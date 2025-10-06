Musician, writer, and mom

has a creative essence that invites you in with warmth and clarity. Her presence, even through virtual means, is calming and reassuring—being in her company makes one feel equally safe and seen. When I reached out to ask if she would like to be a part of my interview series for

, she was so kind and receptive. One email led to a few more and blossomed into a collaboration, including an interview exchange AND a

. I’m honored to feature her

throughout the month of October.

The Music Directory

Kate’s artistic outlook is infused with intentionality and that shines through everything she touches. For instance, she has been very vocal about ditching both Spotify and her smartphone in pursuit of a slower pace and prioritizing human interaction. We chatted for a little over an hour and realized we have much in common. Of course, we both champion music and creativity, with considerable overlap in our preferred genres—namely, Kate grew up listening to a lot of hip-hop, reggae, and R&B with influence from her dad who loved jazz and her older sister who enjoyed anything new and cutting-edge. But the two of us also discovered that we both value meditative embodiment practices and studied topics like birth work, reproductive health, and herbalism.

In her past career ventures, Kate was a sex education teacher and case manager for HIV-positive women who pivoted into making fine and bridal jewelry; she owned a shop in Oakland, California before moving to Sonoma County. At present, she has transitioned from that business into making music. Musically, Kate considers herself a late bloomer—she’s releasing her debut album in her mid-40s and took her first vocal lesson in her 30s. The day that we chatted, she was preparing to attend a local open mic in Sebastopol, California. She’s found inspiration, encouragement, and community support as she further embraces her musicianship.

Through exploring her trajectory into making music under the moniker Little Door, I further understood what Kate meant in her submission for the directory by describing herself as an “explorer of what happens when you treat music as consciousness technology.” Even the name Little Door signals this appreciation for divine entryways and operating through one’s innate divinity: “I believe music is a portal, creativity is consciousness work, and am endlessly fascinated by what happens when we’re brave enough to let ourselves be be who we are,” she explained in her directory description.

Read on for the Q&A. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

When did you first decide you wanted to make music?

I wanted to make music ever since I was a kid, but it just felt impossible. It’s weird to say, but I was ashamed of wanting it. Like, other people seem to have natural talent and ability. Also, I came from a family that didn’t have a lot of money. To me, music was associated with class. So I was like, “Well, that’s for them and not for me.” It always just kind of felt a little outside of what I could have and then the age thing just progressed. Because you see you know your friends and people who had all that support and they’re just getting older and better. It felt really hard to get started and I didn’t have the support. Part of me feels reluctant to say that because one of the things I’ve been trying to undo in my own psychological system is to let go of the story of the underdog. Let go of that and be like “That does not have to be my story and does not have to be what makes me special.” But it is true that that’s what held me out for a long time.

I love what you said about not needing that to be the story. Even if that is part of the story, it doesn’t have to fully define your journey. It could be something that you’ve overcome and explore. To that same point, what instruments do you play?

I play guitar. I taught myself how to play guitar and I tried learning how to play guitar multiple times in my life. And I didn’t actually finally figure it out until I was 40, when I took mushrooms for the very first time for my birthday. The mushrooms told me that if I really wanted to learn how to sing, I needed to learn how to play guitar. They were like, “If you really want to do it, you’re going to have to learn. You’re going to have to sit down and learn the chords yourself. You can’t rely on anyone else to play the instrument. You’re going to have to learn how to do it yourself. If you want your voice to open up, you’re gonna have to do it yourself.” I went home, I downloaded a guitar app, and I just started. I’m still a rudimentary guitar player, which is fine because that wasn’t really my goal to become a ripping guitar player. What I wanted to become was a singer and be able to write songs and that I have done in spades. So that’s what I can do. And then I can play a little bit of piano for the purpose of songwriting or to practice singing.

Those medicinal allies will just come in and change your whole trajectory about something. Having access to the instruments and maybe understanding the keys and understanding how you can work with them versus [being at the] most proficient level, I think that’s a part of the discovery, so that’s really cool to hear how you arrived at that place.

Yeah, it’s a totally different way of thinking about using your instrument. I can play guitar well enough now that I can go to an open mic, and I can support myself and play guitar and sing at the same time. Ultimately, when I picture myself as a performer, I don’t want to play guitar—I want to sing. I think that there’s almost like something that’s kind of off limits of even dreaming up something like that. Because you’re supposed to play your part in the band. I never decided to pick up guitar because I want to be a guitarist, I want to be a songwriter, I want to be a singer, that’s my dream.

I see myself the same way—I would be fine with being in an ensemble or being a background singer, but I want to sing, dance, play the tambourine. So I love that vision you just portrayed.

Yeah, there’s something [to] really dreaming the actual dream. Not like the 80% dream or the 70% dream. Going all the way up to your 100% dream—what you actually want—we’re often not encouraged to go all the way up there. We’re often counter-negotiating ourselves, even in our imaginations. No, I’m not doing that because that’s not what I want. I think, especially with women, that we’re really taught not to go full board, even in our imaginations. So I’m like, “Just go all the way. What’s the real thing you want? Say the actual thing.”

So interesting how the patriarchy also infiltrates the imagination in that way—you’re onto something! It robs us of really fulfilling those dreams. I want to move into the next question, which is: how do your broader interests and hobbies inform your sound (if at all)?

That’s a great question. I’m super into plants and animals. I studied permaculture and I spend a lot of time outside. I do a lot of meditation. I also do a lot of somatic work—it’s a lot of thinking about the body. So I think that that shows lyrically. A lot of metaphors and attunement to my relationality to the whole web of creatures, all my kin. What else? Gardening, hiking—also, I tend to start a lot of my writing sessions pulling a card. I have five or six different sets of cards, so I usually intuit based on what my writing session is going to be on which one might feel like the right deck to use and then I’ll pull. I’ve got an alchemy deck, an archetype deck, a women’s oracle deck, a traditional tarot deck, an animal deck, [a] botanical deck—just kind of depends on what thing I’m dealing with and I find it really helpful. Usually I feel spirit’s like, “Yes, here I am. Here are all the little symbols you need” and little things that unlock my brain and get me to think about things differently and sometimes direct imagery that I need. I also use that sometimes when I go into my recording sessions with my producer. Sometimes that just helps shape the energy between the two of us to get us in the mood. So we’ll just do a little reading before we start.

We can continue with that theme—how do you approach songwriting?

I have a really very cool support group around me that I have developed over time. My vocal coach [Karen Joy Brown] ended up turning into a songwriting coach. She runs Supernova Support So this is a totally different space where women of all levels can get up there and perform without that vibe. I take vocal lessons with her, but then also whenever I’m writing a song, I come to her and we’ll sometimes work out lyrics, melodies, and then they also have an online song salon. So if I have stuff that I want to bring to group, which sometimes can be helpful—because you just don’t really know what’s working in your song—to throw it to six or seven people [who] can quickly identify what is working. It’s a miracle every single time. They’ll be like “This line right here.” And you’re like, “Oh, okay, that’s where the heat in the song is. I can work around that piece right here.” That’s been a major support and all the women that I’ve met through there. What I’ve really learned more than anything is that I’m actually much stronger and better than I think I am. You know, the critical voice is essentially much heavier and duller than it needs to be. All I need to do is usually just stick with a song long enough and trust that it’s going to get there and it will. Each one kind of has its own timeline, but some of them zip through really fast and some of them are kind of a slug, but they all get there eventually.

How do you approach collaboration (music or otherwise)?

I’m working with a producer for my recordings, and he and I are figuring out our rhythm, but we just have a lot of fun together. It’s a lot of slow experimentation and he lets me be as perfecting as he would be on his own music, which is nice because I think that that’s not generally accepted or allowed from female musicians. I’ve heard and somewhat experienced a sense of working with certain people and they want to rush you through or tell you “This is good enough” or “Just let this be” or “I know better.” And if you’re just sitting there going “It’s not right yet just we haven’t gotten to the sound yet just need to go a little bit further.” There’s a difference between nitpicking something because you’re just insecure or digging deeper because you just haven’t found it yet and you know that there’s something better. You’re just like “It’s close but it’s not there yet” and being able to discern that as a creative is kind of a fine line. But I know myself as a creative—I’ve been working as a creative person for many, many years and I know what that is. So I’ve found someone I can do that discerning work with and he gives me the space to do it. It’s been really fun. There’s moments that are spontaneous and we’re like “yes, wow, good!” Then there’s other moments where a certain sound, it’s just not right yet. And he’s like “Okay, let’s try something.” He’s not like “No, I think it’s good enough, let’s just move on.” He’s not taking it personally. There’s no power dynamic in that.

There’s that empowerment to explore because it’s truly collaborative work—I love to hear that. The communities you have sound really supportive! Do you have favorite songs to perform? (your own or covers)

Today, I’m going to go perform at an open mic. The open mic that happens once a week at the big bar here invited the girls’ open mic to come perform. So we’re all heading over there tonight and I’m going to perform a new song that I just wrote called “Lover,” which I’m very excited about. And then a song that I’m almost done recording called “I Want It All.” Both these songs are going to be on my debut album so it’s fun to play them out live. Covers-wise, I cover mostly country tunes because my guitar skills are pretty limited to cowboy chords, (and also I love country and folk). “All Around You” and “Turtles All the Way Down” by Sturgill Simpson, “Fruits of My Labor” by Lucinda Williams. I also love “Till the Moon Don’t Shine” by Female Species as performed by Tobacco City, and “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron.

Little Door is such a rich name as it lends to its purpose as the entryway to portals. What grounds your creative expression and perspective?

Essentially that we all have access to something bigger. The bigger thing is that we’re all one. Not just humans, but all of it—our animal kin, our plant kin. Even the stuff that doesn’t seem like kin, like cars and material things that don’t seem like they’re related to us. It’s all one consciousness. These little portals that help us open our consciousness into understanding and seeing that, even just little glimmers of that’s what I think music can provide us, right? It opens up our heart space, our mind space, our third eye space into seeing that. For different people, that little door is accessed in different ways and through different sounds. My hope is that more people tap into it. Even people who I have nothing in common with. Maybe they’re not getting it through my music, but I think there’s a lot of people out there who are deeply, deeply suffering who have political lifestyle things that are just so misaligned with how I see the world, but I see them as suffering and trying to see that through a lens of compassion. The way that I was dealing with things up until this point in my life has been in this sort of paradigm of things are happening and then you resist them. Now I’m like “what if you just build something new instead? What if you just create another paradigm instead or you create another opening instead being in resistance to the thing you don’t like? What if you just opened a door to something else? That’s my weird Aquarian vision.

I’m a Leo and our signs are sister signs, so I get it. I really appreciate how you talked about how we’re all part of this ecosystem and we have a role to play. We all impact and inform each other. I think a lot about mirrors—what you see in someone else is also present within you, whether you tap into it or not. So thank you for sharing that. You’ve been documenting your journey as a “late bloomer” to music making. What advice do you have for someone who wants to start something new?

Start. And, the thing that broke barriers for me was finding key people who helped me on my path, who served as both inspiration, mentors, teachers, and community. Those people don’t necessarily have to be people you pay, they might be peers, but they are people you have to have deep affinity and trust with and you need to vet them for any competitive energy. There can be none of that. They have to be people who wholeheartedly want for your success. I think doing it entirely alone is a myth, parts of it are absolutely a journey you complete on your own, but so much of what I have to tell about my journey is essential love letters to the people who helped me overcome limiting beliefs I had been carrying around like an albatross.

How have you been adjusting to life sans smartphone? What has been the toughest adjustment? The easiest?

Life without my smartphone is surprisingly easier than I thought it would be. It’s just life. I think we’re hyped on how hard it will be and turns out it’s just not true. I’ve written at length about the benefits—emotional, spiritual, mental, creative—and recently I realized I also have been spending a lot less money because I’m not being advertised to all the time. I’m the type of person who tends to hoard online courses that I never take and impulse buys silly beauty products at 11:30 at night. I haven’t done that once since abandoning my smartphone. The toughest adjustment has been not listening to on-demand music on my device while in my car because my car doesn’t have Bluetooth—sort of a dumbphone + dumbcar sitch. I’ve learned to enjoy my local radio stations, but sometimes I just want to listen to my own tunes and I can’t, not because my phone can’t do it but because my car can’t.

I really dig your trippy style! How do you determine what to portray visually with your articles?

Part of where that comes from is a sense of playfulness. I just think it’s fun. I was in the luxury space for so long—doing fine jewelry and being in the wedding sphere, you have to be on this f*cking tightrope. You can’t veer off of it. Even though I was a little bit alternative, I just felt like I couldn’t color outside the lines ever. Finally I just feel like I can be my full self and bring all my little weird aspects. I’m kind of odd and silly and goofy. I’ve only done psychedelics a couple of times—I pretty much live a sober lifestyle as a mom. But my psychedelic experiences have deeply informed my worldview. Also, I would say childbirth—when I did psychedelics for the first time, I was like “I’ve been here before. I was already here when I gave birth to my daughter.”

I love that you returned to that portal. From that perspective, I do understand how motherhood really unlocks something within you. What are some literary, musical, and/or mystical inspirations of yours that serve as a portal into your world?

Literary-wise, the stuff I’ve woven into this debut project is bell hooks and Robin Wall Kimmerer, [author of] Braiding Sweetgrass. Between the two of them, I would say there’s a lot of themes that impacted my life over the last few years that changed paradigms of how I thought that are present in the songs about relationality and understanding love in a different way. There’s actually a line in one of my songs that is completely from one of the books.

Let’s talk about the guide to ghosting Spotify. What has been your favorite way to find new music as of late?

I am super into NTS Radio—I became a member and I’m considering submitting a proposal for a show myself. I’ve always wanted to be a radio DJ so maybe this is my moment. They have incredible shows and if you’re a member, you can click a button to track the songs you like, which is important to me. If something lights up my ear, I always want to capture that. I also have found a ton of music on Substack. I am nosey AF. I snoop on what other music writers, musicians, and curators are talking about and I go listen. I’ve discovered a lot of incredible music this way. And I will say my local radio station, The Krush, is wildly supportive of the local music scene and I’ve learned a lot about local musicians by listening to the radio!

Who are you currently listening to?

I go on these curiosity dives. That’s why when I make my portal playlists, they’re authentically what I’m spilling into. Today, I’m going to post something about disco. Then I have another playlist that’s all funk. Last month, I was listening to all these sad songs. I just kind of spill into a vibe and get obsessed with it. I’ll listen to the same thing on repeat over and over and over again. Then I’ll get curious about something else and I’m just constantly doing that—I don’t know if that’s how other people listen to music, but that’s how I do it. Sometimes, it’s a specific artist. A few months ago, I discovered Mk.gee and dorked out hella hard. My friend Fieldress released her album and I think it’s amazing, so I’ve been listening to that a bunch. I listen to a lot of different stuff. I’ll just get curious about something and go down rabbit holes. I’m very attentive to if something perks my ear up, I don’t ignore it. I always save it.

Who are you always listening to?

Artists who have been with me like air (besides catalogue artists…yawn!): I thought about this long and hard and there is one who stands out—Alela Diane. I started listening to her when I was probably just graduating from college, and so I feel like she’s been soundtracking my adult life. She has a vocal style that is uniquely hers—a bit haunting, a bit angelic. I’ve seen her perform only twice, once in Oakland, and once here in Sebastopol—and I feel like her songwriting has gotten more beautiful and sophisticated over time, it rips my heart to shreds.

Anything else you want readers and listeners to know?

When it comes to singing, specifically, there is a lot of social conditioning that we all receive around singing—what makes a good voice, who should sing and who shouldn’t, what sounds are ok and what sounds are not ok. I think it serves systems of oppression to keep us divided against our own voices. Song is the original technology—spiritual technology—we are each born with, just like dance. I wanted to sing so bad for so many years, but even admitting that out loud felt like a shameful secret. If you think you’re not a good singer but you like to sing in private, or have fantasies of singing on stage, or huddled in a choir—I urge you to pay attention. My life was irrevocably changed when I went toward this desire.

Many thanks to Little Door for chatting with me and curating our community song challenge. Subscribe to her newsletter to learn more about her upcoming debut album!

Polaroid photos, “Girl” (DEMO), and “Lover” live video included courtesy of Kate Ellen.