Brian Gardner writes
“My substack is a combination of jazz instruction, especially about improvisation, and musical commentary.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “I've been a jazz musician and teacher for over 50 years. I've also written and published books and articles on other topics, which may come up as I settle in to this form of publishing.”
see also: Musician, Composer, Writer/Journalist
Charlotte Botterill writes
“The purpose of my page is to demystify the composition process. I give detailed breakdowns of how I composed existing pieces alongside realtime updates on projects which I am currently working on. My aim is to take the fear out of starting a large scale project, to give strategies to cope with feeling overwhelmed by said project, and to talk honestly about the challenges as well as the successes. I will also share my sources of inspiration.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “My work has appeared in five publications and has been performed internationally. I also work as a piano and music tutor. I love travelling and take a lot of inspiration from my trips.”
See also: Composer
Charyn Harris writes
“I provide a mix of vlogs and blogs about music culture called Deep Cut Masterclass, aiming to highlight those who have been largely under-represented in larger circles. As a musician starting my career in NYC in the early 1980’s, there was no social media and some videos are hard to find. I’m hoping I can share a slice of life as someone who was fortunate enough to be either in the room or adjacent.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “I am also in artist management and a Professor/course designer of music industry studies.”
see also: Podcaster, Musician
Eric Pan writes
Evergreen music-imagination adventures — plus scenes from life as a touring, recording, trans-disciplinary artist — flown to your postbox pronto 🌮
This educator also wants the class to know: "I’d love to introduce the Piano Liberation Workshop: teaching improvisation to students of all levels, even from scratch <3"
See also: Composer, Musician
“Where Black music and culture converge in a groove-infused haven, dive in for bold perspectives, archived interviews, and the stories shaping tomorrow’s sound. Join us and be part of the conversation—because the future of music is already here.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “At its core, GROAVEN is a thriving, community-driven hub that blends culture, innovation, and soulful storytelling. If you love fresh discoveries, forward-thinking editorial, never-be-seen interviews/commentary, and rich perspectives on everything from hip-hop to R&B (and beyond), become part of a groove-infused haven dedicated to Black music's excellence, history, and bright future.”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“Exploring the best of electronic music from the past and present. Ongoing monthly installment shares forward thinking music from a range of genres, focusing on producers who sit outside the mainstream spotlight.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “I also publish album reviews and reflections.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
James Bridge writes
“Formally releasing polished music is wonderful but can be overwhelming. With Notes Unfolding I've given myself the freedom to share iterations of original music without the pressure of that lofty end goal. It's also a space for reflection on the creative process, often presented as food-for-thought for fellow musicians.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “Experiential educator, one-time piano instructor.”
See also: Musician
Jon Tanners writes
“Applied Science is my attempt to cull a lifetime and listening and nearly 15 years of experience working as a manager, A&R, and writer into a usable insights for anyone trying to navigate the treacherous waters of the music business.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “I wrote for Pigeons and Planes for half a decade. I manage artists and producers who've won Grammy's, racked up billions of streams independently, and made some of the most influential records of the last decade. I am proudest of the beef bourguignon I make for my family every Christmas, but I am also very proud that I have been able to survive in a very strange, often quite terrible business for a decade plus. I am just trying to leave the music business less shitty than I found it.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Collector
Joseph writes
“a bi-weekly digest of reviews, interviews, and special features dedicated to experimental and instrumental music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster
Kim Hankins writes
“I am a professional chamber + orchestral musician and a trauma-informed yoga teacher interested in musicians wellness. My substack offers wellness ideas for musicians to explore, monthly free meditation sessions, and personal anecdotes about my own wellness journey. As musicians, we are often asked to push past our limits and sacrifice ourselves for our art. I hope my readers recognize their strength in doing the opposite, feel empowered to prioritize their wellness, and advocate for themselves and their music communities.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “I’ve been a featured Yoga for Musicians teacher at conferences, music festivals, and universities. I have also appeared as a guest speaker on musicians wellness issues on various podcasts, conferences, and universities. I am glad to see that times are changing and more musicians wellness resources are becoming available to students and professionals! You can learn more about me at: alignedmusician.com”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Composer, Podcaster
lucie nezri writes
“a bi-weekly newsletter on experimental music composition, lightly punctuated with personal stories and bad jokes. sometimes, the newsletter dives deep into the work of a specific composer/artist, and sometimes, it just highlights great music to listen to.”
this educator also wants the class to know: “my writing is imbued with my experience as a composer/research, and a womxn with a diverse background.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Musician
Marc Barnacle writes
“A free publication that explores the impact of music in disability, dementia, and mental health settings. I also share experiences and lessons learned as a music charity founder, company director and full-time musician - including how I turned my own passions into a sustainable career. My aim is to inspire others to build confidence, express their creativity, and launch meaningful projects or businesses of their own.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “Me and my charities aim is to highlight the many therapeutic benefits that music participation has, for people of all, ages, abilities and backgrounds - but with a particular focus within disability, dementia & mental health. Any help to support this cause is greatly appreciated!”
see also: Musician, Composer
Mr Figaro writes
“Your friendly guide to classical music on a Saturday morning without the fancy jargon or stuffy attitude. Discover amazing pieces, learn what makes them special, and find your way into a world of classical music that's been waiting for you all along—no tuxedo required.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “Each newsletter delivers hand-picked classical music recommendations with the stories behind them, insider listening tips from a former opera singer, and the perfect recordings to start with. Whether you're classical-curious or already a fan, I'll help you discover music you'll love without the intimidation factor. Come explore everything from Bach to modern composers in bite-sized, enjoyable formats that fit your everyday life.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator
Oliver Picken writes
“According to Making Music, over 228,000 music makers take part in nearly 4,000 leisure-time music organisations across the UK. In a world where people’s time and attention are precious commodities, these people choose to devote a set period of time per week to music-making, for they know the positive, life-affirming joy that it brings them. My newsletter is all about celebrating the act of recreational and leisure-time music making and is aimed at music educators, leisure-time players and aspiring conductors. However, everyone is welcome and if you believe in the power of music in your local community then I think you will like the posts I have in store for 2025! Thank you for reading!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Composer, Musician
“All things music and creativity, including how to release your music on Substack.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Producer, Composer
“I’m a 40-something electronic musician getting started later in life. My goal is to share practical advice to help people begin to create their own music quickly and inexpensively while sharing my own compositions.”
see also: Musician, Producer, Composer
Sam writes
“New Favorite Album helps music lovers refine their taste with quick reviews from a Gen-Z lens. Every week, you'll receive 2 or more ALBUM REVIEWS with a score out of 10. Every Thursday, you'll receive a NEWSLETTER sharing ALL my favorites releases within the past week + my most anticipated music for the next week. This page is designed to save you hours of time stuck replaying the same songs, while building a never-ending library of modern music history.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “It's brand new, it's here to stay, and it's completely FREE this summer!”
See also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic
sexydiscoballs writes
“Magical Dancefloors describes dancefloors that enchant us. These are places where relationships blossom, barriers break, healing happens, dancers come to know (or forget) themselves or their pasts, and that inspire us to imagine new futures and dream new dreams.”
This educator also wants the class to know: “Former journalist for Bloomberg News and AOL who loves a good dance marathon of 6+ hours.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
