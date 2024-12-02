DJs & Selectors
Featuring the ones who read the room and live mix to make us move
The Music Directory is submission-based! Please check out the submission form to be featured in any of the listed categories.
Adam Sieff writes Jazz on the Beach
“A weekly newsletter about Jazz On The Beach and Blues Beach radio shows with notes on the music played.”
see also: Musician, Producer, Reviewer/Critic
Afia Friday writes Friday's Musings
“A scientist and music creative on a free-flowing journey to uncover the artist within using music, art, and the atomic threads of life that bind them all through a distinctly African and Black diasporic perspective.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I am excited to return to the lost of writing and to do so with music at the heart of it. Please connect with me as I am all about building community, sharing resources, and offering support to anyone involved in the music landscape.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Collector
Alex Lester writes Chaotic Good Jazz
“Chaotic Good Jazz is a weekly newsletter digging into the wild, the weird, and the deeply groovy corners of modern jazz. Each issue features a curated playlist — from experimental and spiritual grooves to acid jazz bangers and off-the-rails sax solos.”
This selector also wants listeners to know: “You can also catch Chaotic Good Jazz every Friday from 10–Noon PT broadcasting live on Portland Oregon's Shady Pines Radio.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Radio Host
Alley Cat writes The Widow Project Album Blog
“The Widow Project Album Blog -- The Widow Project is a concept album created by Alley Cat (aka Alicia Catherine Bauer) that's me - DJ Since 1997, and now album producer. This will be an ongoing project and blog as I do more releases that sit with the first album.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I am a woman more known as a DJ - I had sporadic releases since the year 2000 but have been making loads of music in the last couple years so there has been a big shift!”
see also: Musician, Producer, Composer
Amar Patel writes Bluejeans & Moonbeams
“I offer fortnightly deep and meaningful takes on arts and culture. A mix of critique and memoir. Previous features have explored the dawn of electronic music in India, unpacked coming of age movie Dídi (a 2024 favourite), considered how Seth in Nobody Wants This breaks the mould in romcom leading men and pondered the wider story that Sheena Patel's vengeful protagonist tells in I'm A Fan. As a broadcaster, I make Moonbeam Levels, which is my world in sound. The format is mixtape meets record club, bridging eras and flouting genre. Hopefully going monthly on a new station in 2025. Come fly with me.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I have been writing professionally for around 20 years, treading water in the ravine between journalism and copywriting. I started out as a music journalist for the likes of Straight No Chaser, Urb, Undercover and the BBC. Music was my first love and will always be at the core of my being.
I feel most alive when sparked by someone’s creativity and compelled to sit with their work for a while until its meaning becomes clearer. These slow-burn reflections will evolve into dispatches – untethered from release schedules and trending topics, snap judgments and hot takes.
I was unsure about joining another platform, and feeling pressure to feed the beast. There is a lot of chat on here about goals and numbers. Many of us are just trying to figure it all out, aren’t we. And enjoy writing.
My answer is to remain in play mode, work on my craft, let out distilled thoughts as they arise and roam around the marvelous community we have on here. Let's make a connection really mean something.”
see also: Radio Host, Writer/Journalist
ANTIGONI writes whatm0vesy0u
“music that needs to be felt and stories told as they happen. drawing from lessons from my multifaceted journey within music and culture as a DJ, a&r, manager and curator of music & influence in London, via Athens but shaped by global immersion, as well as a lifelong passion for music as a student, listener, band member, guitar and piano layer and songwriter in my early years. tastefully curating music that is exciting me, things I’ve seen, read, heard that have inspired me and conversations with artists and music creatives I am meeting or building with.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “Gen Z with global upbringing, deep understanding of youth and digital culture, and music industry dynamics, refined taste across disciplines and refreshing takes on the future of music and culture. A girl who above all listens deeply and plays loudly.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator
Anupa Otiv writes House of Fun
“House of Fun is where music and storytelling intersect. I explore nostalgic and current music that sparks an emotional pulse or triggers a memory. Occasionally, my essays weave in and out of other aspects of pop culture like fashion and film, but music is the lens through which I write about other topics. Once a month, House of Fun is also a radio show.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Bárbara writes Boombop Indica
“A music newsletter, released in seasons: no fluff, just fresh and unexpected tips on albums, EPs, compilations, movies, and documentaries, all with music as the common thread. 100% human-curated.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector
Carmelia writes The Coldest Truth
“The Coldest Truth is an examination of Black music and culture. We ask questions about the assumptions and things we take for granted while celebrating the best that our music and culture have to offer.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Musician, Reviewer/Critic
China Moses writes jazz adjacent
“New music releases. Sometimes thoughts. And some gig announcements.”
see also: Musician, DJ/Selector
Chris Macmaster writes Junglist Brief
“The main focus of the newsletter is Music Culture. I have written pieces on Festivals, Music films & documentaries, technology and some deep dives into the history of a track. The most recent piece is about whether we have seen the end of paradigm shifts in music. Almost everything has been music based so far, but the occasional piece is about other things (but usually with a music connection somewhere)”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I've been DJing since the 90s having played bass badly in a smattering of bands before that. I've co-run a club night / live music called funkdub since 2004 and have been writing about music culture for that website and have more recently started my substack blog for more wide ranging thoughts on music & Culture.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Daniel writes 10000 Hours of Indie
“Independent music focus, featuring podcast interviews with musicians, event reviews and more!”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “Open to submissions and suggestions across all genres (except extreme metal genres and country).”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Podcaster, Radio Host
Daniel Gill AKA DJ Falkor writes Random Rules
“The focus of this newsletter is to tell stories centered around playlists (that we recommend listening to on shuffle). Sometimes this means providing the perfect soundtrack for different holidays/seasons, or specific times of the day—or weather conditions. So far we’ve also featured DEEP dives into genres like shoegaze, slowcore, outré hip hop and freak folk, playlists for holidays, plus fun themed mixes about The Devil, sleeping / dreaming, UFOs, Insects, unintentionally creepy songs, diss tracks outside of hip-hop, bands name-checking other bands, plus our ongoing Family Tree series which has covered Talking Heads, Slint, Matmos, Vivian Girls, Pedro The Lion and Pavement so far. You can access the archive, mostly for free. You can also follow along for more frequent updates on Spotify or Instagram.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I put a LOT of time and effort into each playlist, or coming up with original playlist concepts / themes. I started doing an annual Anti-V-Day playlist to celebrate the best break-up songs and eventually Spotify copied me and launched their own version of the same playlist.”
see also: Playlist Curator
Donwill writes Too Much Rap
“I track new releases, do quirky album reviews and write longer pieces on music related topics. In short, it’s a space for all of my musings on music and whimsical nonsense. It's a free newsletter but I would absolutely love for people to subscribe at the paid tier!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Producer, Podcaster, Radio Host
Ella Hussle writes Special Instructions
Special Instructions is a curated exploration of the intersections between music, memory, and preservation. Through thoughtful reflections on CDs, the art of archiving, the craft of librarianship, and the allure of rare books, this newsletter invites readers to engage with the past in meaningful ways. Featuring incisive album reviews and performances and musings on the cultural significance of forgotten media, it’s a space where knowledge and nostalgia converge.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I’m Ella Hussle—a West Coast sweetheart now calling Brooklyn home. For the past decade, I’ve been spinning records as a DJ in New York City, and I’m currently pursuing my studies to become a research librarian or archivist, with a focus on music and literature. My return to academia has reignited my passion for writing, which led to the creation of Special Instructions.”
see also: Collector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Eric Fahey writes 5 Songs
“5 Songs is a weekly email, sharing 5 songs loosely based around a theme. There will be some commentary about each song selection: a mixture of criticism, history, context from the artist, or what I believe the song or artist is communicating to the listener. It's mainly a vehicle for sharing a variety of music by finding a common thread through which to weave it together.”
This DJ also wants listeners to know: 5 Songs is a free newsletter. I don't intend to create a subscription tier. This is all about sharing good music.
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Flow State
“Every weekday, two hours of music that’s perfect for working (no vocals). In each edition we highlight one artist, talk about their origin and influences, and recommend a couple of their albums. We also produce a weekly mix and monthly Ambient Country show featuring artists working in that subgenre.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Musician
Garth C. writes YAKETY YAK
“Reflections on all kinds of music I feel passionate about from all over our world + travel, visual arts, film, photography, books etc. But mostly music - interviews, reviews, meditations etc.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I've been writing on and promoting and collecting music for a long time now. Originally in my homeland of Aotearoa/New Zealand, then based in London since the 90s, often in the US South and the Balkans. I try and celebrate creativity, community and how music can bring people together.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Collector
Greg & Jules write cratediggerz’s Substack
“Every day, we will alternate sharing a song that piques our interest, whether it be out of love or sheer musical mastery. In doing so we hope to create a digital catalog of the sounds and lyrics that provide a backing track to our everyday lives.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician
Jack Wild
“Exploring the best of electronic music from the past and present. Ongoing monthly installment shares forward thinking music from a range of genres, focusing on producers who sit outside the mainstream spotlight.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I also publish album reviews and reflections.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Educator
Jacqui writes Dinner Music
“Dinner Music curates left of field grooves to put on while you’re cooking dinner or drinking wine. Digging through new and old, the newsletter explores the intersection of atmosphere and feeling in sound.”
This DJ also wants listeners to know: I’m also 1/2 of dj duo Horse Opera, based in Austin TX (https://www.instagram.com/horse_opera/)
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Jami Smith writes Songs That Saved Your Life
“Songs That Saved Your Life explores the queer roots of rock & roll. I shine a spotlight on the often overlooked stories and explore the impact of LGBTQ+ artists and queer culture on the rock music scene.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “Songs That Saved Your Life is a Substack publication and weekly radio show.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Jamie Ward writes SERMONS!
“Song recommendations / discoveries for the adventurous ear, along with a but of writing and storytelling, like a radio deejay that talks a bit much between songs.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I have terrible tinnitus, which just adds to it all.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Musician, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Jess Makler writes UNSLUMP! The Music Recommendation Substack
“Ever been in a music slump? Each month, I’ll highlight 7 newly released tracks and buried treasures alike, straight to your inbox. If you’re local to Seattle, make sure you check out the monthly Show Radar at the end of the letter. No more SLUMP! Wake up your ears!”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
José Carlos Santos writes The Devil's Mouth
“Interviews, playlists, podcast episodes, old magazine features, reviews, lists and a lot more - The Devil's Mouth is a resource for discovering mostly underground, lesser known artists, both new and old.”
This selector also wants the crowd to know: “I am based in Portugal and I deal mostly with the heavier side of music as that has been my main field of work for the past 25 years, but The Devil's Mouth is 100% international and genre-free, so I welcome suggestions from anywhere in the world and about all kinds of music. Get in touch and let's find each other new favourite bands!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Collector, Podcaster
Joseph writes a closer listen
“a bi-weekly digest of reviews, interviews, and special features dedicated to experimental and instrumental music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster, Educator
Justin Patrick Moore writes Sothis Medias
“Avant-garde, experimental music, culture and subculture.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “Husband. Father/Grandfather. Author of The Radio Phonics Laboratory: Telecommunications, Speech Synthesis and The Birth of Electronic Music (Velocity Press). Ham radio operator (KE8COY). Library cataloger. My radio work was first broadcast in 1999 on Anti-Watt, a pirate station at Antioch College. Between 2001 and 2014, I was one of the rotating hosts for the experimental music show Art Damage, and later for the eclectic On the Way to the Peak of Normal, both on WAIF, Cincinnati. In 2015, [I] became a ham radio operator (KE8COY) and started making friends in the shortwave listening community, leading [me] to contribute regular segments for the high frequency programs Free Radio Skybird and Imaginary Stations.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
LaChelle Chrysanne writes LaChelle Rising
“My newsletter is anti-niche and covers a wide range of topics including music, personal narratives, and cultural critiques.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I have previously created work as a singer-songwriter and I also used to DJ I curate a monthly watch + play list which features a selection of fresh tracks that aim to push your algorithm beyond mainstream music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Musician
Laurie Fortune writes Fortuneecookiee
“My name is Laurie Fortune, a tech student on the fast track to Fortune 500. Realizing that my destiny lies in creativity, not cubicle . From fashion, to Music, to dance and writing, I’m a multi-passionate creative. As I shape myself outside of the corporate mold, I'll be sharing my journey from corporate to the beautiful chaos of creativity. The FortuneCookiee newsletter serves to inspire introspection, spark a growth mindset, and encourage others on a similar path to embrace their own creative evolution.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “This space is not just about sharing my journey—it's about fostering connections with other passionate creatives. I'm here to learn, grow, and exchange insights as we navigate the beauty and chaos of pursuing our artistic dreams.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Producer, Composer
Loc writes The Wake & Think Club
“My newsletter is focused around west coast music (hip hop,r&b, etc). Along with opinion and personal takes on hip hop culture related topics. The occasional hip hop artist interview when I get an opportunity as well.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I want to hear from all black creatives. Everyone is welcome!”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Mat Eric Hart writes Sonic Tapestries
“Sonic Tapestries is a part-publication, part-archive and studio journal curated by Mat Eric Hart. Featuring in-depth insights and explorations, join me in taking a behind the scenes look at my creative practices as an artist, travelling sound recordist, DJ, and sound effects creator!”
This DJ also wants listeners to know: “I'm fascinated by recording the sounds of our surroundings - nature, people, places and environments. I try to reflect my passion in my writings and through sharing sounds from my archive.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator, Producer, Composer
Matt writes Kaala Music
“Kaala’s Substack newsletter is your compass to Japan’s extreme music underworld, packed with band profiles and links, venue maps and histories, ticket reservations, and brutally curated concert recommendations. Each issue drips with firsthand anecdotes from the pit, plus sharp picks for hotels, restaurants, and bars near the action, whether you’re stalking blast beats in person or scouting the scene from afar. Equal parts guide and manifesto, it’s essential reading for anyone chasing the sound of chaos across Japan’s concrete sprawl.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “This is a mean side of Japan. Not for the feint of heart.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Producer, Reviewer/Critic, Composer, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Melted Form writes Hum, Buzz, & Hiss
“I provide weekly new music recommendations in the form of two lists: one list for new ambient releases, which is the genre I focus on most prominently, and another list for all other genres. I also offer reflections on life, creativity, and art, help promote independent artists and labels with relatively small followings, and share brief thoughts on new and old records.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I make my own ambient and experimental electronic music and frequently share demos of my work in my newsletters.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Producer, Composer
mohit.ar
“Diggin’ in My Crates is a love letter to music that lingers—the songs that get caught in your chest and refuse to let go.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster, Radio Host
Moone writes Selective Taste
“On my newsletter I share personal essays, interviews with African creatives (musicians, painters and more) and I also share essays on music and the music industry from album reviews, music round ups and my general thoughts on music.”
nadine writes technaelogy
“i write about music through a technology lens, exploring how innovations are changing the way we create, experience, and share music. i also write about how technology influences music culture—shaping the way we discover new artists, connect with communities, and redefine genres in the digital age.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, Musician, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Niamh writes into the deep with niamh
“we’re all over social media — one more ‘drop video’ and i’ll scream. it’s hard to cut through the noise and find things worth spending our scroll time on. as someone who’s worked in music - specifically club culture - for a few years now, i’ve wanted to craft a space which could enact as a passion dump. i’m a DJ, broadcaster and digital creative and strategist based in the (v underrepresented) North of England and have many thoughts, loves, hates, and a deep yearning to connect with new people. this is a space culminating all sorts: it’s a multimedia, all-encompassing scrapbook away from the noise of social media. we can chat about music, speak to artists, talk about productions and musical processes. i’ll share with you what i’m up to across the DJ and radio world, with monthly recommendations and regular championing of the north of the uk. you can reciprocate. it'll be a fun ride :)”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Podcaster, Radio Host
Pé Dupre writes The Twelve Inch
“I’m a disco kid 🕺 & 80s dance music lover and writer. I’m here to help you embrace your secret love for 70s and 80s dance music. Each week, I share the stories of artists you know and those you think you don’t. And each story is accompanied by its own soundtrack/mixtape. Fair warning: a dose of sarcasm, puns, and dry humor is inevitable!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
sexydiscoballs writes Magical Dancefloors
“Magical Dancefloors describes dancefloors that enchant us. These are places where relationships blossom, barriers break, healing happens, dancers come to know (or forget) themselves or their pasts, and that inspire us to imagine new futures and dream new dreams.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “Former journalist for Bloomberg News and AOL who loves a good dance marathon of 6+ hours.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Educator, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Sterling Bennett writes Steady Company
“We are a radio show and publication for the Roots music creators and community. Folk, Country and Blues. We’ll be highlighting current roots artists and where and when they are touring so you can go catch em live at your local venue.”
see also: Musician, Producer, Radio Host
Tedd Terry writes Tasting Notes
“Either I write original short fiction and include a playlist as mood music OR I share a playlist with an accompanying piece of mood fiction.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “Once I tried putting a Tom Waits record on to set the mood for a date and she broke up with me. That was the day I found out that Swordfishtrombones is an effective birth control method.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Travis Tyler writes Enjoyer Times
“Enjoyer Times isn't genre-restricted, but I tend to focus on electronic music of all kinds (house/techno/electro/ambient/jungle/downtempo), jazz, funk, soul, boogie, international vibes, videogame music, dungeon synth, and more.”
This DJ also wants listeners to know: “I'm a lifelong music dork, former professional record store guy from one of the largest physical music media shops in the US (Josey Records - Dallas) and occasional DJ.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Writer/Journalist, Collector
Vincent Jenewein writes Infinite Speeds
“essays on the aesthetics, history and philosophy of electronic (dance) music + quarterly music round-ups.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Producer, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Will Hermes: New Music + Old Music
“A Substack newsletter for forward-facing music fans— a mix of new LP reviews, old music reveries and obsessively-curated playlist streams, plus interviews, video content, and easter-egg hyperlinks. We are genre-fluid: Rock, jazz, folk, country, r&b, hip-hop, afrobeats, reggae, reggaeton, salsa, samba, experimental music, contemporary classical, and (especially) things in-between.”
This DJ also wants the crowd to know: “I’ve been writing about music and culture for nearly 40 years. My work also appears in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Uncut (UK). You may hear me on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Back in the day I wrote for SPIN, the Village Voice, Minneapolis’ City Pages, and Option. I also write books: Love Goes To Buildings On Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever, and more recently, Lou Reed: The King of New York. (Yep: I’m a New Yorker.)”
See also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Collector, Podcaster, Radio Host
YeahYal
“YeahYal is a podcast mix of eclectic vibes spanning multiple genres and eras. New mixes every month. DJ mixes and playlists offer nostalgic jams paired with “newish” songs as relevant companions. Genres include: funk, soul, house, r&b, hip-hop, electronic, indie, psychedelic, folk, jazz, new wave, post punk and disco that span the 60s to now. The goal of each mix is to combine a collection of disparate genres that still fit well when blended together. Playlists of each mixtape are also available to help spice up your steaming algorithm if you’re looking for better suggestions of new music (although about 10% of the tracks are not available on the streaming services). Basically, each mix consists of “relevant retro” tracks that influence me and which I think will inspire others. Mixes are upbeat enough to play while working out but also mellow enough to create a vibe suitable for working or hanging out.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Producer, Composer, Collector, Podcaster