“First Pressing explores life through records, and specifically the vinyl record. I love advocating and being a part of record culture because the vinyl community as a whole is incredible. My substack chooses to write about the things I'm passionate about within the vinyl community, from BIPOC record stores to record store day to undiscovered gems and personal anecdotes. While my chosen medium of listening is through the vinyl record, you can listen however you want. My hope is that you walk away having discovered at least one new piece of music to listen to on a Sunday morning or help build out your collection. All I want is for you to come here, enjoy reading, and discover some music that will make a first pressing on you.”

This collector also wants other music fans to know: “I just love music and am first and foremost a fan, from there, it sparks to writing and championing I’ve always wanted to own a record store. After many years of just being an idea, I’m excited to announce that Latin Gold Records is officially LIVE! While the main dream is to have a brick-and-mortar store that you can call a third place one day, I’m thrilled to sell records on Instagram as well as bond with you over music on this Substack as well as swap stories, recommend artists and albums, and help build your record collection. I am also doing pop-ups in person at record fairs and flea markets in Los Angeles and beyond. Outside of my record habit and this Substack, I’m currently the Director of Marketing for Onyx Collective, a premium content brand within The Walt Disney Company with programming exclusively available to stream on Hulu that focuses on artists of color and underrepresented voices. As Director, I oversee all marketing campaigns for Onyx’s programming including the Oscar-winning documentary feature film Summer of Soul (and Questlove's Sly Stone doc), scripted series Reasonable Doubt and UnPrisoned, and docuseries such as The 1619 Project. Before Onyx, I was the Director of Advertising & Media at FX Networks, overseeing paid media campaigns for DAVE, Snowfall, American Horror Story, and more. Back in the day, I used to work at Pivot TV and Spin Magazine, too.