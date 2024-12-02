The Music Directory is submission-based! Please check out the submission form to be featured in any of the listed categories.
Afia Friday writes
“A scientist and music creative on a free-flowing journey to uncover the artist within using music, art, and the atomic threads of life that bind them all through a distinctly African and Black diasporic perspective.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I am excited to return to the lost of writing and to do so with music at the heart of it. Please connect with me as I am all about building community, sharing resources, and offering support to anyone involved in the music landscape.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector
aisha g. writes
“How Black music blows past imagined sonic & cartographical boundaries. Personal notes & music-emotion connections & reflections.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I like when people comment. I like responding to comments. I encouraging commenting. 😂”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Bárbara writes
“A music newsletter, released in seasons: no fluff, just fresh and unexpected tips on albums, EPs, compilations, movies, and documentaries, all with music as the common thread. 100% human-curated.”
See also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
“The focus of my newsletter is to present less known albums, movies and possibly books. I am a music & book enthusiast, record collector and lover of obscure cinema. I have a family and a day job hence I write mainly as a way to decompress and make known things that I personally love.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “For the past 35 years I have been collecting music from all over the world. I hope that I can present some of it to a broader audience.”
Chris Bradley writes
“What I’d like to accomplish here is to build an audience and seriously discuss various artists, genres, not just ones from my personal collection, and also try my best to give you that physical media listening experience as described above. I like to think I have an eclectic taste, but doesn’t everyone? I am always on the lookout to discover or rediscover. I am like a tireless musical nomad, but I often enjoy the nostalgia of various points in my life and the soundtracks that played at that time.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Writer/Journalist
Colin Reed Moon writes
“Using the personal as well as the critical, Never News takes a more intimate approach to cultural commentary, including a bi-monthly record examination and weekly book club.”
see also: Musician, Writer/Journalist
Conor Ryan writes
“A music blog run by a lil' record store in rural CT writing about records we love across time and space. We focus on digging up lost gems and newer artists that we believe in.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “We are all about listening to music we are unfamiliar with, so please feel free to send along your own music for us to check out!”
see also: Musician, Producer, Writer/Journalist
Ella Hussle writes
Special Instructions is a curated exploration of the intersections between music, memory, and preservation. Through thoughtful reflections on CDs, the art of archiving, the craft of librarianship, and the allure of rare books, this newsletter invites readers to engage with the past in meaningful ways. Featuring incisive album reviews and performances and musings on the cultural significance of forgotten media, it’s a space where knowledge and nostalgia converge.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I’m Ella Hussle—a West Coast sweetheart now calling Brooklyn home. For the past decade, I’ve been spinning records as a DJ in New York City, and I’m currently pursuing my studies to become a research librarian or archivist, with a focus on music and literature. My return to academia has reignited my passion for writing, which led to the creation of Special Instructions.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Garth C. writes
“Reflections on all kinds of music I feel passionate about from all over our world + travel, visual arts, film, photography, books etc. But mostly music - interviews, reviews, meditations etc.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I've been writing on and promoting and collecting music for a long time now. Originally in my homeland of Aotearoa/New Zealand, then based in London since the 90s, often in the US South and the Balkans. I try and celebrate creativity, community and how music can bring people together.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic
Hannah writes
“Going beyond the vinyl to bring you my recommendations for new tracks, artists and releases. After writing reviews of the latest additions to my ever expanding vinyl collection over on Instagram since 2020, I needed another space to share recommendations that didn't always come with a 12" LP to photograph. This Substack is relatively new, but it builds on the alt_version Instagram content. Welcome to the extended mix.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “alt_version - extended mix is a companion to alt_version on Instagram. While character-limited album reviews are shared over there, this Substack is a home for longer posts, new artist recommendations and music related articles.”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Writer/Journalist
Jared Smith writes
“Vinyl-centric spotlight on new music and culture.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Writer/Journalist
Jeff Van Dreason writes
“I'm creating a playlist and adding a new song every day, then writing a few words about it. My plan is to keep this going for as long as I can, sharing my eclectic taste and hearing feedback from readers and listeners.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I have a massive record collection that I may need to start pairing down or my wife may divorce me? :D”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Podcaster, Writer/Journalist
Jon Tanners writes
“Applied Science is my attempt to cull a lifetime and listening and nearly 15 years of experience working as a manager, A&R, and writer into a usable insights for anyone trying to navigate the treacherous waters of the music business.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I wrote for Pigeons and Planes for half a decade. I manage artists and producers who've won Grammy's, racked up billions of streams independently, and made some of the most influential records of the last decade. I am proudest of the beef bourguignon I make for my family every Christmas, but I am also very proud that I have been able to survive in a very strange, often quite terrible business for a decade plus. I am just trying to leave the music business less shitty than I found it.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Educator
José Carlos Santos writes
“Interviews, playlists, podcast episodes, old magazine features, reviews, lists and a lot more - The Devil's Mouth is a resource for discovering mostly underground, lesser known artists, both new and old.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I am based in Portugal and I deal mostly with the heavier side of music as that has been my main field of work for the past 25 years, but The Devil's Mouth is 100% international and genre-free, so I welcome suggestions from anywhere in the world and about all kinds of music. Get in touch and let's find each other new favourite bands!”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Podcaster
Joseph writes
“a bi-weekly digest of reviews, interviews, and special features dedicated to experimental and instrumental music.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Podcaster, Educator
Kadrian Alvarenga writes
“First Pressing explores life through records, and specifically the vinyl record. I love advocating and being a part of record culture because the vinyl community as a whole is incredible. My substack chooses to write about the things I'm passionate about within the vinyl community, from BIPOC record stores to record store day to undiscovered gems and personal anecdotes. While my chosen medium of listening is through the vinyl record, you can listen however you want. My hope is that you walk away having discovered at least one new piece of music to listen to on a Sunday morning or help build out your collection. All I want is for you to come here, enjoy reading, and discover some music that will make a first pressing on you.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I just love music and am first and foremost a fan, from there, it sparks to writing and championing I’ve always wanted to own a record store. After many years of just being an idea, I’m excited to announce that Latin Gold Records is officially LIVE! While the main dream is to have a brick-and-mortar store that you can call a third place one day, I’m thrilled to sell records on Instagram as well as bond with you over music on this Substack as well as swap stories, recommend artists and albums, and help build your record collection. I am also doing pop-ups in person at record fairs and flea markets in Los Angeles and beyond. Outside of my record habit and this Substack, I’m currently the Director of Marketing for Onyx Collective, a premium content brand within The Walt Disney Company with programming exclusively available to stream on Hulu that focuses on artists of color and underrepresented voices. As Director, I oversee all marketing campaigns for Onyx’s programming including the Oscar-winning documentary feature film Summer of Soul (and Questlove's Sly Stone doc), scripted series Reasonable Doubt and UnPrisoned, and docuseries such as The 1619 Project. Before Onyx, I was the Director of Advertising & Media at FX Networks, overseeing paid media campaigns for DAVE, Snowfall, American Horror Story, and more. Back in the day, I used to work at Pivot TV and Spin Magazine, too.
see also: Playlist Curator, Writer/Journalist
Karol G writes
“Diggin’ it is a newsletter about the joy of discovering music, I share album reviews and vinyl collecting tips, stories about concerts, travels, and record stores (with interviews coming soon!). I focus mainly on country, bluegrass, and folk, with the occasional dive into rock and pop-punk.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “Love outlaw country, bluegrass, ’80s rock, ’90s hip-hop, and ‘00s pop punk. Aspiring drummer and small-time vinyl hoarder.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
Kevin Alexander writes
“"Fresh takes on future classics and forgotten gems, from a suburban dad in flyover country. Mixtape maker. Playlist dealer. A real piece of work." \ We also host one of the liveliest online music discussions every Monday, interview artists, and work to shine a spotlight on other indie creators.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “Come check out what was once called "the nicest place on the internet!"”
see also: Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Writer/Journalist
writes Incredibly Gloomy
“I write about music that's either marginalised or outright maligned. Stuff that has never been considered "cool", and which many may even find actively repulsive. But I am not writing about this stuff to "reappraise" it, and I do not write "in defence of" anything. I write about it because this is the music that moves me, and I know I'm not the only one. At the moment my focus is on new age music, but I also write about prog rock, Britpop, post-Britpop, and outsider art in general. I also like to assess music festivals as they evolve, to try and pinpoint the moment they lost their way.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I do not think of myself as a music critic. I am just like you: An obsessive who wants to talk - or write - about the things that move me. So, I'm not a critic or a journalist, just a writer who happens to write about music. I also make unlistenable ultra-lo-fi drones of my own.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher
M. Palma writes
“Home of the 30 for 60 Project, a guide that highlights 30 albums for each year between 1960 and 2020 to build a record collection that is interesting, diverse, and conversant with the history of the broadly defined modern pop music canon (through an American’s lens). The goal is a personal collection that doubles as a modern art musical library with, you know, killer tunes.”
Marshall Bowden writes
“New Directions in Music isn't genre-specific. It honors music that has challenged listeners in one way or another. I try to bridge the gap between music journalism and the deep listening of a true fan.
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Writer/Journalist
Michael K. Fell writes
“Home Is Where The Music Is is a space where I share my thoughts about music, film, and art. It also allows me to release the many music conversations I usually have with myself to an audience. I’ve been collecting records since receiving my first one from my uncle when I was six. Now, totaling into the thousands, my record collection covers a broad spectrum of rock, psych, funk, soul, jazz, gospel, and African.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I am not a musician. I am not a trained writer. I studied art and I find much inspiration in music and have an extensive collection. Once upon a time, I wrote a lot about records & music. I’m excited to start writing again, and I hope you find something here that you will enjoy. My Substack is about music, art, film, and all things inspirational.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
“Diggin’ in My Crates is a love letter to music that lingers—the songs that get caught in your chest and refuse to let go.”
see also: DJ/Selector, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Writer/Journalist, Podcaster, Radio Host
Molly writes
“⋆.˚⟡ ࣪ ˖ Discovering music together across digital and physical realms ⋆.˚⟡ ࣪ ˖ I share little collections of music, seeking to connect with listeners like me. I'm just a huge music geek at heart, and so many hours spent scavenging for music has led me here.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I'm also a designer (not in the music industry) but plan on sharing some work related to music in the future. Not a current core goal of my newsletter though :)”
see also: Playlist Curator
Phil Plencner writes
“While working for Harvard in 2019 I set up a private Slack channel where I recommends an album to listen to. Generally on Fridays. The Phil’s Phriday Picks Substack is the Slack channel in a blog format. I focus primarily on Alternative Rock, Progressive Rock, Grindcore, Free Jazz, Jazz Fusion and old-school country but my gigantic collection of recorded media spans a wide selection of genres and styles. This collection inspires me to write about favorites weekly.”
see also: Musician, Playlist Curator
Rachel Cabitt writes
“Exploring the art history of album art from decades to genres, trendy and niche design elements, specific artists’ discography, and how technology and culture have changed the medium.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “To elaborate on the above, I'm first and foremost a visual artist with a background in photography and design. I'm the co-founder of POND Creative, a visual studio for the music industry, as well as a part-time designer at record label Mexican Summer.”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher
Rick Rees writes
“Stories from the avant-garde in music, art and engineering. It all started with my record collection, and maybe yours.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I'm working on a book about a producer/manager called The Gomelsky Recordings.”
see also: Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Writer/Journalist
Robert Stevenson writes
“Personal essays about my life/work in music (see “Why Charli XCX's 'Brat Strat' is my Favourite Reference”), and the industry (see “The Music Video as a Cultural Artifact”). Posts about cultural crossovers between recent and relevant marketing and music (see “The Engineering of a Cultural Overlap”) and interesting cultural clashes (see “The Politics of Minority Language in Music”) plus reviews and best albums/songs. I also intend to include writing about my own music projects (although this won’t be the focus)”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I make music as Neckinger (a new project)”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Producer
Shanté writes and
“a filmless score is a passion project that prompts one to see film in a musical way and hear music in a cinematic way. i'm building my ideal coming-of-age film soundtrack through a series of playlists. with things i collected, i offer musings on music, maximalism, memorabilia, and mysticism. i frequently share and review collectibles in my possession, majority of them being music-related (vinyl, cassettes, CDs, etc).”
this collector also wants other music fans to know: “i also curate The Music Directory; i've done college radio and i have playlists for DAYS. i do sing a lil and i've always dreamed of being in a band. my favorite genres are neopsychedelia, alt R&B, soul, indie and experimental rock.”
see also: Playlist Curator, Musician, Reviewer/Critic, Writer/Journalist
Shayne writes
“Irish artists mostly with some exceptions when they present themselves”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “reach out i love hearing new music”
See also: Musician, Producer
Syd Schwartz writes
“Discoveries in jazz, adventures in record collecting, and not taking serious music too seriously. I've been listening to, writing about, overspending on, or marketing music for the past four decades. Jazz and Coffee is a weekly dive into music, record collecting, and the music business. All from the perspective of a lucky fan who turned his hobby into a 30+ year career in the music industry.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “Sometimes, a perspective from someone who has spent time inside the belly of the beast is helpful. Other times, it makes for great storytelling! You don’t need to know anything about jazz or drink coffee to enjoy my SubStack!”
see also: Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Recovering Major Label Marketing Executive, Writer/Journalist
Travis Tyler writes
“Enjoyer Times isn't genre-restricted, but I tend to focus on electronic music of all kinds (house/techno/electro/ambient/jungle/downtempo), jazz, funk, soul, boogie, international vibes, videogame music, dungeon synth, and more.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I'm a lifelong music dork, former professional record store guy from one of the largest physical music media shops in the US (Josey Records - Dallas) and occasional DJ.”
see also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Writer/Journalist, Reviewer/Critic
“A Substack newsletter for forward-facing music fans— a mix of new LP reviews, old music reveries and obsessively-curated playlist streams, plus interviews, video content, and easter-egg hyperlinks. We are genre-fluid: Rock, jazz, folk, country, r&b, hip-hop, afrobeats, reggae, reggaeton, salsa, samba, experimental music, contemporary classical, and (especially) things in-between.”
This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I’ve been writing about music and culture for nearly 40 years. My work also appears in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Uncut (UK). You may hear me on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Back in the day I wrote for SPIN, the Village Voice, Minneapolis’ City Pages, and Option. I also write books: Love Goes To Buildings On Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever, and more recently, Lou Reed: The King of New York. (Yep: I’m a New Yorker.)”
See also: Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Reviewer/Critic, Historian/Scholar/Researcher, Writer/Journalist, Podcaster, Radio Host
“YeahYal is a podcast mix of eclectic vibes spanning multiple genres and eras. New mixes every month. DJ mixes and playlists offer nostalgic jams paired with “newish” songs as relevant companions. Genres include: funk, soul, house, r&b, hip-hop, electronic, indie, psychedelic, folk, jazz, new wave, post punk and disco that span the 60s to now. The goal of each mix is to combine a collection of disparate genres that still fit well when blended together. Playlists of each mixtape are also available to help spice up your steaming algorithm if you’re looking for better suggestions of new music (although about 10% of the tracks are not available on the streaming services). Basically, each mix consists of “relevant retro” tracks that influence me and which I think will inspire others. Mixes are upbeat enough to play while working out but also mellow enough to create a vibe suitable for working or hanging out.”
see also: Writer/Journalist, Musician, Playlist Curator, DJ/Selector, Producer, Composer, Podcaster
Thanks a lot for featuring! Great group to be a part of ♥️
thank you! :)))