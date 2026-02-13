Whether you think Valentine’s Day is a cheesy holiday or an optimal opportunity to dote on the ones you love, one thing is for certain: there’s a lot of music to consider when building a soundtrack for the occasion. Welcome to round 2 of Your Playlists About Love (And Heartbreak), a community playlist challenge centered around V-Day.

As with last year’s feature, this playlist challenge was inspired by the following prompts from Music Listography by Lisa Nola:

List a song that reminds you of each lover you’ve had

List love songs you’d want to be serenaded with

List your break-up mixtape songs

List songs for your wedding or commitment ceremony

List songs for your perfect makeout mixtape

The prompts were merely suggestions, and I’m excited to share with you the creative ways in which folks explored the challenge. Let’s go ahead and get into the main attraction—stay tuned for some brief announcements and a few more musical selections towards the end of this curation.

Valentine’s Day playlists & posts from the community

Dan Pal keeps the focus on love with a sentimental Valentine’s Day playlist that spans genres and decades—read his feature below for anecdotes regarding his song choices, many of which relate to being in a committed relationship for nearly 37 years.

Meanwhile, em explores the other end of the relationship spectrum: splitting up. The Ultimate Breakup Mixtape “map[s] the non-linear nature of healing post-breakup.” Featured artists include Saya Gray, Jazmine Sullivan, Ninajirachi, Tierra Whack, and more!

Jenny H. provides a playlist AND a history lesson with her sublime contribution to the challenge, which highlights Appalachian murder ballads.

Play: 2026.02.04 mixtape on Apple Music

With a set of carefully crafted companion playlists, Mike W examines the dynamics of love and all its glories (and woes).

Play: When Cupids' Arrow Hits

Play: When Cupids' Arrow Misses

Nielly’s sensual NSFW playlist A Long Time Coming centers female pleasure and desire, with 18 songs by women who describe exactly when, where, and how they want it. Check the playlist out below, which includes a poem to correlate with Nielly’s submission for “perfect makeout mixtape.”

Play: A Long Time Coming

Shabazz Larkin graces our ears with two distinct playlists full of sultry jazz, romantic R&B, and so much more!

Shanté (yours truly) previews an upcoming installment of a filmless score., titled head over heels. the full annotated playlist will be available on Valentine’s Day (if you’re reading this before 2/14, the following entry will be updated on that day with a link to the feature).

Click the image to access the head over heels playlist on Apple Music.

Play: head over heels on YouTube

Shoutout to everyone who participated in the challenge! If you missed the submission window, you are welcome to leave a link in the comments to your related playlists/posts so we can all check them out. Now, onto the brief announcements.

Thanks to everyone who has submitted a maintenance request for their active directory entries. I’ve taken care of those requests on the back end, so the changes will be rolling out to the published category posts very soon. I’m nearly done with adding all new entries—I just have a few multi-category submissions left to format. From there, I will review every category within the next week to confirm that the requested changes are cohesive across the board.

If you have completely rebranded your platform, but have not submitted a maintenance request, I will remedy this by updating the tag to your publication and pasting the current description. This ensures that folks are still featured in some capacity and allows me to update broken links. Upon publication, you may decide to send a more specific description and I will replace the placeholder text ASAP. You may also request removal if the aims of this directory no longer align with your publishing experience.

Directory Maintenance Request Form

I’ll conclude with more songs to soundtrack your Valentine’s Day—whether you’re in a committed union, mourning a relationship, focusing on self-love, or ready to mingle and start something new! Happy listening and loving xx

