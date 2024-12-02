“My focus is to write in depth musings and feelings about music and music relates topics in a format that mirrors old style blog writing. on my frequency is a nod to the yesteryear of radio and music blogs, an archive of thoughts, musings, critiques, and community for favorite and impactful music in my life. Inspired by the old days of livejournal and community radio, I wanted to create a space where I could geek out, discuss, and contemplate the music that comes in and out of my life. We used to fiddle around looking for the correct radio frequencies to get the right station and the music we were looking for in that moment, and you have come to my station and found the inner workings of my mind. I hope you leave with some thoughts and inspiration that fuels your days.”