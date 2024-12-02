Musicians
Featuring the ones whose instruments speak volumes (and yes, the voice is an instrument!)
Adam Sieff writes
“A weekly newsletter about Jazz On The Beach and Blues Beach radio shows with notes on the music played.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Producer, Reviewer/Critic
aisha g. writes
“How Black music blows past imagined sonic & cartographical boundaries. Personal notes & music-emotion connections & reflections.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I like when people comment. I like responding to comments. I encouraging commenting. 😂”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
Alley Cat writes
“The Widow Project Album Blog -- The Widow Project is a concept album created by Alley Cat (aka Alicia Catherine Bauer) that's me - DJ Since 1997, and now album producer. This will be an ongoing project and blog as I do more releases that sit with the first album.”
This musician also wants listeners to know: “I am a woman more known as a DJ - I had sporadic releases since the year 2000 but have been making loads of music in the last couple years so there has been a big shift!”
see also: DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer
Alma Jette writes
“Meditations on life as a musician & artist, as well as weekly music selections.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “My newsletter is geared towards other artists, specifically those who feel deeply.”
see also: Writer/Journalist
“DIY guitar music for sensitive people. New music every fortnight on Friday.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Hey, I'm A L O N G S I D E! Although I had classical training in guitar, I only rediscovered my passion for playing thanks to therapy and ironically, COVID. I’ve been writing music regularly since early 2020. My music is solely guitar-based (acoustic or electric), and while it falls under DIY, I would describe it as indie/alternative/art rock. Based on my experience, my music resonates deeply with sensitive people, as there’s a lot of emotion in it. I’m happy to engage in conversations about any music here, not just my own - after all, rather than being alone, it’s better to be alongside each other :)”
see also: Composer
Amaya Lim writes
“mixtapes for the modern world. Record Store is a newsletter focused on music discovery and rediscovery. If you like finding new music, learning history and background of your favorite songs, reading about artistic processes, and listening to curated playlists, you might also enjoy Record Store.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
“and now Miguel is a writer who raps over 90s era Hip-Hop music. His work is grounded in the Black diaspora and the quest for refuge within the Buddhist tradition. Check out his short audio verses and don’t forget to read the footnotes, you’re in for a treat.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Don’t be shy, check out my music! 🙏🏽😊💚”
see also: Producer
Angel L. Martinez writes
“I’m a musician and poet talking about music as a way of justice and struggle, and I enjoy writing about it when that’s not immediately obvious, through histories, reviews, poetry, future fic, and my own music.”
This musician also wants listeners to know: “New York State Beat Poet Laureate 2024-2026 (National Beat Poetry Foundation).”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“We're BOO (Chris and Brigitte). We've been making pop with synthesizers since 2010. We also create our own music videos, design and make our CDs by hand and run a monthly livestream going into depth about our DIY process.”
These musicians also want the audience to know: “Part of our monthly livestream includes Synthesizer demos and we'll soon be sharing mixtapes on Substack.”
Ben writes
“I write about how I write, arrange and record songs. Each post is about one song, and I go into details about the whole process.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I write music for the sheer enjoyment of it, not to make money.”
See also: Producer, Composer
Bentley Kalaway writes
“Resonance: The Music Within is an exploration of song as a bridge between the seen and unseen, the personal and the cosmic. As a singer, songwriter, and SongCatcher, I receive melodies and words that seem to come from beyond myself—songs that carry messages for humanity, inviting us to listen more deeply to the universe and to ourselves.
Here, I share the stories behind these songs, tracing their origins and meaning. I also delve into the vibrational nature of existence, the music of the spheres, and how sound, frequency, and resonance shape our lives. Rooted in the understanding that the word universe itself means "one song," this space is dedicated to exploring how we are all part of a vast, unfolding harmony—one verse, one story, within the greater whole.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I am also a writer who bridges the world of sound and song, which I believe to be foundational to the structure of our universe to the physics of resonance.”
Beth Anderson writes
“n=9 is an experimental music project blending progressive rock, hints of metal, EDM and symphonic soundscapes to create beautiful, powerful and thought-provoking songs, and how they came to be. And sometimes things a little further afield.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I have been a number of things - professional ballet dancer, musician, singer, composer, writer, biotech instrumentation designer/builder, 3D animator and business woman. Sportbike aficionado, wannabe racer, pretty fair hand with a hydrogen/oxygen torch.”
see also: Composer
Bob Beatty writes
“Conversation from the Crossroads of Southern music, history, & culture”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Music is my sports, the Allman Brothers is my team.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“I make music and I want to find all the people who want to hear it.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Music is my favourite and my go-to and my question and my answer, but boy do I spill out all over the edges. Cups to catch it everywhere, putting a cup down here, drip drip let's see what we get.”
Brad Kyle writes
“Music exploration, commentary, analysis, interviews, and memories! Home of Tune Tag, Audio Autopsy, Inside Tracks, The Nic of Time, and Stephen Michael Schwartz Stories! "The best music history writing online," says Mike Degen!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Brendon Goldwasser writes
“I created Sweet Tooth Music as a vessel for music curation and artist promotion, born out of my constant love of discovering and sharing music. I've released five exclusive compilation albums on Bandcamp featuring new songs from 25+ diverse artists, added 350+ songs to the Sweet Tooth playlist on Spotify, and published 30+ newsletters. I'm open to connecting with anyone involved in Music, PR, Events, Synch, A&R. If you like discovering new music, then Sweet Tooth is where you want to be!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
Brian Gardner writes
“My substack is a combination of jazz instruction, especially about improvisation, and musical commentary.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I've been a jazz musician and teacher for over 50 years. I've also written and published books and articles on other topics, which may come up as I settle in to this form of publishing.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Composer, Educator
Brianna Bartelt writes
“Building Songs explores the relationship between songwriting and the built environment. All posts are written by Brianna Bartelt, an architect and musician based in NYC. Subscribers receive a weekly newsletter delivered straight to their email. Newsletter topics range from recording studio design to lyrical analysis to interviews with musicians.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Cara Best writes
“New music, collaborations, and playlists from artist & producer jade tree. Monthly episodes of my lil radio show (jade tree live) highlighting lofi hip hop/chillhop/jazzhop and you'll get to hear my music before it's released. I've also started writing more, including more of my process. Join me on my music journey making beats”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “previously went by the artist name 'Cara Leigh'”
see also: Playlist Curator, Producer
Carmelia writes
“The Coldest Truth is an examination of Black music and culture. We ask questions about the assumptions and things we take for granted while celebrating the best that our music and culture have to offer.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic
Cecilia Gigliotti writes
“Così faccio io (Italian for ‘this is how I do it’) is a blog and newsletter for culture sluts—people who love reading and thinking about all manner of arts and humanities. I, Cecilia, began it in 2019 shortly after moving from my native New England to Berlin, Germany, and quite a while after conceiving the idea but being unable to choose what to focus on. Then I decided I didn’t have to. Although it is mostly music, and mostly music of a certain era, if I’m honest. So join me on a journey of listening, reading, watching, experiencing, creating, and meditating.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “While much of what I write about skews retro, I'm just as invested in listening to and discussing the great music of the moment. #bumpingthat”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Charyn Harris writes
“I provide a mix of vlogs and blogs about music culture called Deep Cut Masterclass, aiming to highlight those who have been largely under-represented in larger circles. As a musician starting my career in NYC in the early 1980’s, there was no social media and some videos are hard to find. I’m hoping I can share a slice of life as someone who was fortunate enough to be either in the room or adjacent.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I am also in artist management and a Professor/course designer of music industry studies.”
see also: Podcaster, Educator
China Moses writes
“New music releases. Sometimes thoughts. And some gig announcements.”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
Colin Reed Moon writes
“Using the personal as well as the critical, Never News takes a more intimate approach to cultural commentary, including a bi-monthly record examination and weekly book club.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Collector
Conor Ryan writes
“A music blog run by a lil' record store in rural CT writing about records we love across time and space. We focus on digging up lost gems and newer artists that we believe in.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “We are all about listening to music we are unfamiliar with, so please feel free to send along your own music for us to check out!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Producer, Collector
Dan Frost writes
“Composer, orchestrator and producer Dan Frost shares lessons from the history of music, composition techniques and behind the scenes.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Compositing and producing for film, games and songwriters. Sharing techniques, motivation and mindset for musicians of all levels who want to make more music. Written by not-yet-failed composer, Dan Frost.”
see also: Producer, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
writes Sonic Autobiography
“For over 20 years I have been making a monthly playlist (originally CD-Rs!) and have used these mixes as a historical record of mine and my friends listening habits, or more accurately, a Sonic Autobiography. I have moved this practice to Substack this year and add a little more context to the playlists. In between monthly playlists I post concert videos or other new release recommendations.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Dave is a Chicago based music lover, writer, carpet documentarian and ephemeral enthusiast. His work focuses on natural wonder, urban living, agoraphobic wanderlust, and disregarded mundanities.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
David Levine writes
“Relaxing classical piano music every week. Feel peace and relief in this magical safe space.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “If you can carve out 3-5 minutes every week to reflect, are willing to LISTEN to unfamiliar music, and are comfortable exploring the topic of spirituality, then you are officially invited to tether to this space.”
Donwill writes
“I track new releases, do quirky album reviews and write longer pieces on music related topics. In short, it’s a space for all of my musings on music and whimsical nonsense. It's a free newsletter but I would absolutely love for people to subscribe at the paid tier!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Producer, Podcaster, Radio Host
Eric Pan writes
Evergreen music-imagination adventures — plus scenes from life as a touring, recording, trans-disciplinary artist — flown to your postbox pronto 🌮
This musician also wants the audience to know: "I’d love to introduce the Piano Liberation Workshop: teaching improvisation to students of all levels, even from scratch <3"
See also: Composer, Educator
Estevan Carlos Benson writes
“A newsletter about ethnomusicology, music technology, and culture.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: I am a music technologist and researcher.
see also: Producer, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Euan writes
“Recommended listening and things I'm working on.”
“Every weekday, two hours of music that’s perfect for working (no vocals). In each edition we highlight one artist, talk about their origin and influences, and recommend a couple of their albums. We also produce a weekly mix and monthly Ambient Country show featuring artists working in that subgenre.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
“I write and share a new instrumental song every month, perfect for focus, healing, and calming your fried nervous system.”
see also: Producer, Composer
George Henderson writes
“to explain inspiring new music and inspiring old music in terms of each other, mythology, psychology, history.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I often suffer from retrophobia.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Greg writes
“Questions and answers at the cross section of music, sound, technology, creativity, and culture.”
see also: Producer, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Greg & Jules write
“Every day, we will alternate sharing a song that piques our interest, whether it be out of love or sheer musical mastery. In doing so we hope to create a digital catalog of the sounds and lyrics that provide a backing track to our everyday lives.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector
“A broad range of topics regarding music (listening, composing, teaching, etc).”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I provide insight into how music is made, perceived and understood, from a personal and well informed standpoint.”
see also: Composer
“30 years a musician..............Every Post Includes a New Recording or one from my personal archives. Sharing the working process of developing Solo Piano works that include live looping and sound creation. Intermittenly posting old recordings from bands I've worked with in the past in hopes of supplying the backstory to how I got here.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I focus on the music, all instrumental and do very little writing. I understand that is not what Substack was created for, but the audience is cool, the format is awesome and it's the only site I visit on a regular basis.”
see also: Composer
Jacc writes
Late Starters’ Band is about the joys (and occasional tragedies) of learning an instrument at an age where you’re expected to be settled-in and have life figured out (I’m not and I don’t). About data, because that's what I do professionally. About the intersection of these things, or their lack of intersection. About taking on the challenge of learning an instrument while juggling a full-time job, family and and life’s never-ending curveballs.
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I work in data professionally, but also sometimes apply it to music/learning related stuff All are welcome. If you’re looking for a space where it’s okay to laugh at your mistakes, nerd out over quirky data, and explore the chaos of learning an instrument, then [this] is the place for you. No prior music or data expertise required. Come join the Late Starters' Band!”
Jackie R. writes
“Each edition focuses on a piece of music that has come in to my mind for whatever reason. That has made MotD an eclectic exploration of music, boosted by the thoughtful comments readers share.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
James Bridge writes
“Formally releasing polished music is wonderful but can be overwhelming. With Notes Unfolding I've given myself the freedom to share iterations of original music without the pressure of that lofty end goal. It's also a space for reflection on the creative process, often presented as food-for-thought for fellow musicians.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Experiential educator, one-time piano instructor.”
See also: Educator
James Hoskins writes
“Listen in on the creative process of a third-generation songwriter, former career musician (now theology teacher), and longtime Cure fan, as I share stories, musings, lyrics, and audio recordings behind songs I've written (or loved) over the last 25+ years. Including exclusives and unreleased demos. Posting twice per month.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Inspired by timeless, melodic pop songs, usually from the UK and/or Ireland.”
Jamie Ward writes
“Song recommendations / discoveries for the adventurous ear, along with a but of writing and storytelling, like a radio deejay that talks a bit much between songs.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I have terrible tinnitus, which just adds to it all.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Joseph writes
“a bi-weekly digest of reviews, interviews, and special features dedicated to experimental and instrumental music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster, Educator
Joyce writes
“I focus on discussing fiddle tunes and songs from the world of folk/traditional music (with occasional forays into other genres), with an emphasis on tunes in the public domain. I also write about my thoughts on being an amateur fiddler in the folk/traditional music scene, particularly oldtime/bluegrass. In some of my posts, I write a bit about the origins and history of specific songs and tunes, despite being even more amateur as a historian than I am as a musician.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Would appreciate folks who are either already in the folk/trad/oldtime/bluegrass world commenting, and also newcomers!”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Kate Ellen writes
“I'm Little Door—musician, writer, mom, and explorer of what happens when you treat music as consciousness technology. I'm documenting my journey to recording and releasing my debut album in my mid-40s — a proud late bloomer. I believe music is a portal, creativity is consciousness work, and am endlessly fascinated by what happens when we're brave enough to let ourselves be be who we are. I create Monthly Portal Playlists, host Listening Circles on women's music, and do vinyl give aways.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I do branding + websites for creatives at www.kateellen.me”
See also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
Katie O’Connell writes
“On Tinier Desk, I share art in progress—collage, wiring and song.”
Karen Joy Brown writes
“Supernova Support is a newsletter/podcast exploring the collision between songwriting and emotional wellness and the exponential synergy between them. Karen Joy Brown and Katie Phillips are two burnt-out bitches on a mission to help songwriters (including themselves!) overcome fear and doubt to bring exceptional songs to the world.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Podcaster
Kim Hankins writes
“I am a professional chamber + orchestral musician and a trauma-informed yoga teacher interested in musicians wellness. My substack offers wellness ideas for musicians to explore, monthly free meditation sessions, and personal anecdotes about my own wellness journey. As musicians, we are often asked to push past our limits and sacrifice ourselves for our art. I hope my readers recognize their strength in doing the opposite, feel empowered to prioritize their wellness, and advocate for themselves and their music communities.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I’ve been a featured Yoga for Musicians teacher at conferences, music festivals, and universities. I have also appeared as a guest speaker on musicians wellness issues on various podcasts, conferences, and universities. I am glad to see that times are changing and more musicians wellness resources are becoming available to students and professionals! You can learn more about me at: alignedmusician.com”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Composer, Podcaster, Educator
koyl writes
“Until recently, I used my newsletter to share my own music & releases. Now, I want to make it more of a creative/studio journal and share not only my process but also tell about how making music affect my life (ideas, perspective, empowerment a a physically disabled person, or just as a human being). The idea is to focus more on the consequences of the music making rather than the music itself.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Maybe that I'm physically disabled (cerebral palsy) and that music has been a great source of empowerment & emancipation in life, and I hope that can inspire others, whoever they are.”
see also: Producer, Composer
Kuwaisiana writes
“A monthly window into alternative Arab culture with a focus on Kuwait — unpacking Arab and American experiences through punk culture and rock music.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “We are Seattle-based”
LaChelle Chrysanne writes
“My newsletter is anti-niche and covers a wide range of topics including music, personal narratives, and cultural critiques.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I have previously created work as a singer-songwriter and I also used to DJ I curate a monthly watch + play list which features a selection of fresh tracks that aim to push your algorithm beyond mainstream music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
Laurie Fortune writes
“My name is Laurie Fortune, a tech student on the fast track to Fortune 500. Realizing that my destiny lies in creativity, not cubicle . From fashion, to Music, to dance and writing, I’m a multi-passionate creative. As I shape myself outside of the corporate mold, I'll be sharing my journey from corporate to the beautiful chaos of creativity. The FortuneCookiee newsletter serves to inspire introspection, spark a growth mindset, and encourage others on a similar path to embrace their own creative evolution.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “This space is not just about sharing my journey—it's about fostering connections with other passionate creatives. I'm here to learn, grow, and exchange insights as we navigate the beauty and chaos of pursuing our artistic dreams.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer
Lo Carmen writes
“Loose Connections is a weekly newsletter by singer-songwriter/Harper Collins published author Lo Carmen; essays, insights, deep dives, themed playlists & recommendations around music & culture.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “My eighth album Transatlantic Light — described by Will Hermes as “a holy glowing dreamscape” — was released September 2024.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
writes Incredibly Gloomy
“I write about music that's either marginalised or outright maligned. Stuff that has never been considered "cool", and which many may even find actively repulsive. But I am not writing about this stuff to "reappraise" it, and I do not write "in defence of" anything. I write about it because this is the music that moves me, and I know I'm not the only one. At the moment my focus is on new age music, but I also write about prog rock, Britpop, post-Britpop, and outsider art in general. I also like to assess music festivals as they evolve, to try and pinpoint the moment they lost their way.”
This musician also wants listeners to know: “I do not think of myself as a music critic. I am just like you: An obsessive who wants to talk - or write - about the things that move me. So, I'm not a critic or a journalist, just a writer who happens to write about music. I also make unlistenable ultra-lo-fi drones of my own.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
lucie nezri writes
“a bi-weekly newsletter on experimental music composition, lightly punctuated with personal stories and bad jokes. sometimes, the newsletter dives deep into the work of a specific composer/artist, and sometimes, it just highlights great music to listen to.”
this musician also wants the audience to know: “my writing is imbued with my experience as a composer/research, and a womxn with a diverse background.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Educator
Mace writes
“The central focus of my newsletter is sharing new, indie, or outsider songs in an email blast for readers who need to get to work and only have enough time to open an email to play a song. I also do write ups about shows I go to and book reviews centered around books about musicians. I try to share works by artists that are more obscure or have a cult following.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “My goal is to help make people amplify the quality of their playlists, one song at a time.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Marc Barnacle writes
“A free publication that explores the impact of music in disability, dementia, and mental health settings. I also share experiences and lessons learned as a music charity founder, company director and full-time musician - including how I turned my own passions into a sustainable career. My aim is to inspire others to build confidence, express their creativity, and launch meaningful projects or businesses of their own.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Me and my charities aim is to highlight the many therapeutic benefits that music participation has, for people of all, ages, abilities and backgrounds - but with a particular focus within disability, dementia & mental health. Any help to support this cause is greatly appreciated!”
see also: Composer, Educator
Maribel writes
“A writing exercise, mostly. It could also be a newsletter described as a magpie collection of memoiresque musings, project updates, and creative diary entries from yet another aging millennial.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Music, and specifically singing, has become increasingly more and more important in my life as late. Ironic for a person who insists that she is "not a music person." I am open to collaborating, networking, or even just chatting. 🤓”
Mark David Hadley writes
“The studio notebook of Mark David Hadley, a musician and sound artist based in Sheffield, UK. Here you will find thoughts, sounds and resources as I go about my daily sonic experimentation in music making and field recording—electronic, modular, electro-acoustic, ambient, lowercase, experimental.”
Mat Eric Hart writes
“Sonic Tapestries is a part-publication, part-archive and studio journal curated by Mat Eric Hart. Featuring in-depth insights and explorations, join me in taking a behind the scenes look at my creative practices as an artist, travelling sound recordist, DJ, and sound effects creator!”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I'm fascinated by recording the sounds of our surroundings - nature, people, places and environments. I try to reflect my passion in my writings and through sharing sounds from my archive.”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer
Mat Tyrrell writes
“I write about the creative process, struggles and successes, and share occasional new music.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I live in New Zealand and we're a long way from anywhere, my music needs help getting out to the wider world 😁”
Matt writes
“Kaala’s Substack newsletter is your compass to Japan’s extreme music underworld, packed with band profiles and links, venue maps and histories, ticket reservations, and brutally curated concert recommendations. Each issue drips with firsthand anecdotes from the pit, plus sharp picks for hotels, restaurants, and bars near the action, whether you’re stalking blast beats in person or scouting the scene from afar. Equal parts guide and manifesto, it’s essential reading for anyone chasing the sound of chaos across Japan’s concrete sprawl.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “This is a mean side of Japan. Not for the feint of heart.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Producer, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Matt Thompson writes
“Critical Hit Parader is focused on the intersection of rock music and tabletop roleplaying games.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I am a regular panelist on The Contrarians Youtube music channel and was a contributor to the following books Dominance and Submission: The Blue Öyster Cult Canon, Run with the Wolves: Rainbow on Record, & Judas Priest: Album by Album. I create music under the name The MT Promise.
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak writes
“Matthew Joel is a Canadian folk musician releasing music recorded to 4-track tape right here on Substack. Matthew also does interviews with other Canadian singer songwriters in a series called “The New Canadiana” and writes essays about the mysteries of art-making.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Matthew also has a PhD in the history of philosophy.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Podcaster
Miter writes
“Writing music and writing about writing music”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Producer, Composer
Mr Figaro writes
“Your friendly guide to classical music on a Saturday morning without the fancy jargon or stuffy attitude. Discover amazing pieces, learn what makes them special, and find your way into a world of classical music that's been waiting for you all along—no tuxedo required.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Each newsletter delivers hand-picked classical music recommendations with the stories behind them, insider listening tips from a former opera singer, and the perfect recordings to start with. Whether you're classical-curious or already a fan, I'll help you discover music you'll love without the intimidation factor. Come explore everything from Bach to modern composers in bite-sized, enjoyable formats that fit your everyday life.”
see also: Educator, Playlist Curator
Murat Esmer writes
“Carefully Picked Song Stories, Music Articles & Playlists”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I love music and listening to music for years. Following eastern & western music and enjoying combining their spirits in the playlists.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
nadine writes
“i write about music through a technology lens, exploring how innovations are changing the way we create, experience, and share music. i also write about how technology influences music culture—shaping the way we discover new artists, connect with communities, and redefine genres in the digital age.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Nick Harvey writes
“Exploring sounds, it's all in bounds. Playlists, record deep dives, original mixtapes and more. Lots of its new, lots of its from the 70s. All got the vibe of a good movie on a late Saturday afternoon.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
Nick Vereshchak writes
“The main draw of Lately is a weekly music release roundup, albums and songs that interested me that I give brief commentary on. I also write a section at the end about the music I've been listening to lately, whether old or new. In addition, I write articles/essays about music topics that interest me, as well as album reviews. I'm a musician myself, so I feel I'm able to give unique or in-depth analysis of music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Producer, Reviewer/Critic, Composer
Nolan Green writes
“of sound and fury is a newsletter written by me, musician Nolan Green. I create music under the moniker the grassy knoll (1993-present) and have released 5 albums on the labels Nettwerk and Verve/Antilles. My compositions have appeared in television, film, and video games. Highlights include the Netflix series Bobby Kennedy for President (series theme song), Legion, Incorporated, The Mod Squad, and Roswell.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Other creative endeavors include Photo Editor of CMJ New Music Monthly Magazine (1999-2002), Video Editor for Izotope Software, Downunder Horsemanship, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Fragile (winner of the Short Corner: Cannes Film Festival Award).”
see also: Playlist Curator, Producer, Composer
Oliver Picken writes
“According to Making Music, over 228,000 music makers take part in nearly 4,000 leisure-time music organisations across the UK. In a world where people’s time and attention are precious commodities, these people choose to devote a set period of time per week to music-making, for they know the positive, life-affirming joy that it brings them. My newsletter is all about celebrating the act of recreational and leisure-time music making and is aimed at music educators, leisure-time players and aspiring conductors. However, everyone is welcome and if you believe in the power of music in your local community then I think you will like the posts I have in store for 2025! Thank you for reading!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Composer, Educator
Pedro writes
“debtor's island creates tuneful indie folk exploring memory, trauma, and the urban sprawl. The newsletter contains original songs and drafts, written pieces (generally autobiographical), poetry, lyrics, and illustrations.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Producer, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Phil Plencner writes
“While working for Harvard in 2019 I set up a private Slack channel where I recommends an album to listen to. Generally on Fridays. The Phil’s Phriday Picks Substack is the Slack channel in a blog format. I focus primarily on Alternative Rock, Progressive Rock, Grindcore, Free Jazz, Jazz Fusion and old-school country but my gigantic collection of recorded media spans a wide selection of genres and styles. This collection inspires me to write about favorites weekly.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Collector
“Weekly music recommendations from noise rock, post-punk, avant-garde and beyond.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Producer, Reviewer/Critic
Qid Love writes
“Post-tonal sound baths for your existential crisis.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “They/she pronouns”
see also: Producer, Composer, Sound Artist
riddy arman writes
“what started as a way to distance myself from social media, has now become a way for process my new roll as a mother and musician in the industry. i touch on my thoughts of being an artist in the industry and share what I'm listening and reading.”
The Ririverse writes
“Fear of Music follows my personal journey from a corporate cog to a professional songwriter and performer. It delves into the themes of impostor syndrome and navigating creative process, but also talks about songwriting techniques and celebrates music nerdiness in all its shapes and forms.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “The Ririverse is calling to you 👽”
see also: Writer/Journalist
Robert Stevenson writes
“Personal essays about my life/work in music (see “Why Charli XCX's 'Brat Strat' is my Favourite Reference”), and the industry (see “The Music Video as a Cultural Artifact”). Posts about cultural crossovers between recent and relevant marketing and music (see “The Engineering of a Cultural Overlap”) and interesting cultural clashes (see “The Politics of Minority Language in Music”) plus reviews and best albums/songs. I also intend to include writing about my own music projects (although this won’t be the focus)”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I make music as Neckinger (a new project)”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Producer, Collector
“I’m a music obsessive who is deaf with a cochlear implant in one ear and natural hearing in the other. My writing focuses on my experiences with my music obsession and hearing loss. I’m currently writing a song by song analysis of Harry Smith’s legendary 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“I’m a 40-something electronic musician getting started later in life. My goal is to share practical advice to help people begin to create their own music quickly and inexpensively while sharing my own compositions.”
see also: Producer, Composer, Educator
Ryan Egan writes
“American singer/songwriter Ryan Egan leaks a new song every week alongside dispatches from music life in Paris, France.”
see also: Producer, Composer
S Laughter writes Slaughter Songs
“Silly articles that secretly establish the slaughter alien mythos for my "SlaughterSongs" solo musical project - an eclectic collection of mostly guitar music centered around the slaughter aliens. Like on any other social media platform, subscribe to be kept abreast of new musical releases.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “All posts from the slaughter aliens use collective "we" pronouns.”
see also: Producer
S.W. Lauden writes
“Guitar Pop Music, Books and Music Books”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
Sam Cantor writes
“This is the official newsletter for my band, Minor Moon, but the writing has become more open ended than just general updates on shows and tours. While I do include unreleased demos, news about the band & my other musical collaborations, and thoughts on the creative process, I have also written about the intersection of music making and politics, free speech, and contemporary American Jewish identity. I expect the newsletter could take any number of turns in the future.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I am a musician based in Chicago.”
Sam Lou Talbot writes
“Blackout Baby: Night Drives on Music & More. Come on board…”
see also: Producer, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Saffron Bruno writes
“Welder by day, rockstar by mid-afternoon. 24/7 artistry. I make music and write about what it takes to be an independent artist. My weekly newsletter goes in depth on the process of writing, producing, and recording my debut album, The Invention of Saffron Bruno.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I am open to collaborations with other artists! I am big on uplifting other musicians and building a community where other performers can support one another.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Producer
Shanté writes and
“a filmless score is a passion project that prompts one to see film in a musical way and hear music in a cinematic way. i'm building my ideal coming-of-age film soundtrack through a series of playlists. with things i collected, i offer musings on music, maximalism, memorabilia, and mysticism. i frequently share and review collectibles in my possession, majority of them being music-related (vinyl, cassettes, CDs, etc).”
this musician also wants the audience to know: “i also curate The Music Directory; i've done college radio and i have playlists for DAYS. i do sing a lil and i've always dreamed of being in a band. my favorite genres are neopsychedelia, alt R&B, soul, indie and experimental rock.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
Shayne writes
“Irish artists mostly with some exceptions when they present themselves”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “reach out i love hearing new music”
See also: Producer, Collector
Sig writes
“A monthly newsletter from the desk of Sig Wilder – songwriter, singer, gardener, and lover of full-length albums. Mostly writing about new music and sharing demos from the studio. Occasionally other interesting music related things.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I write to learn about music and I listen to music to learn about myself.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Snow Hope Bones writes
“An attempt to blur the lines between garage folk, grainy European footage, think pieces, graphic novels, expat perspective, spiritual yearning, rolled all into an imaginary rock band.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I'm but a weary snowman skeleton looking for the city of snow in a Florida man world, but I refuse to let it take away my wonder of what may be past summer's void.”
Sterling Bennett writes
“We are a radio show and publication for the Roots music creators and community. Folk, Country and Blues. We’ll be highlighting current roots artists and where and when they are touring so you can go catch em live at your local venue.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Producer, Radio Host
Steve Bradley writes
“I’m a musician and former journalist and every Friday I’ll share stories from music’s frontline - everything from legendary gigs to classic albums, killer riffs to thriller B-sides, festival highs to career lows. There’s a place for everyone at Musical Chairs - so, why not take a seat? You're very welcome.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Tim Riley writes
“then meets now; listen smarter... where do today's pop sounds come from? How can you hear history pressing up against today's music?”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “Beatles scholar, Lennon biographer, NPR critic.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, author
“Old friends who play original songs on acoustic guitars. Our Substack documents the musical journey of our indie/folk duo, formed in 2023.”
These musicians also want the audience to know: “We post monthly and play live shows quarterly (in cozy/intimate venues in RI and Mass.). Titus writes the posts and Mark edits them, which is kinda like how we write songs. Enjoy our Substack, and we’ll check yours out as well.”
Trey Roque writes
“Songwriter, musician, producer, author. From out of Liverpool, Trey Roque lives in Prague (CZ), where he makes his music by hand, soup to nuts. So to speak.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Producer
William Poulos writes
“My newsletter focuses on literature and music. I've written about opera, song lyrics, guitar players, and why slower tunes do a better job of revealing virtuosos than faster ones.”
This musician also wants the audience to know: “I live in Australia and hope to devote a lot more time and energy to celebrating Australian art and music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
“YeahYal is a podcast mix of eclectic vibes spanning multiple genres and eras. New mixes every month. DJ mixes and playlists offer nostalgic jams paired with “newish” songs as relevant companions. Genres include: funk, soul, house, r&b, hip-hop, electronic, indie, psychedelic, folk, jazz, new wave, post punk and disco that span the 60s to now. The goal of each mix is to combine a collection of disparate genres that still fit well when blended together. Playlists of each mixtape are also available to help spice up your steaming algorithm if you’re looking for better suggestions of new music (although about 10% of the tracks are not available on the streaming services). Basically, each mix consists of “relevant retro” tracks that influence me and which I think will inspire others. Mixes are upbeat enough to play while working out but also mellow enough to create a vibe suitable for working or hanging out.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer, Collector, Podcaster
“The music and musings of a full time music composer based out of Scranton, PA”
see also: Producer, Composer
