music, like what makes a Taylor Swift “era” unique, using machine learning models and innovative tech tools. Alongside my research, I recommend lesser-known songs that capture the same magic as popular hits, inspired by the imagery and synesthesia they evoke, bringing fresh and vibrant sounds to your playlist.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Cara Best writes
“New music, collaborations, and playlists from artist & producer jade tree. Monthly episodes of my lil radio show (jade tree live) highlighting lofi hip hop/chillhop/jazzhop and you'll get to hear my music before it's released. I've also started writing more, including more of my process. Join me on my music journey making beats”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “previously went by the artist name 'Cara Leigh'”
see also: Musician, Producer
Carmelia writes
“The Coldest Truth is an examination of Black music and culture. We ask questions about the assumptions and things we take for granted while celebrating the best that our music and culture have to offer.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic
China Moses writes
“New music releases. Sometimes thoughts. And some gig announcements.”
see also: Musician, DJ/Selector
Chris Bradley writes
“What I’d like to accomplish here is to build an audience and seriously discuss various artists, genres, not just ones from my personal collection, and also try my best to give you that physical media listening experience as described above. I like to think I have an eclectic taste, but doesn’t everyone? I am always on the lookout to discover or rediscover. I am like a tireless musical nomad, but I often enjoy the nostalgia of various points in my life and the soundtracks that played at that time.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
Dan Gorman writes
“Reviews of albums across all genres, new and old. Primarily focused on indie rock, punk-adjacent, electronic, rap and more.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I love to help people find something new-to-them to listen to.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
writes Sonic Autobiography
“For over 20 years I have been making a monthly playlist (originally CD-Rs!) and have used these mixes as a historical record of mine and my friends listening habits, or more accurately, a Sonic Autobiography. I have moved this practice to Substack this year and add a little more context to the playlists. In between monthly playlists I post concert videos or other new release recommendations.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Dave is a Chicago based music lover, writer, carpet documentarian and ephemeral enthusiast. His work focuses on natural wonder, urban living, agoraphobic wanderlust, and disregarded mundanities.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
DT writes
“I created TASTE to focus on indie and alternative art of various types that I love, that moves me, or that otherwise helps me make sense of life. I construe art broadly to focus on music, television, drag, and other forms of creative expression. Indie and alternative art and stories are the ones I relate and respond to the most viscerally. I don’t, however, say indie or alternative to indicate a focus on only artists who are literally independent or on small labels, for instance. My focus on indie and alternative art is about about art that prioritizes creativity, innovation, risk-taking, genre blending, and going against the grain of what is traditionally accepted as valuable (in art and in life).”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I try to avoid rating music, ranking it, and pitting artists (or their art) against each other. My goal is to focus on the things I love and why I love them while steering clear of negativity. I don't exclusively focus on music, but music is often included in or related in what I write about.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Ebrima Jassey writes
“Honestly, I write about my life, and use music as a way to understand it, and vice versa. I love sharing what I'm listening to. I also like writing about larger trends in the music industry like artist development and stuff and plan to focus on this a little more in the near future!”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I'm Black, my pronouns are He/Him and live in New York! Also a huge anime nerd lol, so you can expect a reference here or there. Probably gonna write whole essays exploring the parallels between rappers and anime.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Eduardo Lemos Martin writes
“Searching for the human aspect of music + weekly hand-picked playlist & recommendations. Available in English and Portuguese.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“My name is Emma and I live in Cape Town, South Africa. Music is it for me; the thing I have worked at thought about and cared about most in my life. I work as a music researcher which means I listen to music all day long. A dream! Sometimes a nightmare! When something you love becomes your job it can become tricky to always feel enthusiastic about it. I started this substack initially as something just for work and friends, a way to keep a close eye on new music, to feel active in listening to it. It’s been the best part of my last year, this closeness to new music. It’s felt fun and invigorating. There’s far more serious music writing out there, but I’m a bit tired of being serious about music all the time!
Yes it’s great to know who produced what and to have the encyclopedic knowledge of albums and what was sampled and who played bass on this one and guitar on that one, but what I’m really after is just the pleasure of music. I’m interested in how a song changes the temperature of a room, in how it might make you want to wear a suit one day and a cape the next! I’m interested in the romance of it, how it makes you feel. I think there’s a perfect song for every occasion, I hate being places where it’s not on. I listen broadly and curiously and every two weeks I put the songs that have been released over that time in a playlist that I hope makes you a little more curious and words that I hope remind you that listening to music is supposed to be first and foremost a joy (even when the songs make you cry).”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
Fidel writes
“poptimister is your go-to platform for all things pop music and culture! Whether you're here for a investigative article about a niche 2000s lore or an opinion piece on the latest pop trend, we promise to dive deep into the most interesting moments that help shape the pop culture of today.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
“Every weekday, two hours of music that’s perfect for working (no vocals). In each edition we highlight one artist, talk about their origin and influences, and recommend a couple of their albums. We also produce a weekly mix and monthly Ambient Country show featuring artists working in that subgenre.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector
Gabbie writes
“New Bands for Old Heads is a newsletter for people who want to keep up with new music but feel overwhelmed by the prospect. Maybe you used to be the music know-it-all in your group of friends, but it's been years since you've paid attention to a new album release. Or maybe you don't think there's actually been any good music since you were in your teens and 20s. Whatever the case, I'm here to get you excited about new music again by drawing connections between the older music you're nostalgic about and new releases from the last ~5 years.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
“Crawling the music archives looking for unusual and crazy cover songs | Slowly building a curated and diverse playlist with the best cover songs | A playlist that will help you explore, discover and enjoy new 'old' music.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I love music and that's my main focus here, but there's so much more to like....books, slow coffee, movies & series, AI, street art, Go Ahead Eagles (Dutch soccer team), industrial heritage, architecture.”
Ian Paul Sharp writes
“My focus is on albums that are a complete listening experience; LPs meant to be listened to in full. I publish an article/review regularly and a playlist with listening notes every two weeks.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I’ve been passionate about many genres of music across six decades. I feature new music as much as I write about classic albums.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Indie Scientist writes
“This newsletter primarily focuses on new music discovery, highlighting debut albums and new releases from spotlight artists across a variety of rock and indie genres.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Philly-based writer/artist”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Jacqui writes
“Dinner Music curates left of field grooves to put on while you’re cooking dinner or drinking wine. Digging through new and old, the newsletter explores the intersection of atmosphere and feeling in sound.”
This writer also wants readers to know: I’m also 1/2 of dj duo Horse Opera, based in Austin TX (https://www.instagram.com/horse_opera/)
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector
Jamie Ward writes
“Song recommendations / discoveries for the adventurous ear, along with a but of writing and storytelling, like a radio deejay that talks a bit much between songs.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I have terrible tinnitus, which just adds to it all.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Jared Smith writes
“Vinyl-centric spotlight on new music and culture.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
Javana writes
“My focus is to connect people to a subgenre of alt-Rnb and soul that I really feel has been growing in popularity and gaining its own legs in the last decade. There is something about Neo-soul and alt-Rnb that just really resonates with me and this newsletter allows me to shares my thoughts and feelings on music and connect with other lovers of the genre. The artwork I create for the newsletter is also a really lovely bit of expression I add to give my newsletter a face and style and show alt-Rnb and Neo-soul in another light alongside my thoughts and ramblings on music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Jeff Van Dreason writes
“I'm creating a playlist and adding a new song every day, then writing a few words about it. My plan is to keep this going for as long as I can, sharing my eclectic taste and hearing feedback from readers and listeners.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I have a massive record collection that I may need to start pairing down or my wife may divorce me? :D”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Podcaster, Collector
Jenny H. writes
“There's something I love about making a playlist. When I was young, I'd sit patiently by the radio with a blank cassette waiting to record my favorite songs. As a teenager in the early days of music downloads, I made mixes for friends on CDs decorated with Sharpie doodles.
A Mixtape from a Friend is basically my adult equivalent. Each week, I post a playlist around a theme (sometimes genre specific and sometimes more abstract like Music for an Imaginary Shopping Mall or Music that Sounds like the Inside of my Cat's Mind). It's whatever I'm listening to and excited to share paired with some unpolished ramblings about life. It's all done with the same care and love we once gave our decorated mix CDs and carefully constructed mixtapes.”
Jess Burge writes
“Welcome to Mixtape, your Australian friend in music. A newsletter to read, explore and hear. I share my playlists with songs I discover and rediscover, artists and albums I'm obsessed with, live acts whose merchandise I am most definitely buying. Sprinkled with musical theatre, Christmas carols and a lot of nostalgia. Expect recommendations of all kinds, there are no boundaries. New artists, golden oldies, soundtracks, news, interesting stories and personal anecdotes. Music is my jam.”
This playlist curator also wants readers to know: “I love writing about Australian music. Home is where the heart is.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Jess Makler writes
“Ever been in a music slump? Each month, I’ll highlight 7 newly released tracks and buried treasures alike, straight to your inbox. If you’re local to Seattle, make sure you check out the monthly Show Radar at the end of the letter. No more SLUMP! Wake up your ears!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic
Jessica Jackson writes
“As a whole, my publication focuses on identity and how I decide to participate within the frameworks I have been assigned and/or adopted. It gets very vulnerable up in here. Swoon Lagoon is a regular offering that covers my obsession with music/sound and emoting through its ability to provide nuance and texture to my current emotional under currents and tap into the zeitgeist through curated playlists.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Authenticity is the name of the game.”
“Midwest based multi-hyphenated artist and radio host who makes music playlists inspired by creativity and life situations.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “"Your radio show makes me think." Electric Radio Club plays an eclectic mix of indie and alternative and everything that influences the genre. From new to old to song innovators and music trailblazers, radio host, Joi creates themed "mixtapes" to inspire your day. Broadcasts LIVE Monday 7pm CST on www.em-radio.com and available for streaming on Mixcloud.”
see also: Radio Host
“Welcome to Joint Jams Radio, your go-to Substack for the grooviest vibes and thoughtful deep dives into music that connects us all. We celebrate the unifying power of music across genres, decades, and cultures, curating playlists, stories, and features that hit you right in the soul.”
José Carlos Santos writes
“Interviews, playlists, podcast episodes, old magazine features, reviews, lists and a lot more - The Devil's Mouth is a resource for discovering mostly underground, lesser known artists, both new and old.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I am based in Portugal and I deal mostly with the heavier side of music as that has been my main field of work for the past 25 years, but The Devil's Mouth is 100% international and genre-free, so I welcome suggestions from anywhere in the world and about all kinds of music. Get in touch and let's find each other new favourite bands!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Collector, Podcaster
Judy Cantor-Navas writes
“Cuban sounds and stories from the wide world of Latin music. Playlists, videos, interviews, and a serialized book about the pioneering Havana label Panart Records by Judy Cantor-Navas.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Kadrian Alvarenga writes
“First Pressing explores life through records, and specifically the vinyl record. I love advocating and being a part of record culture because the vinyl community as a whole is incredible. My substack chooses to write about the things I'm passionate about within the vinyl community, from BIPOC record stores to record store day to undiscovered gems and personal anecdotes. While my chosen medium of listening is through the vinyl record, you can listen however you want. My hope is that you walk away having discovered at least one new piece of music to listen to on a Sunday morning or help build out your collection. All I want is for you to come here, enjoy reading, and discover some music that will make a first pressing on you.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I just love music and am first and foremost a fan, from there, it sparks to writing and championing I’ve always wanted to own a record store. After many years of just being an idea, I’m excited to announce that Latin Gold Records is officially LIVE! While the main dream is to have a brick-and-mortar store that you can call a third place one day, I’m thrilled to sell records on Instagram as well as bond with you over music on this Substack as well as swap stories, recommend artists and albums, and help build your record collection. I am also doing pop-ups in person at record fairs and flea markets in Los Angeles and beyond. Outside of my record habit and this Substack, I’m currently the Director of Marketing for Onyx Collective, a premium content brand within The Walt Disney Company with programming exclusively available to stream on Hulu that focuses on artists of color and underrepresented voices. As Director, I oversee all marketing campaigns for Onyx’s programming including the Oscar-winning documentary feature film Summer of Soul (and Questlove's upcoming Sly Stone doc), scripted series Reasonable Doubt and UnPrisoned, and docuseries such as The 1619 Project. Before Onyx, I was the Director of Advertising & Media at FX Networks, overseeing paid media campaigns for DAVE, Snowfall, American Horror Story, and more. Back in the day, I used to work at Pivot TV and Spin Magazine, too.
see also: Writer/Journalist, Fan, Collector
Kate Ellen writes
“I'm Little Door—musician, writer, mom, and explorer of what happens when you treat music as consciousness technology. I'm documenting my journey to recording and releasing my debut album in my mid-40s — a proud late bloomer. I believe music is a portal, creativity is consciousness work, and am endlessly fascinated by what happens when we're brave enough to let ourselves be be who we are. I create Monthly Portal Playlists, host Listening Circles on women's music, and do vinyl give aways.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I do branding + websites for creatives at www.kateellen.me”
See also: Writer/Journalist, Musician
Kevin Alexander writes
“"Fresh takes on future classics and forgotten gems, from a suburban dad in flyover country. Mixtape maker. Playlist dealer. A real piece of work." \ We also host one of the liveliest online music discussions every Monday, interview artists, and work to shine a spotlight on other indie creators.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Come check out what was once called "the nicest place on the internet!"”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Kim Hankins writes
“I am a professional chamber + orchestral musician and a trauma-informed yoga teacher interested in musicians wellness. My substack offers wellness ideas for musicians to explore, monthly free meditation sessions, and personal anecdotes about my own wellness journey. As musicians, we are often asked to push past our limits and sacrifice ourselves for our art. I hope my readers recognize their strength in doing the opposite, feel empowered to prioritize their wellness, and advocate for themselves and their music communities.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I’ve been a featured Yoga for Musicians teacher at conferences, music festivals, and universities. I have also appeared as a guest speaker on musicians wellness issues on various podcasts, conferences, and universities. I am glad to see that times are changing and more musicians wellness resources are becoming available to students and professionals! You can learn more about me at: alignedmusician.com”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Composer, Podcaster, Educator
LaChelle Chrysanne writes
“My newsletter is anti-niche and covers a wide range of topics including music, personal narratives, and cultural critiques.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I have previously created work as a singer-songwriter and I also used to DJ I curate a monthly watch + play list which features a selection of fresh tracks that aim to push your algorithm beyond mainstream music.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector
Laurie Fortune writes
“My name is Laurie Fortune, a tech student on the fast track to Fortune 500. Realizing that my destiny lies in creativity, not cubicle . From fashion, to Music, to dance and writing, I’m a multi-passionate creative. As I shape myself outside of the corporate mold, I'll be sharing my journey from corporate to the beautiful chaos of creativity. The FortuneCookiee newsletter serves to inspire introspection, spark a growth mindset, and encourage others on a similar path to embrace their own creative evolution.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “This space is not just about sharing my journey—it's about fostering connections with other passionate creatives. I'm here to learn, grow, and exchange insights as we navigate the beauty and chaos of pursuing our artistic dreams.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer
Lo Carmen writes
“Loose Connections is a weekly newsletter by singer-songwriter/Harper Collins published author Lo Carmen; essays, insights, deep dives, themed playlists & recommendations around music & culture.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “My eighth album Transatlantic Light — described by Will Hermes as “a holy glowing dreamscape” — was released September 2024.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Loc writes
“My newsletter is focused around west coast music (hip hop,r&b, etc). Along with opinion and personal takes on hip hop culture related topics. The occasional hip hop artist interview when I get an opportunity as well.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I want to hear from all black creatives. Everyone is welcome!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector
writes Incredibly Gloomy
“I write about music that's either marginalised or outright maligned. Stuff that has never been considered "cool", and which many may even find actively repulsive. But I am not writing about this stuff to "reappraise" it, and I do not write "in defence of" anything. I write about it because this is the music that moves me, and I know I'm not the only one. At the moment my focus is on new age music, but I also write about prog rock, Britpop, post-Britpop, and outsider art in general. I also like to assess music festivals as they evolve, to try and pinpoint the moment they lost their way.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I do not think of myself as a music critic. I am just like you: An obsessive who wants to talk - or write - about the things that move me. So, I'm not a critic or a journalist, just a writer who happens to write about music. I also make unlistenable ultra-lo-fi drones of my own.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
lucie nezri writes
“a bi-weekly newsletter on experimental music composition, lightly punctuated with personal stories and bad jokes. sometimes, the newsletter dives deep into the work of a specific composer/artist, and sometimes, it just highlights great music to listen to.”
this playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “my writing is imbued with my experience as a composer/research, and a womxn with a diverse background.”
see also: Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Educator
Mace writes
“The central focus of my newsletter is sharing new, indie, or outsider songs in an email blast for readers who need to get to work and only have enough time to open an email to play a song. I also do write ups about shows I go to and book reviews centered around books about musicians. I try to share works by artists that are more obscure or have a cult following.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “My goal is to help make people amplify the quality of their playlists, one song at a time.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
mackenzie may writes
“the focus of my newsletter is music appreciation filtered through my feelings and my work in nature. i have compiled "review rankings" for albums released in each of the past two years, and am working to present the same for this calendar year. additionally, i go to shows in my city and write about my experiences seeing artists, and post a weekly hour-long playlist.”
this playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “everything has its value and nothing should go to waste!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Mallie Hart writes
“Music discovery, by looking forward and back to find new and new-to-me listens.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “My love of music started with my Mom. I lost her in 1994 when she was only 55 and I was 23. It was too early. Seeking and sharing music reminds me of her.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Mandy Tamm writes
“Rare Originals is a music discovery newsletter dedicated to showcasing small, independent, and underrepresented artists in the Alternative Pop, Indie/Alt, and Alternative R&B spaces.”
Mark Hooper writes
“Weekly playlists alternating between Something Old and Something New because sharing the love of music builds community amongst the chaos. Indie, alternative, folk and more from around the world.”
This playlist curator also wants readers to know: “Brand new newsletter for 2025!”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Mark Nash writes
“I write about my love of music as well as other sources of joy I find in life, particularly nature and hiking, all within the context of my sobriety journey as a recovering addict and alcoholic. To date most of my Substack articles have been playlist-based but I plan to expand into essays in 2025.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Mat Eric Hart writes
“Sonic Tapestries is a part-publication, part-archive and studio journal curated by Mat Eric Hart. Featuring in-depth insights and explorations, join me in taking a behind the scenes look at my creative practices as an artist, travelling sound recordist, DJ, and sound effects creator!”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I'm fascinated by recording the sounds of our surroundings - nature, people, places and environments. I try to reflect my passion in my writings and through sharing sounds from my archive.”
see also: Musician, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer
Matt writes
“Kaala’s Substack newsletter is your compass to Japan’s extreme music underworld, packed with band profiles and links, venue maps and histories, ticket reservations, and brutally curated concert recommendations. Each issue drips with firsthand anecdotes from the pit, plus sharp picks for hotels, restaurants, and bars near the action, whether you’re stalking blast beats in person or scouting the scene from afar. Equal parts guide and manifesto, it’s essential reading for anyone chasing the sound of chaos across Japan’s concrete sprawl.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “This is a mean side of Japan. Not for the feint of heart.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, DJ/Selector, Producer, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Matt Bull writes
“I focus on recent music. In particular, recent and decent live music. Even better if it's live, local or diverse. Sometimes there are themes, sometimes gig reviews, sometimes pointless meanderings. I go with my gut after I've had a sandwich.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “You're all welcome!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Max Himelhoch writes
“Every Monday I find and share two songs from artists who deserve a bigger audience. With a focus on artists with less than 25k monthly listeners, I am always looking for someone and something new - the fewer listeners the better if I'm honest. In an effort to further support the most exciting emerging artists, my paid subscriptions get redistributed to the artists I write about. Really aiming to build a community of people who want to find new music and believe in a better, more equitable, future of the music industry.
The newsletter has also helped launch my own concert series and an annual compilation of demos from artist I love.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “LA based and always open and excited to hear new music :)”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Mia writes
“this is how tomorrow moves is where music meets reflection–a space to explore how the songs I loop through mirror the rhythms of my life (potentially similar to how others may experience and enjoy music). Each playlist or rotation represents a chapter, capturing moods, transitions, and emotional landscapes of but a tiny moment in my life. I love constantly discovering new music and artists so the genre profile will change every two weeks or so. It’s a blend of personal experiences, introspection, and deep dives into the sonic qualities that make me appreciate the art I listen to.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Miki writes
“Discover the connections between producers and artists you love while discovering new exciting sounds they have lineage with. Get a first person breakdown of the joy of diving into music credits from a music journalist, from me: Miki Hellerbach, who’s beat has organically become covering producers from GuiltyBeatz (Tems, Jorja Smith) to Riton (Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa) to Like (Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak) and more! I even had a column at an indy UK publication for 24 weeks in 2021 called “The Producer’s Voice.” Become a part of a community that values highlighting the behind the scenes artists who fuel the existence of the most exciting music made in modern history. Also just pick up on new vibes!”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “My guiding light is that producers should be covered with the same veracity and substance as vocalists. I also just love finding how many interesting stories can be told and connections can be made by being nerdy about finding out who made what music with who.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Mitchell Stirling writes
“The Run Out Grooves is a weekly newsletter based on celebrating the last track on the album.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Molly writes
“⋆.˚⟡ ࣪ ˖ Discovering music together across digital and physical realms ⋆.˚⟡ ࣪ ˖ I share little collections of music, seeking to connect with listeners like me. I'm just a huge music geek at heart, and so many hours spent scavenging for music has led me here.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I'm also a designer (not in the music industry) but plan on sharing some work related to music in the future. Not a current core goal of my newsletter though :)”
see also: Collector
Mr Figaro writes
“Your friendly guide to classical music on a Saturday morning without the fancy jargon or stuffy attitude. Discover amazing pieces, learn what makes them special, and find your way into a world of classical music that's been waiting for you all along—no tuxedo required.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Each newsletter delivers hand-picked classical music recommendations with the stories behind them, insider listening tips from a former opera singer, and the perfect recordings to start with. Whether you're classical-curious or already a fan, I'll help you discover music you'll love without the intimidation factor. Come explore everything from Bach to modern composers in bite-sized, enjoyable formats that fit your everyday life.”
see also: Musician, Educator
Murat Esmer writes
“Carefully Picked Song Stories, Music Articles & Playlists”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I love music and listening to music for years. Following eastern & western music and enjoying combining their spirits in the playlists.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician
nadine writes
“i write about music through a technology lens, exploring how innovations are changing the way we create, experience, and share music. i also write about how technology influences music culture—shaping the way we discover new artists, connect with communities, and redefine genres in the digital age.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Nick writes
“My newsletter is a month playlist subscription with some personal insight on my journey with ADHD, passion, love, and other random topics.”
Nick Harvey writes
“Exploring sounds, it's all in bounds. Playlists, record deep dives, original mixtapes and more. Lots of its new, lots of its from the 70s. All got the vibe of a good movie on a late Saturday afternoon.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Nick Vereshchak writes
“The main draw of Lately is a weekly music release roundup, albums and songs that interested me that I give brief commentary on. I also write a section at the end about the music I've been listening to lately, whether old or new. In addition, I write articles/essays about music topics that interest me, as well as album reviews. I'm a musician myself, so I feel I'm able to give unique or in-depth analysis of music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Producer, Reviewer/Critic, Composer
Nielly writes
“I break down lyrics & composition and juxtapose it with our current socio-political environment and my own life -- like we would with our favorite pieces of literature. I hope to inspire readers to listen more deeply to music they already love and explore the conditions under which the music was made to learn more about themselves and the world around them. Through this learning and exploration, I hope to inspire a more kind and beautiful society.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Niko Batallones writes
“Music, pop culture and the Filipino perspective, written through my particularly specific filter. A personal journal slash playlist every month; a review of new albums from the Philippines most months; deep dives into my musical hyperfixations in between.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Nolan Green writes
“of sound and fury is a newsletter written by me, musician Nolan Green. I create music under the moniker the grassy knoll (1993-present) and have released 5 albums on the labels Nettwerk and Verve/Antilles. My compositions have appeared in television, film, and video games. Highlights include the Netflix series Bobby Kennedy for President (series theme song), Legion, Incorporated, The Mod Squad, and Roswell.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Other creative endeavors include Photo Editor of CMJ New Music Monthly Magazine (1999-2002), Video Editor for Izotope Software, Downunder Horsemanship, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Fragile (winner of the Short Corner: Cannes Film Festival Award).”
see also: Musician, Producer, Composer
Paul Smith writes
“The Long Play is like a book club but with albums. Every month, we listen to a classic album together. Halfway through the month, we'll post our famous Mid-Month Missive which gives a bit of background to the current album.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Pavi writes
“I’m your adventurous bestie sharing my experiences around the world. I fuck around, we all find out. I share a main message and always include info about upcoming concerts, playlists, or albums that I recommend.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I go to a lot of concerts and festivals (try to go early in the tour) and review them.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Concert reviewer
PerfectFM
“We are a group of music curators that strive for the goal to bring perfect songs and perfect music into the spotlight. From the songs and artists that have millions of fans, to the albums and melodies that live in obscurity. We're here to show what perfect music the world has been missing out on. The search for every perfect song.
See also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Phil Plencner writes
“While working for Harvard in 2019 I set up a private Slack channel where I recommends an album to listen to. Generally on Fridays. The Phil’s Phriday Picks Substack is the Slack channel in a blog format. I focus primarily on Alternative Rock, Progressive Rock, Grindcore, Free Jazz, Jazz Fusion and old-school country but my gigantic collection of recorded media spans a wide selection of genres and styles. This collection inspires me to write about favorites weekly.”
see also: Musician, Collector
Phil Quist writes
“Explores the intersection of AI, technology, entertainment, and finance. It examines how these rapidly evolving fields collide and interact, offering insights and commentary on the shifting digital landscape and its impact on business, culture, and creativity.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Phil Taylor writes
“Sharing thoughts and observations on the music that’s currently obsessing me, whether recorded or live. A focus on smaller artists, but bigger ones too. Includes interviews, features and exclusives.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
“Weekly music recommendations from noise rock, post-punk, avant-garde and beyond.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist, Producer, Reviewer/Critic
r.✨ writes
“to expand the minds & ears of music listeners by sharing my musical journey as a listener.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Reka Blazsek writes
“Music writing often focuses on the technical or contextual details of an album, and less so on how it feels to listen to it. Because sound tends to evoke strong images in my mind, I have started to curate playlists that capture a particular vibe tailored for any kind of moods, ranging from the universal to the very specific. In each of my posts, I write a few paragraphs explaining how I have come to choose the particular songs and what I connect them to---I have used novels, films, travel or art exhibitions as an inspiration to a playlist. Many of my playlists feature jazz and 'world' music because these are the genres I'm the most passionate about. I always aim to feature musicians less known to a wide audience. With so much AI generated content around, I have a newfound appreciation for playlists where the audience has the space to interact with human qualities and personality of the artists and the curator. After all, music is all about human connection.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: I am a self-taught piano player, aspiring composer and a music aficionado. When I first figured out how to turn on the TV, I went not for cartoons but for VH1 and MTV. My favourite Disney film was Fantasia 2000. I’m still fond of the animation for George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue as an adult. By day I do cognitive and social science at Central European University, Vienna.
Rhapsody writes
“Rhapsology is meant to be the friend putting you on to music you would never hear if you only listen to what’s pushed through the mainstream. Through curated playlists and artist features, the best underground music is handpicked and honored. If you’re the type to deep dive for hidden gems and obsess over the details of a great track, you’re in the right place.”
Richard Sanford writes
“Weekly previews of local events, monthly playlists, capsule reviews of records.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
S.W. Lauden writes
“Guitar Pop Music, Books and Music Books”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist
Sadie writes
“I curate playlists and talk about the inspiration behind them.”
Sam writes
“New Favorite Album helps music lovers refine their taste with quick reviews from a Gen-Z lens. Every week, you'll receive 2 or more ALBUM REVIEWS with a score out of 10. Every Thursday, you'll receive a NEWSLETTER sharing ALL my favorites releases within the past week + my most anticipated music for the next week. This page is designed to save you hours of time stuck replaying the same songs, while building a never-ending library of modern music history.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “It's brand new, it's here to stay, and it's completely FREE this summer!”
See also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Educator
Shanté writes and
“a filmless score is a passion project that prompts one to see film in a musical way and hear music in a cinematic way. i'm building my ideal coming-of-age film soundtrack through a series of playlists. with things i collected, i offer musings on music, maximalism, memorabilia, and mysticism. i frequently share and review collectibles in my possession, majority of them being music-related (vinyl, cassettes, CDs, etc).”
this playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “i also curate The Music Directory; i've done college radio and i have playlists for DAYS. i do sing a lil and i've always dreamed of being in a band. my favorite genres are neopsychedelia, alt R&B, soul, indie and experimental rock.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
Shawna writes
“I send out a genre-fluid mix each season that usually includes a lot of newly released music. Additionally, I like to send out short missives about art, culture and food.”
writes Mindie
“Mindie is focused on delivering feel good music from all corners of the world, three times per week on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Each issue includes 3 song selections, a quote that resonates with me, a music related video and a photograph from music history.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I also run a record label called New Relic Records and do creative consulting on the side for artists and brand. You can check out some of my work here.”
See also: Writer/Journalist
Slim writes
“I send out two Spotify playlists every Monday, paired with a short piece of writing. The playlists can be any genre, and the writing is sometimes about how I made the mix, what it makes me think of, or flash fiction that fits the mix vibe.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I like pretty much any kind of music. I am just a music enjoyer. Anything from any part of the world, I’ll try it at least twice. Super, super open to music recommendations. I’m also pretty active with the chat feature to talk abt what I’ve been listening to.”
See also: Writer/Journalist
“Disorderly digging in an algorithmic world. Lesser known, independent & alternative artists. Lazy & hazy vibes.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Close your eyes when listening.”
see also: Podcaster, Reviewer/Critic
Stanley C. writes
“Twice weekly music essays from a millennial independent music journalist with 10+ years experience. Here I share tips for early-stage musicians, advice for fellow indie music writers, and analysis of music industry trends for casual music listeners.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Podcaster
Stephanie Maldonado (better known as “Vibe With Steph”) writes
“Haus of Vibes is a little corner on the internet where we explore the New York City underground, music culture, and highlight local DJs and smaller venues (the scene is bigger than the popular, large venues like the Brooklyn Mirage). From dive bars in Brooklyn and rooftops in Queens to midweek parties and after work industry nights in Manhattan, we give you a carefully curated list for intimate venues and good vibes at lesser-known venues, so you don’t have to feel like crabs in a barrel when you just want the dance and chill.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I’m also a music publicist, independent DJ booking agent, dancer, and a lover of House music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Steve Goldberg writes
“Earworms and Song Loops is "a place where memoir and earworm intersect and conjoin." To elaborate, "I’ll tell you all about the tunes that loop in my head, and weave an entertaining, relatable, and often humorous personal story around them." Also, expect playlists based around themes, usually connected to an earworm.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Check out my essays and if they intrigue you, let's talk collaboration!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Tedd Terry writes
“Either I write original short fiction and include a playlist as mood music OR I share a playlist with an accompanying piece of mood fiction.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “Once I tried putting a Tom Waits record on to set the mood for a date and she broke up with me. That was the day I found out that Swordfishtrombones is an effective birth control method.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector
Trace Davidson writes
“I write, curate, and feature artists that have less than 1,000 monthly listeners.”
See also: Writer/Journalist
Travis Tyler writes
“Enjoyer Times isn't genre-restricted, but I tend to focus on electronic music of all kinds (house/techno/electro/ambient/jungle/downtempo), jazz, funk, soul, boogie, international vibes, videogame music, dungeon synth, and more.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I'm a lifelong music dork, former professional record store guy from one of the largest physical music media shops in the US (Josey Records - Dallas) and occasional DJ.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
“A Substack newsletter for forward-facing music fans— a mix of new LP reviews, old music reveries and obsessively-curated playlist streams, plus interviews, video content, and easter-egg hyperlinks. We are genre-fluid: Rock, jazz, folk, country, r&b, hip-hop, afrobeats, reggae, reggaeton, salsa, samba, experimental music, contemporary classical, and (especially) things in-between.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I’ve been writing about music and culture for nearly 40 years. My work also appears in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Uncut (UK). You may hear me on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Back in the day I wrote for SPIN, the Village Voice, Minneapolis’ City Pages, and Option. I also write books: Love Goes To Buildings On Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever, and more recently, Lou Reed: The King of New York. (Yep: I’m a New Yorker.)”
See also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster, Radio Host
Will McCartney writes
“Noise Narrative explores music and its impact on life. Featuring interviews, radio shows, historical deep dives and monthly album recommendations. Run by Will McCartney, who has previous writing in The Quietus, Mixmag, The Line of Best Fit, Inverted Audio & more.
Noise Narrative's content includes:
- a deep dive into a Latvian revolutionary who smuggled techno past the KGB
- an investigation into how Two-Tone music united Thatcher's broken Britain
- an interview feature looking at a protest play in Tunisia
- a conversation with Africa's leading ecomusicologist
- monthly album recommendations & an End of Year Top 50 list
- monthly radio shows, including one forthcoming on NTS.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Radio Host, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“YeahYal is a podcast mix of eclectic vibes spanning multiple genres and eras. New mixes every month. DJ mixes and playlists offer nostalgic jams paired with “newish” songs as relevant companions. Genres include: funk, soul, house, r&b, hip-hop, electronic, indie, psychedelic, folk, jazz, new wave, post punk and disco that span the 60s to now. The goal of each mix is to combine a collection of disparate genres that still fit well when blended together. Playlists of each mixtape are also available to help spice up your steaming algorithm if you’re looking for better suggestions of new music (although about 10% of the tracks are not available on the streaming services). Basically, each mix consists of “relevant retro” tracks that influence me and which I think will inspire others. Mixes are upbeat enough to play while working out but also mellow enough to create a vibe suitable for working or hanging out.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer, Collector, Podcaster
Zara Wiley writes
“I mostly turn my video content into writing so it consists of music recommendations, album reviews and general music musings.”
This playlist curator also wants listeners to know: “I am mainly a video creator who is transitioning to more written content!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic
