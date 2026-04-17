In recent years, album clubs have blossomed as music enthusiasts seek ways to engage in inquisitive, active listening. Since last summer, I’ve been a faithful member of Dave L.’s chordinnate album club, where attendees take turns leading the discussion on an album of our choice. May signals my turn again, and I’ve chosen Bewilderment by Pale Jay as the monthly listening pick. I’m excited to share this listening guide in preparation for the upcoming meeting.

Meeting info

The album club’s central premise is as follows: listen to the featured music asynchronously, then gather to discuss our experiences. After a recent move to Discord, the chordinnate album club has incorporated pre-discussion listening sessions. If you would like to enjoy the selected album for the first time with the group, be our guest!

Date: Thursday May 21st, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM EST for the group listening session; 7 PM EST for the discussion

Location: Discord—information for joining the server will be provided via invite. Please sign up at the link below.

chordinnate album club sign-up

A brief album synopsis

Bewilderment: the quality or state of being lost, perplexed, or confused

Bewilderment is Pale Jay’s debut LP. This soulful album was released in 2023 on Karma Chief Records, a subsidiary of Colemine Records. Pale Jay—a trained jazz vocalist and pianist—wrote, performed, and produced all the tracks on Bewilderment, except “By the Lake,” which features labelmates Okonski (comprising Steve Okonski, Aaron Frazer, and Michael Montgomery). The LP has a runtime of 24 minutes with 8 tracks total.

RIYL: “dusty soul from outer space” (this description comes directly from the album’s vinyl packaging), blue-eyed soul, retro soul revival, swanky lounge music, cinematic soul with boom-bap flair, vintage jazzy sounds for easygoing mornings.

Who is Pale Jay?

With his signature bright red ski mask and bucket hat, Pale Jay keeps his true identity concealed. But when he sings, a vast array of influences emerges from his trademark falsetto. Considering how elusive he is, Pale Jay’s sparse press features offer a glimpse into his lore and the enigmatic person behind the mask.

“The mask is red, the songs are blue.

You don't know Pale Jay, but Pale Jay loves you.”

In a 2024 interview with COLORS, the artist shared that he is “an introverted and private person by nature.” The COLORS interview is no longer available online, so I’ve pulled a couple of quotes from the newsletter copy in my email.

On the significance (or lack thereof) of his mysterious appearance:

“Preferably, the music is the center of attention rather than myself, hence the mask. It doesn’t symbolize anything in particular, but I had a very clear picture in my mind of how the character of Pale Jay should look. I also always wear a bucket hat that I picked up at a tiny hat shop about 15 years ago.”

On his pseudonym:

“The name references the fact that, as a white soul musician, I am building on the rich, predominantly African American lineage of musicians who came before me. By calling myself Pale, I acknowledge the structural privileges that come with my skin tone. ‘Jay’ refers to my real name.”

Known inspirations include: Donny Hathaway, Carole King, J Dilla, Khruangbin, Labi Siffre, Nina Simone, Jon Lucien, Jon Hendricks, Madlib, Flying Lotus, James Blake, and William Onyeabor.

The listening experience

Bewilderment is available on most digital streaming platforms. I’ve embedded the full album streams from YouTube and Bandcamp below. I’ve also included some links to purchase the album and listen offline if that’s more your speed. I have a copy of Bewilderment in my personal collection, and I will do a show-and-tell during the meeting!

Bewilderment Vinyl/CD (Bandcamp)

Bewilderment Vinyl/CD (Colemine)

Recommended resources

Questions to consider

Was this your first time learning about this artist? Is this a style of music you would normally gravitate towards?

How does Pale Jay fit into the lineage of soul music? How does he set himself apart?

The entertainment world is no stranger to musicians with masked identities and elaborate personas—from Daft Punk to MF DOOM, Orville Peck to Leikeli47 and beyond. What are your thoughts on this artistic approach?

What textures, lyrics, themes, and moments stand out the most upon listening? Take heed of any nuances you notice on subsequent plays.

How do the album artwork and music videos tie in with the theme of bewilderment?

How would you describe the album’s trajectory?

What are your favorite tracks from Bewilderment?

Further listening

All of Pale Jay’s albums have runtimes under 30 minutes, so I highly recommend giving his entire discography a spin before the meeting.

Bonus points if you listen to the accompanying instrumental albums!

I hope to see you at May’s chordinnate album club meeting—be sure to check out Dave’s official announcement if you need any more information in advance.

Melodically yours,

Shanté