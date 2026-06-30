I couldn’t let June end without honoring Black Music Appreciation Month (often shortened to Black Music Month). This commemorative event was first recognized by President Jimmy Carter on June 7, 1979 to acknowledge the musical contributions of Black Americans. It wasn’t until 2000 that Black Music Month was officially established through Congress. We have influential figures like Kenny Gamble and Dyana Williams to thank for this achievement.

To celebrate the occasion, I tapped in with two of my favorite Black music curators/writers: Aisha (pronounced “aye-sha”) of Black Music Be Everywhere and Brandon O'Sullivan of Shatter the Standards. Black music is expansive, so we focused on the American South with all of us having significant ties to the region. I’ve called Georgia home for most of my life, but I was born in Chicago, Illinois—where both sides of my family migrated from Mississippi. Aisha is from South Carolina and Brandon hails from Florida.

Throughout this past month, we chatted over Discord and posed questions to each other regarding Southern Black Music and culture at large. Beyond the synergy between our tastes and influences, it was evident that we all have mutual respect for each other’s work. Considering our diverse curatorial styles, each of us had the opportunity to provide whatever context we deemed necessary. Aisha and Brandon are highly proficient on the historical reference tip, whereas I’ve infused this feature with essences of my reverence for physical media. There’s much to say on this topic, so consider this a precursor to a larger conversation to come later. For now, I hope you enjoy our Sounds of the Dirty South roundtable!

a scan of the back cover for Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz’ What U Gon’ Do / Roll Call 12"

1. What gets lost when Southern Black music is discussed as one regional sound instead of a set of local languages?

Aisha: When we are quick to perceive Black Southern music as one thing, there are simply a lot people and sounds that get overlooked. This sort of practice is also the reason why people are sometimes not able to recognize differences even within a region or state. Each area has a history attached to their sound and while we are all connected through a blues-gospel-jazz tradition(s), everyone is bending those sounds in their own way.

The anti-Black nature of how people perceive the Black South(s) also contributes to this. Folks attempt to simplify things they feel are simple. After all this time, internet access, and possible summers down South, you would think people not from here would have a more nuanced perspective. There’s a residue that remains unfortunately which can interrupt how listeners hear and what they don’t hear. This is how music history gets written in such a one-dimensional manner.

Brandon: “Southern rap” gets defined by its big brother acts from the second it’s categorized—Atlanta trap, Houston screw, Memphis, Cash Money. They become the dialect other styles become translated into, so when a Florida record shows up, the first instinct is to find the trap in it, find the screw in it and label anything that remains as “flavor.” Nobody stops to consider who the record actually has anything to say to.

Florida makes that a tricky feat: half of its rhythm doesn’t come from the South at all, but rather from its Caribbean heritage. Miami’s Little Haiti and the Bahamian, Jamaican, and Cuban portions of it contain the root for a bass tradition already present long before the term “trap” was even thought of. A 2 Live Crew record could be filed into a family tree of Atlanta music if one were only trying to invent a family tree. Then there’s the county distinction that the Southern world outside Florida overlooks. Here, you won’t hear many people proclaiming they’re from Florida.

Instead, it’s all about 305, 954, 904, 407—you can live two minutes apart in Dade and Broward County and have totally different ways of sounding. It just doesn’t go for Pompano to sound like Miami; a rapper from one doesn’t speak to the same people or hold the same sway as someone from the other. Plies hails from Fort Myers and its own coastline. T-Pain comes from Tallahassee, with its booty-shake jook music designed for movement.

Jacksonville spent the past several years developing something truly its own. In truth, the Panhandle region doesn’t feel particularly like peninsula Florida at all, blending seamlessly into Southern Alabama and beyond. Essentially, “Florida rap” is six separate things, each masquerading as a single entity, even before you start taking into account “Southern” itself.

More fundamentally, what is lost is who the record is addressing. For someone recording in Duval, the local context is where slang indicates one’s status in the community rather than being a garnish intended to disguise the actual song within. The inclination to hear Florida music purely as sound leads one to rank it based on its marketability or perambulating powers—something this music was never even designed to do.

Shanté: I’m thinking of cadences, dialects, hyper-localized slang, micro-genres, and migration patterns. Like, there’s a thread of lineage lost when folks debate about who originated the triplet flow, all the while crediting those who re-popularized it for the influence. I won’t stand for Three 6 Mafia being erased from this conversation—in fact, Juicy J has already set the record straight.

2. Who are some of your favorite unsung musicians, producers, artists, dancers, etc. from the South?

A: I wish I could name more, but some artists that come to mind: Brook Benton (a World Renowned Balladeer from Lugoff, SC), James Jamerson (Impeccable Motown Bassist from Charleston, SC), The Sequence (one of the first girl groups of hip-hop from Columbia, SC), Joseph “Joe” Richardson (guitarist from Hopkins, SC who recorded with the Isley Brothers), and Clara Smith (A Blues Songstress from Spartanburg, SC).

Clara in particular was a recent listen of mine. She has a song called “It’s Tight Like That.” Yes, the “It” is what you think it is. No one can talk to any generation future or past about sexual expression when the music has simply BEEN like this. She recorded duets with Bessie Smith, and mentored Josephine Baker. It was rumored that Clara and Josephine were lovers. Happy Pride y’all!

B: So many to name, but first, Betty Davis. Long before she was ever anyone’s wife, she had penned “Uptown (to Harlem)” for the Chambers Brothers, organized a studio band, and hosted a club uptown. Her solo recordings, beginning in 1973, featured the Sly Stone rhythm section and Greg Errico, and exuded grit and sardonic humor that were far too risqué for mainstream airplay. Debra Killings is another one. She sang and played bass on TLC’s projects, harmonized on nearly every OutKast release, anchored Monica’s first two albums, and contributed to million-selling singles by other artists. Another ATLien, Kendra Foster, is a sleeper. Her solo work merges jazz traditions, unpredictable melodic turns, and her P-Funk background, and she was a mastermind behind [D’Angelo and the Vanguard’s] Black Messiah.

a scan of Monica’s Miss Thang CD (1995)

It’s crazy to say this next person, but LaVelle Smith Jr. Despite his choreography works with Michael [Jackson], his name doesn’t come up enough. His credits speak for themselves. Mr. DJ is an underappreciated producer. He co-produced the majority of Stankonia, including “B.O.B.” and the Grammy-winning “Ms. Jackson,” and played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. And despite her influence, Syreeta’s work has often been overshadowed by [Stevie] Wonder, though her voice and compositions hold lasting significance. That second album is a masterpiece.

S: My personal philosophy is that “the future is the voice of the unsung.” Broadly, I’ll shout out the hometown heroes still distributing their mixtape CDs to the community (or perhaps via QR codes in this day and age). Or all the neighborhood music and dance groups that were formed on playgrounds and apartment complex parking lots, all in the name of fun. Like, there’s diss tracks I have on my OG Xbox from a middle school classmate’s older brother that I still think about fondly—this was from the “Crank Dat” era when plenty of music cliques from the metro Atlanta area (especially Stone Mountain) were going viral, so it’s possible that the group I have music from on my console could have been something.

More specifically, I’ll name someone like Sleepy Brown. That’s not to say he hasn’t received his flowers at all, but the Sleepy’s Theme album The Vinyl Room doesn’t get enough love in my eyes. I feel like folks slept on that one (pun intended). There’s also an up-and-coming group called The BGVs that I’ve been spreading the gospel about. And then I can’t forget about BOSCO & Speakerfoxxx’s Girls In The Yard mixtape from 2016—there was nary an ATL festival lineup that they were absent from this year. But in retrospect, it was a “you had to be there” kinda moment (R.I.P. DJ Speakerfoxxx!)

3. What Southern Black music videos represent your state best? What video feels personal/autobiographical?

A: I’m from South Carolina. I wouldn’t say my state is particularly known for music videos (hey, if I am WRONG, correct me LOL). Most recently, 803Fresh released his “Boots on the Ground” video featuring SC State’s Marching 101 and the SC State football stadium (one of our HBCUs here). Other parts of the video are filmed in Wagener, SC. Black folks click-clacking fans and doing line dances; it’s just a good time all around.

“Crank Dat Roy” video conjures up some funny childhood memories. “Crank Dat Roy” is song that was created by the group State House in Orangeburg during the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” craze (shoutout to the Atlanta-SC connection). The dance, the Roy, drew from the local Orangeburg dance “The Elroy,” which was named after a local man on the streets who would move in a similar fashion. This came out when I was in middle school and everyone was doing it. As a shy bean kid, I was not doing this publicly, not even going to lie to y’all, but I had a many of joyous times watching my cousins attempt the dance and eventually fall down from getting dizzy.

B: Now, let’s get the obvious answer out of the way. Uncle Luke’s “I Wanna Rock” is a cultural touchstone. He manufactured the loud in-your-face enough to have the whole block panting as one and the sonic summoning signature for the Miami he found—the sweat-slicked City, not the city of high-rise wealth—by calling out the party’s common refrain. Despite my feelings toward him, DJ Khaled’s “I’m So Hood” takes to the streets in Miami-Dade’s Liberty City, and fills frame after frame with street bike wheelies and hordes, filling every corner of the footage and many of Miami’s finest, from Gunplay to Pitbull (when he was about to sell out) and Trina. My nostalgia for Summer 2007 was that era for me. Take me back!

The summer that followed the formula of T-Pain’s autotuned, soulful sing-song, and one of his finest crooned refrains landed on Plies for “Shawty.” Also, Denzel Curry and the video for “RICKY,” the lead single off 2019’s ZUU, is filmed in what appears to be the backyard where the then 24-year-old Curry grew up, a space of sun-baked concrete and weeds that doubles as his late brother Treon’s hangout zone, known for casual back-alley battles. The video references their upbringing on the grounds where neighbors used to engage in fistfights, and Curry shouts at himself and others with a rhythm that mimics the lectures parents use on kids who are barely able to answer back. And I gotta highlight “Period (We Live)” by the City Girls, who filmed this before JT did some time, so it’s an actual snapshot in time. From the group’s 2018 Period mixtape, this put the Miami City Girls on jet skis and Carnival costumes on the sands. They swag across their native South Florida, and the group commands attention, asserting their place in the city before any of that legal trouble.

S: When it comes to Georgia, there are so many videos I could name:

“Swag Surfin’” by Fast Life Yungstaz (F.L.Y.)

“Goodies” by Ciara featuring Petey Pablo

“Betcha Can’t Do It Like Me” by D4L

“Stilettos (Pumps)” by Crime Mob featuring Miss Aisha

“Georgia” by Ludacris & Field Mob featuring Jamie Foxx

“Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” by OutKast (really any early OutKast/Dungeon Family videos).

I’d be remiss to not mention “Welcome to Atlanta” by Jermaine Dupri featuring Ludacris too.

Autobiographically speaking, I’ll have to go with Cherish’s “Do It To It” featuring Sean P. My older sister and I (used to) love this song, and it really gives me positive flashbacks of my adolescence. The video reminds me of sleepovers, making up dances with my friends, and playing dress-up. It’s got a vibe that carried into my young adulthood while attending college in Downtown Atlanta and subsequently living and hanging out in East Atlanta (good times!). It’s commonly said that Atlanta is not a real place. While I understand the sentiment because there’s a lot of fantastical stuff that happens here, the memories attached to the featured music are very much real.

4. What are some of your favorite Southern albums of any genre?

A: There are so many albums that slip my mind. Some artists from the South aren’t necessarily making what I would classify as Black Southern music. However, the albums below were/are repeat listens for me. To me, Black Southern albums do encompass a certain amount of references to southern experiences, places, and tones (like the sound of someone’s voice). I am grateful to have heard these albums during pivotal points in my life. They provided me with much solace. The South is a time portal. Truly multi-dimensional. The past-present-future is here.

Below, you will hear mentions to car culture, a blues storytelling tradition, lowcountry living, and some real loving care. The latter being so key to many musics down here. Much love to the Third Coast and Souf Cack.

Outkast (Atlanta, GA) — Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik (1994)

D’Angelo (Richmond, VA) — Voodoo (2000)

This is a Black Southern album. I ain’t gone argue with anyone about it! (editor’s note: you won’t get any debates from me on this—she said what she said and I concur.)

Benny Starr (Pineville, SC) — A Water Album (2019)

Big K.R.I.T. (Meridian, MS) — Cadillactica (2014)

Fantasia (High Point, NC) — Fantasia (2006 self-titled album) and Free Yourself (2004)

Anthony Hamilton (Charlotte, NC) — Soulife (compilation album from 2005)

B: The ten albums that shaped my Southern essence of bridging the gap of classic soul, and hip-hop.

Gloria Scott (Port Arthur, TX) — What Am I Gonna Do (1974)

With this debut album, it’s apparent that Gloria Scott was in and out of church since childhood and was very familiar with gospel. Arguably, the sounds of Barry White’s production (with the help of Gene Page and Tom Brock’s writing) couldn’t have forged higher ground on What Am I Gonna Do.

Raw Soul Express (Miami, FL) — Raw Soul Express (1976)

A strong record where you can enjoy the region’s characteristically loose, groovy funk/soul.

8Ball & MJG (Memphis, TN/Houston, TX) — Comin’ Out Hard (1993)

This landmark release—the first from Swerve House—was entirely self-produced, recorded, and mixed by the duo, with cover art entrusted to the young Pen & Pixel. Hailing from Memphis and active in Houston, they established a blueprint here for the Southern acts that would rise to prominence in the late 90s.

UGK (Port Arthur, TX) — Ridin’ Dirty (1996)

At one point, UGK was one of the hottest acts out of the South. The trust the industry places in them is evident from their numerous guest appearances; indeed, they have consistently delivered funky, “trill” rap without ever missing a beat. Following Pimp C’s passing in 2007, Bun B has continued to carry the legacy forward.

OutKast (ATL) — Stankonia (2000)

With Stankonia, OutKast truly broke through to a new level. It was around this time that the distinct differences in André 3000 and Big Boi’s personas began to emerge: André as the freaky, funky, far-out psychedelic maverick, and Big Boi as the futuristic B-boy steadfastly dedicated to the essence of hip-hop.

Timbaland & Magoo (Norfolk, VA) — Indecent Proposal (2001)

If there’s one member of the duo who comes to my mind as an oddball rapper, it’s the late Magoo. He is a peculiar rapper—his style is unconventional, almost like a prankster—yet he holds a unique place in the mix. Tracks such as “Indian Carpet” showcase this dynamic; his singular, unvarying flow stands out distinctly, even as he seems to be goofing around. While he might be technically outshone by the guest artists, that very quality adds a certain flavor to the collaboration. “I Am Music” ties everything together with an Aaliyah feature, three months after her untimely passing.

Scarface (Houston, TX) — The Fix (2002)

In the twenty-first century, Southern hip-hop quickly came to dominate the market. Scarface is a veteran member of the Geto Boys and an unshakable heavyweight as a solo artist. It would be fair to say that The Fix is the finest fruit of that new current and that new ambition coming together. It is a work that teaches those around him what a boss should be.

Missy Elliott (Portsmouth, VA) — Under Construction (2002)

As an artist who has consistently delivered futuristic beats to the world, Missy Elliott returns to an old-school sound with her fourth album, yet the record remains characteristically innovative and experimental.

Little Brother (Durham, NC) — The Listening (2003)

Comprising producer/DJ 9th Wonder and the MC duo of Rapper Big Pooh and Phonte (the latter delivering a style reminiscent of Kool G Rap)—who proudly identify as the “younger brothers” carrying on the legacy established by legends like Chuck D, Big Daddy Kane, and De La Soul. The Listening is conceptualized as a continuous broadcast from “Justus League,” a fictional radio station named after the collective to which the group belonged.

Three 6 Mafia (Memphis, TN) — Most Known Unknown (2005)

When I think of hip-hop comeback albums, Most Known Unknown comes to mind. This LP rarely gets mentioned in conversations. Although they steadily increased their supporters through consistent releases, including those under their crew, Hypnotize Minds, the Memphis group Three 6 Mafia also drew concern as members kept dropping out one after another. On this album too, original member Lord Infamous left, and it was released as a three-man lineup, but true to the title that dubbed them “the most known unknown,” they were still a name known mainly to those in the know.

a scan of the 12" for “Stay Fly” by Three 6 Mafia (click the image to watch the video)

S: I absorb so much music all the time, and it’s easy to forget where folks originate from and what I’ve listened to. So it’s safe to say, I’ve likely forgotten some albums and will regret those omissions. However, that’s what part two of this conversation will be for. Here are some of my favorite Southern Black albums in no particular order:

Solange (Houston, TX) — A Seat at the Table (2016) and When I Get Home (2019)

More to come on ASATT for the album’s 10th anniversary this September!

OutKast (ATL) — Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (2003)

Erykah Badu (Dallas, TX) — New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) (2010—Aisha seconds this choice!)

D’Angelo and The Vanguard (Richmond, VA) — Black Messiah (2014)

N.E.R.D. (Virginia Beach, VA) — Seeing Sounds (2008)

Leon Bridges (Fort Worth, TX) — Gold-Diggers Sound (2021)

Chloe x Halle (ATL) — The Two of Us (2017)

Liv.e (Dallas, TX) — Couldn’t Wait to Tell You (2020)

Pink Siifu (Birmingham, AL) — GUMBO’! (2021)

Shoutout to Aisha and Brandon for this fabulous conversation and collaboration. Please follow along with their work for more insightful music curation and musings.

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