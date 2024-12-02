“I offer fortnightly deep and meaningful takes on arts and culture. A mix of critique and memoir. Previous features have explored the dawn of electronic music in India, unpacked coming of age movie Dídi (a 2024 favourite), considered how Seth in Nobody Wants This breaks the mould in romcom leading men and pondered the wider story that Sheena Patel's vengeful protagonist tells in I'm A Fan. As a broadcaster, I make Moonbeam Levels, which is my world in sound. The format is mixtape meets record club, bridging eras and flouting genre. Hopefully going monthly on a new station in 2025. Come fly with me.”

This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I have been writing professionally for around 20 years, treading water in the ravine between journalism and copywriting. I started out as a music journalist for the likes of Straight No Chaser, Urb, Undercover and the BBC. Music was my first love and will always be at the core of my being.

I feel most alive when sparked by someone’s creativity and compelled to sit with their work for a while until its meaning becomes clearer. These slow-burn reflections will evolve into dispatches – untethered from release schedules and trending topics, snap judgments and hot takes.

I was unsure about joining another platform, and feeling pressure to feed the beast. There is a lot of chat on here about goals and numbers. Many of us are just trying to figure it all out, aren’t we. And enjoy writing.

My answer is to remain in play mode, work on my craft, let out distilled thoughts as they arise and roam around the marvelous community we have on here. Let's make a connection really mean something.”