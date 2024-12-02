The Music Directory is submission-based! Please check out the submission form to be featured in any of the listed categories.
Aaron Skates writes
“Cantilever is a weekly run down of live music in London, but uses live shows to discuss music and culture more generally, specifically bringing in references to philosophy, avant-garde literature and fine art; a document of what Mark Fisher would call "popular modernism" today. Having worked at independent record labels for the past five years, I also bring an industry insider perspective to music journalism.
This researcher also wants readers to know: “At the record label state51, I was for a time responsible for booking live sessions: [this video is] a good indication of the kind of music I think is worth championing!”
aisha g. writes
“How Black music blows past imagined sonic & cartographical boundaries. Personal notes & music-emotion connections & reflections.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I like when people comment. I like responding to comments. I encouraging commenting. 😂”
alex writes
“funky’s dilemma is here to be your one stop shop for music discovery and conversation, from the eyes of a gen-z queer woman who listens to a little bit of everything! the weekly newsletter includes fresh song, artist, genre, and album recommendations and the weekly playlist is 30 minutes of curated tunes designed to span genres, styles, and sounds. i also post playlists, essays, lists, and reviews, but will never spam you with too much content at once. music discovery should be fun and painless, and that’s what funky’s is here for! join me and let’s listen to some GOOD FREAKING MUSIC!!!! <3”
this researcher also wants readers to know: “i will never shy away from being a bit silly and personal in my writing. first and foremost, i’m here to present quality writing, recommendations, and reflections, but i’m also a human. i never want to sound my writing to sound like a robot, so prepare for a few cheesy jokes and extremely subjective takes here and there. let’s make music writing fun!”
Amy McGrath Hughes writes
“Music musings from 'hear' and far with a topping of The Beatles.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “I have a subset series 'Wales Unveiled' that showcases Welsh culture, books, and music.”
Angel L. Martinez writes
“I’m a musician and poet talking about music as a way of justice and struggle, and I enjoy writing about it when that’s not immediately obvious, through histories, reviews, poetry, future fic, and my own music.”
This scholar also wants readers to know: “New York State Beat Poet Laureate 2024-2026 (National Beat Poetry Foundation).”
Angy writes
“My newsletter focuses on nonfiction creative writing pieces that share my reflections and reviews of music albums. I try to write about a variety of genres, but I have a clear preference for metal and its subgenres as well as female singer-songwriters.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I write essays that review music, including some of my research and personal reflections. I know some level of music theory, but I'm not a professional by any means.”
Anthony Mandelli writes
“Helping punk & diy artists share music and get connected with tech that protects privacy and supports activism and subverting corrupt power.”
Anupa Otiv writes
“House of Fun is where music and storytelling intersect. I explore nostalgic and current music that sparks an emotional pulse or triggers a memory. Occasionally, my essays weave in and out of other aspects of pop culture like fashion and film, but music is the lens through which I write about other topics. Once a month, House of Fun is also a radio show.”
Bárbara writes
“A music newsletter, released in seasons: no fluff, just fresh and unexpected tips on albums, EPs, compilations, movies, and documentaries, all with music as the common thread. 100% human-curated.”
“The Blue Music Reviews is a music journal for the genre agnostic — a place where critical listening and dedicated fandom collide. The name comes from a lyric in Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime” — an ode to genre-bending music. I started this project to think through the music that moves me — the sounds that linger, provoke, confuse, or comfort — and to distill that emotional noise into something legible. With a background in popular music studies, aesthetics, and cultural theory, I bring an academic lens to the work — but I write like the fan I am: focused, curious, and forever spiraling into the next sonic rabbit hole. Whether it’s sad girl pop or experimental rock, ambient drone or indie folk, I’m less interested in categorizing music than in understanding what it feels like and why.”
Bob Beatty writes
“Conversation from the Crossroads of Southern music, history, & culture”
This historian also wants the audience to know: “Music is my sports, the Allman Brothers is my team.”
Brad Kyle writes
“Music exploration, commentary, analysis, interviews, and memories! Home of Tune Tag, Audio Autopsy, Inside Tracks, The Nic of Time, and Stephen Michael Schwartz Stories! "The best music history writing online," says Mike Degen!”
Brandon O’Sullivan writes
“The focus of my newsletter is celebrating milestones, promoting discussions around albums that aren’t talked about, and helping recommend many albums since we get overwhelmed with music releases.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “We’re here to help spread the word that good music is being produced.”
Brianna Bartelt writes
“Building Songs explores the relationship between songwriting and the built environment. All posts are written by Brianna Bartelt, an architect and musician based in NYC. Subscribers receive a weekly newsletter delivered straight to their email. Newsletter topics range from recording studio design to lyrical analysis to interviews with musicians.”
“Personal and up-close reflections of my 60 years in the world of Soul and R&B.”
This scholar also wants readers to know: “I’m a multi-hyphenate creative, known as ‘The British Ambassador Of Soul, with six decades of dedication to R&B, soul music and related genres!”
Brooklyn writes
“Byte-Sized Beats is where I combine my love of pop music with my research in music information retrieval. I dive into the sonic features that define iconic moments in music, like what makes a Taylor Swift “era” unique, using machine learning models and innovative tech tools. Alongside my research, I recommend lesser-known songs that capture the same magic as popular hits, inspired by the imagery and synesthesia they evoke, bringing fresh and vibrant sounds to your playlist.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Cal Cashin writes
“Music from all over the world, from West Africa to South Asia, Brazil to America, no borders.”
Cecilia Gigliotti writes
“Così faccio io (Italian for ‘this is how I do it’) is a blog and newsletter for culture sluts—people who love reading and thinking about all manner of arts and humanities. I, Cecilia, began it in 2019 shortly after moving from my native New England to Berlin, Germany, and quite a while after conceiving the idea but being unable to choose what to focus on. Then I decided I didn’t have to. Although it is mostly music, and mostly music of a certain era, if I’m honest. So join me on a journey of listening, reading, watching, experiencing, creating, and meditating.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “While much of what I write about skews retro, I'm just as invested in listening to and discussing the great music of the moment. #bumpingthat”
Charles writes
Zapato's Jam started off on a mission to introduce readers to music they might not normally encounter through mainstream channels. Over time, I have concentrated on three main themes: Women in music; music from outside the US/UK market; and the ways the music "industry" dampens creativity, mistreats artists, and profits from being an oligopoly.
This historian also wants readers to know: “My mission is not to maximize metrics, but to get the word out about artists I think deserve more recognition. I will never monetize this substack.”
Dan Frost writes
“Composer, orchestrator and producer Dan Frost shares lessons from the history of music, composition techniques and behind the scenes.”
This scholar also wants readers to know: “Compositing and producing for film, games and songwriters. Sharing techniques, motivation and mindset for musicians of all levels who want to make more music. Written by not-yet-failed composer, Dan Frost.”
writes Sonic Autobiography
“For over 20 years I have been making a monthly playlist (originally CD-Rs!) and have used these mixes as a historical record of mine and my friends listening habits, or more accurately, a Sonic Autobiography. I have moved this practice to Substack this year and add a little more context to the playlists. In between monthly playlists I post concert videos or other new release recommendations.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “Dave is a Chicago based music lover, writer, carpet documentarian and ephemeral enthusiast. His work focuses on natural wonder, urban living, agoraphobic wanderlust, and disregarded mundanities.”
David McPherson writes
“For me, music is the elixir of life. To paraphrase Nietzsche, “without it, life would be a mistake.” As a full-time writer & author, I love sharing stories. Here, you’ll find musings on music, songs and historic venues — past and present — along with occasional posts about some of my other passions such as golf and architecture.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I’m a proud Canadian that practices gratitude daily. My goal is to shine a light on artists, songs and North American venues that are key parts of their cities’ cultural ecosystem.”
David Puente writes
“Music, books and treasures from Barcelona”
This scholar also wants readers to know: “In Spanish”
Donnie C. Cutler writes
“I cover country music -- the culture, the expectations, the orthodox view on authenticity and how it's just made up. I aim to shine a light on the unexpected aspects of the space -- especially LGBTQ+, musicians of color and women in the space.”
Eduardo Lemos Martin writes
“Searching for the human aspect of music + weekly hand-picked playlist & recommendations. Available in English and Portuguese.”
Ella Hussle writes
Special Instructions is a curated exploration of the intersections between music, memory, and preservation. Through thoughtful reflections on CDs, the art of archiving, the craft of librarianship, and the allure of rare books, this newsletter invites readers to engage with the past in meaningful ways. Featuring incisive album reviews and performances and musings on the cultural significance of forgotten media, it’s a space where knowledge and nostalgia converge.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “I’m Ella Hussle—a West Coast sweetheart now calling Brooklyn home. For the past decade, I’ve been spinning records as a DJ in New York City, and I’m currently pursuing my studies to become a research librarian or archivist, with a focus on music and literature. My return to academia has reignited my passion for writing, which led to the creation of Special Instructions.”
“Currently posting weekly reviews of albums that are new to me, but also sharing longer essays on a variety of topics, including an upcoming series breaking down my master's dissertation in popular music studies into smaller essays”
This scholar also wants readers to know: “I would love to start freelancing as a music journalist so if anyone has any tips (or if any editors want to commission me!) I'm all ears!”
Eric Fahey writes
“5 Songs is a weekly email, sharing 5 songs loosely based around a theme. There will be some commentary about each song selection: a mixture of criticism, history, context from the artist, or what I believe the song or artist is communicating to the listener. It's mainly a vehicle for sharing a variety of music by finding a common thread through which to weave it together.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: 5 Songs is a free newsletter. I don't intend to create a subscription tier. This is all about sharing good music.
Estevan Carlos Benson writes
“A newsletter about ethnomusicology, music technology, and culture.”
This scholar also wants readers to know: I am a music technologist and researcher.
George Henderson writes
“to explain inspiring new music and inspiring old music in terms of each other, mythology, psychology, history.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “I often suffer from retrophobia.”
“Where Black music and culture converge in a groove-infused haven, dive in for bold perspectives, archived interviews, and the stories shaping tomorrow’s sound. Join us and be part of the conversation—because the future of music is already here.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “At its core, GROAVEN is a thriving, community-driven hub that blends culture, innovation, and soulful storytelling. If you love fresh discoveries, forward-thinking editorial, never-be-seen interviews/commentary, and rich perspectives on everything from hip-hop to R&B (and beyond), become part of a groove-infused haven dedicated to Black music's excellence, history, and bright future.”
Hayden Goodridge writes
“My newsletter’s goal is to cover new albums being released each week, as well as less frequent deep dives into the histories of specific artists and genres.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “I also run Infinite Spin as a TikTok channel (@Infinite.Spin) but the goal of my Substack is to allow me to talk more in depth about the subjects I’m covering for folks that love to read!”
“Exploring the best of electronic music from the past and present. Ongoing monthly installment shares forward thinking music from a range of genres, focusing on producers who sit outside the mainstream spotlight.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I also publish album reviews and reflections.”
Jackson Mumper writes
“Mump's Playlist explores trends and music happenings with monthly deep dives into specific songs or albums. Recent topics have included Brat, DtMF, and Doechii. Why, and with whom, did these songs become popular? What makes a song unique? What can a song tell us about its artist or society going forward?”
Jami Smith writes
“Songs That Saved Your Life explores the queer roots of rock & roll. I shine a spotlight on the often overlooked stories and explore the impact of LGBTQ+ artists and queer culture on the rock music scene.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “Songs That Saved Your Life is a Substack publication and weekly radio show.”
Jamie Ward writes
“Song recommendations / discoveries for the adventurous ear, along with a but of writing and storytelling, like a radio deejay that talks a bit much between songs.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I have terrible tinnitus, which just adds to it all.”
Jayson Kerr Dobney writes
“The focus of this Newsletter is to highlight upcoming events featuring instrumental musicians in New York City. As someone who works in music, is responsible for producing some live events, and works instrumental musicians across genres, I offer a curated selection of upcoming events to help those who don’t know where to start in the City’s overwhelming music scenes. In addition, Newsletter hopes to grow to feature tips about venues, personal reflections about live music experiences (not reviews), potential itineraries, and other thoughts about music by the author.”
Joseph writes
“a bi-weekly digest of reviews, interviews, and special features dedicated to experimental and instrumental music.”
Judy Cantor-Navas writes
“Cuban sounds and stories from the wide world of Latin music. Playlists, videos, interviews, and a serialized book about the pioneering Havana label Panart Records by Judy Cantor-Navas.”
writes Sothis Medias
“Avant-garde, experimental music, culture and subculture.”
This scholar also wants readers to know: “Husband. Father/Grandfather. Author of The Radio Phonics Laboratory: Telecommunications, Speech Synthesis and The Birth of Electronic Music (Velocity Press). Ham radio operator (KE8COY). Library cataloger. My radio work was first broadcast in 1999 on Anti-Watt, a pirate station at Antioch College. Between 2001 and 2014, I was one of the rotating hosts for the experimental music show Art Damage, and later for the eclectic On the Way to the Peak of Normal, both on WAIF, Cincinnati. In 2015, [I] became a ham radio operator (KE8COY) and started making friends in the shortwave listening community, leading [me] to contribute regular segments for the high frequency programs Free Radio Skybird and Imaginary Stations.”
Kevin Alexander writes
“"Fresh takes on future classics and forgotten gems, from a suburban dad in flyover country. Mixtape maker. Playlist dealer. A real piece of work." \ We also host one of the liveliest online music discussions every Monday, interview artists, and work to shine a spotlight on other indie creators.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “Come check out what was once called "the nicest place on the internet!"”
Lo Carmen writes
“Loose Connections is a weekly newsletter by singer-songwriter/Harper Collins published author Lo Carmen; essays, insights, deep dives, themed playlists & recommendations around music & culture.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “My eighth album Transatlantic Light — described by Will Hermes as “a holy glowing dreamscape” — was released September 2024.”
writes Incredibly Gloomy
“I write about music that's either marginalised or outright maligned. Stuff that has never been considered "cool", and which many may even find actively repulsive. But I am not writing about this stuff to "reappraise" it, and I do not write "in defence of" anything. I write about it because this is the music that moves me, and I know I'm not the only one. At the moment my focus is on new age music, but I also write about prog rock, Britpop, post-Britpop, and outsider art in general. I also like to assess music festivals as they evolve, to try and pinpoint the moment they lost their way.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I do not think of myself as a music critic. I am just like you: An obsessive who wants to talk - or write - about the things that move me. So, I'm not a critic or a journalist, just a writer who happens to write about music. I also make unlistenable ultra-lo-fi drones of my own.”
lucie nezri writes
“a bi-weekly newsletter on experimental music composition, lightly punctuated with personal stories and bad jokes. sometimes, the newsletter dives deep into the work of a specific composer/artist, and sometimes, it just highlights great music to listen to.”
this researcher also wants the readers to know: “my writing is imbued with my experience as a composer/research, and a womxn with a diverse background.”
Mace writes
“The central focus of my newsletter is sharing new, indie, or outsider songs in an email blast for readers who need to get to work and only have enough time to open an email to play a song. I also do write ups about shows I go to and book reviews centered around books about musicians. I try to share works by artists that are more obscure or have a cult following.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “My goal is to help make people amplify the quality of their playlists, one song at a time.”
Mallie Hart writes
“Music discovery, by looking forward and back to find new and new-to-me listens.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “My love of music started with my Mom. I lost her in 1994 when she was only 55 and I was 23. It was too early. Seeking and sharing music reminds me of her.”
Manny Faces writes
“Exploring the innovative, inspiring, and sometimes surprising ways that Hip Hop music and culture are being used to help uplift humanity, in areas including education, science and technology, health and wellness, politics and social justice, business and entrepreneurship, and more.”
This scholar also wants readers to know: I have a book coming out soon, based on the newsletter's sibling, Hip Hop Can Save America! The Podcast!
Mark Edward Randall writes
“My love of music and interest in lesser known artists. Right now, I alternate between covering lesser known or overlooked Canadian artists and acts who charted on Billboard's Bubbling Under charts.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I have a college print journalism background, but quit writing for years until recently when I happened on Substack. You can also find me on Substack's QStack directory.”
Marshall Bowden writes
“New Directions in Music isn't genre-specific. It honors music that has challenged listeners in one way or another. I try to bridge the gap between music journalism and the deep listening of a true fan.
Matt writes
“Kaala’s Substack newsletter is your compass to Japan’s extreme music underworld, packed with band profiles and links, venue maps and histories, ticket reservations, and brutally curated concert recommendations. Each issue drips with firsthand anecdotes from the pit, plus sharp picks for hotels, restaurants, and bars near the action, whether you’re stalking blast beats in person or scouting the scene from afar. Equal parts guide and manifesto, it’s essential reading for anyone chasing the sound of chaos across Japan’s concrete sprawl.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “This is a mean side of Japan. Not for the feint of heart.”
Matt Madurski writes
“My primary focus is a chronological review of every #1 hit on Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks chart, starting from the chart's beginning in September 1988 through the present. I occasionally branch out into other chart-adjacent reviews and reflections of songs and albums that impacted my life or were a part of the music zeitgeist in my lifetime.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “I've learned a lot about music and history in the two years since I started this project, and I owe a lot of that personal growth to the community of followers who make Substack writing fun and interesting. Always looking for new folks to connect with and share similar musical passions!”
Matt Thompson writes
“Critical Hit Parader is focused on the intersection of rock music and tabletop roleplaying games.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “I am a regular panelist on The Contrarians Youtube music channel and was a contributor to the following books Dominance and Submission: The Blue Öyster Cult Canon, Run with the Wolves: Rainbow on Record, & Judas Priest: Album by Album. I create music under the name The MT Promise.
“Mediterranean Minimalism is a newsletter about experimental music, focusing mostly, but not exclusively, on Italian 70s avant-garde records.”
This scholar also wants readers to know: “I am a former philosophy scholar who researched extensively Adorno’s philosophy of music, which, as you can imagine, ended up feeling quite suffocating. I ditched the academia, realised I was missing the writing, and after a very long hiatus I finally bit the bullet and started this newsletter. The inspiration for Mediterranean Minimalism came from a string of experimental albums produced in Italy in the 70s to which I found myself returning to over and over again: Franco Battiato’s early avant-garde records, Giusto Pio’s Motore Immobile and many others you can read about here. Not all the records I am writing about are strictly minimalist, but most of them balance experimentalism with a distinctive melodic sensibility.”
Merlin Sabal writes
“Disability in Punk and DIY Music”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “Submissions open.”
Michael Maupin (Mike, he/him) writes
“StoryShed Learning & Media’s mission is to explore the boundaries of personal history (both yours and mine) through creativity, writing, and reflection. I have written about music ("Waterskiing with Bob Dylan," and a music history Substack, about to be shelved for a while, called The Guy Stevens Weather Report).
This scholar also wants readers to know: “Mostly interested in 1960s-70s music of all genres, musician biographies, offbeat trends.”
Mike Press and Jackie Hopfinger write
“We write about the history of music in London's Soho. We take our subscribers on a journey through Soho that captures the stories of Soho’s musical past through photography and text.”
These historians also want readers to know: “We also run guided walking tours of Soho that are based on our research.”
“Diggin’ in My Crates is a love letter to music that lingers—the songs that get caught in your chest and refuse to let go.”
“Short and untidy thoughts by this folk & world music journalist (Songlines, fRoots, Jazz Podium, etc), Londoner, sightseer, environmentalist, finder of things and food standards policy person.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I'm a long established journalist covering folk, roots and world music, firmly rooted wherever possible in the soil of the place the music is being made. In this blog I cover a bit of that, and also veer into other areas of interest. I hope to reproduce some older articles that risk being lost in the mists of time, as well as keeping you updated when I publish new stuff and sharing discoveries that I'd never otherwise get a chance to cover.”
nadine writes
“i write about music through a technology lens, exploring how innovations are changing the way we create, experience, and share music. i also write about how technology influences music culture—shaping the way we discover new artists, connect with communities, and redefine genres in the digital age.”
Nenad Georgievski writes
“Interviews, concert, and album reviews. Also, other stuff like books, travel and art.”
Nielly writes
“I break down lyrics & composition and juxtapose it with our current socio-political environment and my own life -- like we would with our favorite pieces of literature. I hope to inspire readers to listen more deeply to music they already love and explore the conditions under which the music was made to learn more about themselves and the world around them. Through this learning and exploration, I hope to inspire a more kind and beautiful society.”
Oliver Picken writes
“According to Making Music, over 228,000 music makers take part in nearly 4,000 leisure-time music organisations across the UK. In a world where people’s time and attention are precious commodities, these people choose to devote a set period of time per week to music-making, for they know the positive, life-affirming joy that it brings them. My newsletter is all about celebrating the act of recreational and leisure-time music making and is aimed at music educators, leisure-time players and aspiring conductors. However, everyone is welcome and if you believe in the power of music in your local community then I think you will like the posts I have in store for 2025! Thank you for reading!”
“My focus is to write in depth musings and feelings about music and music relates topics in a format that mirrors old style blog writing. on my frequency is a nod to the yesteryear of radio and music blogs, an archive of thoughts, musings, critiques, and community for favorite and impactful music in my life. Inspired by the old days of livejournal and community radio, I wanted to create a space where I could geek out, discuss, and contemplate the music that comes in and out of my life. We used to fiddle around looking for the correct radio frequencies to get the right station and the music we were looking for in that moment, and you have come to my station and found the inner workings of my mind. I hope you leave with some thoughts and inspiration that fuels your days.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “I'm starting writing for fun after nearly a decade. Hammering out the bits and bobs still and trying to get the creative juices flowing.”
Paris V writes audio-visual.journal
“Monthly playlists as journal entries to document my participation in media culture. My curation for the audio-visual.journal playlist is rooted in listening as an embodied research process, recording my personal taste through moments of discovery akin to these words by Jenny Odell: “I sometimes feel like something I don’t know feels like it’s talking to something else I don’t know, through me.” Though I curate the playlists based on songs, my newsletter doubles as a way to discover music videos since i always try to include any i find at the time of documentation. Taste is eclectic, but you may expect: hip-hip/rap (esp. from black artists from the U.S. South), ambient, alternative, club/dance, and whatever tf genres Toro Y Moi has ever done.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I’m an interdisciplinary artist/researcher studying audiovisual aesthetics & multi-media culture, through musicality, blackness, and experimental pedagogies.”
Pé Dupre writes
“I’m a disco kid 🕺 & 80s dance music lover and writer. I’m here to help you embrace your secret love for 70s and 80s dance music. Each week, I share the stories of artists you know and those you think you don’t. And each story is accompanied by its own soundtrack/mixtape. Fair warning: a dose of sarcasm, puns, and dry humor is inevitable!”
Pedro writes
“debtor's island creates tuneful indie folk exploring memory, trauma, and the urban sprawl. The newsletter contains original songs and drafts, written pieces (generally autobiographical), poetry, lyrics, and illustrations.”
Phil Freeman writes
“Album reviews (new and archival); occasional interviews; essays about music history. Lots of jazz, lots of metal, a splash of modern classical, and some other stuff once in a while.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “Not everything is for everyone.”
Rachel Cabitt writes
“Exploring the art history of album art from decades to genres, trendy and niche design elements, specific artists’ discography, and how technology and culture have changed the medium.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “To elaborate on the above, I'm first and foremost a visual artist with a background in photography and design. I'm the co-founder of POND Creative, a visual studio for the music industry, as well as a part-time designer at record label Mexican Summer.”
Richard Elliott writes
“I write about the ways that songs connect to the object world: how songs bring evocative objects to life; how songs become evocative objects that accompany lifetimes; how songs survive by attaching themselves to other objects.”
Richard Sanford writes
“Weekly previews of local events, monthly playlists, capsule reviews of records.”
Rick Rees writes
“Stories from the avant-garde in music, art and engineering. It all started with my record collection, and maybe yours.”
This scholar also wants readers to know: “I'm working on a book about a producer/manager called The Gomelsky Recordings.”
“I’m a music obsessive who is deaf with a cochlear implant in one ear and natural hearing in the other. My writing focuses on my experiences with my music obsession and hearing loss. I’m currently writing a song by song analysis of Harry Smith’s legendary 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music.”
Sam Lou Talbot writes
“Blackout Baby: Night Drives on Music & More. Come on board…”
Scott Murphy writes
“Interviews with/Musings/Music/Film/TV/Travel/Media”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I have varied interests—also interviewed all the artists you think about…”
Sean Albiez writes
“I’m a writer, editor and musician - over the last 10 years or so I’ve been researching the early history of the application of electricity to music making by ransacking digital archives from across the world. In the process I have found omissions and untold stories relating to the early days of electronic music in Europe and elsewhere. I intend to dig into this material and share what I’ve found here. Why ‘Song of the Atom’? The earliest published usage of the term ‘electronic music’ that I have found is in a 1925 newspaper article with this title.”
sexydiscoballs writes
“Magical Dancefloors describes dancefloors that enchant us. These are places where relationships blossom, barriers break, healing happens, dancers come to know (or forget) themselves or their pasts, and that inspire us to imagine new futures and dream new dreams.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “Former journalist for Bloomberg News and AOL who loves a good dance marathon of 6+ hours.”
Stephanie Maldonado (better known as “Vibe With Steph”) writes
“Haus of Vibes is a little corner on the internet where we explore the New York City underground, music culture, and highlight local DJs and smaller venues (the scene is bigger than the popular, large venues like the Brooklyn Mirage). From dive bars in Brooklyn and rooftops in Queens to midweek parties and after work industry nights in Manhattan, we give you a carefully curated list for intimate venues and good vibes at lesser-known venues, so you don’t have to feel like crabs in a barrel when you just want the dance and chill.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I’m also a music publicist, independent DJ booking agent, dancer, and a lover of House music.”
Steve Bradley writes
“I’m a musician and former journalist and every Friday I’ll share stories from music’s frontline - everything from legendary gigs to classic albums, killer riffs to thriller B-sides, festival highs to career lows. There’s a place for everyone at Musical Chairs - so, why not take a seat? You're very welcome.”
Steve Goldberg writes
“Earworms and Song Loops is "a place where memoir and earworm intersect and conjoin." To elaborate, "I’ll tell you all about the tunes that loop in my head, and weave an entertaining, relatable, and often humorous personal story around them." Also, expect playlists based around themes, usually connected to an earworm.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “Check out my essays and if they intrigue you, let's talk collaboration!”
Syd Schwartz writes
“Discoveries in jazz, adventures in record collecting, and not taking serious music too seriously. I've been listening to, writing about, overspending on, or marketing music for the past four decades. Jazz and Coffee is a weekly dive into music, record collecting, and the music business. All from the perspective of a lucky fan who turned his hobby into a 30+ year career in the music industry.”
This historian also wants readers to know: “Sometimes, a perspective from someone who has spent time inside the belly of the beast is helpful. Other times, it makes for great storytelling! You don’t need to know anything about jazz or drink coffee to enjoy my SubStack!”
Vincent Jenewein writes
“essays on the aesthetics, history and philosophy of electronic (dance) music + quarterly music round-ups.”
“I write about music history, forgotten stories and music criticism. From the beginning to now.”
“A Substack newsletter for forward-facing music fans— a mix of new LP reviews, old music reveries and obsessively-curated playlist streams, plus interviews, video content, and easter-egg hyperlinks. We are genre-fluid: Rock, jazz, folk, country, r&b, hip-hop, afrobeats, reggae, reggaeton, salsa, samba, experimental music, contemporary classical, and (especially) things in-between.”
This researcher also wants readers to know: “I’ve been writing about music and culture for nearly 40 years. My work also appears in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Uncut (UK). You may hear me on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Back in the day I wrote for SPIN, the Village Voice, Minneapolis’ City Pages, and Option. I also write books: Love Goes To Buildings On Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever, and more recently, Lou Reed: The King of New York. (Yep: I’m a New Yorker.)”
Will McCartney writes
“Noise Narrative explores music and its impact on life. Featuring interviews, radio shows, historical deep dives and monthly album recommendations. Run by Will McCartney, who has previous writing in The Quietus, Mixmag, The Line of Best Fit, Inverted Audio & more.
Noise Narrative's content includes:
- a deep dive into a Latvian revolutionary who smuggled techno past the KGB
- an investigation into how Two-Tone music united Thatcher's broken Britain
- an interview feature looking at a protest play in Tunisia
- a conversation with Africa's leading ecomusicologist
- monthly album recommendations & an End of Year Top 50 list
- monthly radio shows, including one forthcoming on NTS.”
Love this list! I’m writing a new series in Herizon Music called “Hidden Tracks” based on research for my upcoming book. It exposes women’s tales from the dark side of music history.
Thank you so much for including me with all these other super talented writers 🙏🙏❤️