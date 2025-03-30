“According to Making Music, over 228,000 music makers take part in nearly 4,000 leisure-time music organisations across the UK. In a world where people’s time and attention are precious commodities, these people choose to devote a set period of time per week to music-making, for they know the positive, life-affirming joy that it brings them. My newsletter is all about celebrating the act of recreational and leisure-time music making and is aimed at music educators, leisure-time players and aspiring conductors. However, everyone is welcome and if you believe in the power of music in your local community then I think you will like the posts I have in store for 2025! Thank you for reading!”