Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Categories
Submissions
Forms
Updates
The Medley
Interviews
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Coloring Outside the Lines with Little Door
An inspiring conversation with the portal-opening musician about her career path, making her first album, and all things trippy!
Oct 6
•
The Music Directory
and
Shanté
22
9
September 2025
The Medley 005
Celebrating one year of The Music Directory with reflections, updates, and a song challenge!
Sep 29
•
The Music Directory
and
Shanté
40
6
The Song in Your Bones
A Community Song Challenge | Little Door x The Music Directory
Published on Little Door
•
Sep 23
Sometimes It Rains in the North of Summer: A Conversation with T.R. Kingston
Chatting with the Canadian musician about his inspirations, upbringing, and life as a performing artist
Sep 1
•
The Music Directory
and
Shanté
15
August 2025
The Medley 004
A monthly musical digest!
Aug 28
•
The Music Directory
and
Shanté
35
23
July 2025
The Medley 003
Featuring your best/top/favorite music of 2025 (so far)
Jul 23
•
The Music Directory
and
Shanté
31
5
Community Update 004
What albums and songs have you enjoyed this year so far?
Jul 1
•
The Music Directory
and
Shanté
20
June 2025
The Medley 002
A musical digest!
Jun 20
•
The Music Directory
and
Shanté
28
8
April 2025
The Medley: A Musical Digest
I bet you think this song is about you, don't you?
Apr 8
•
The Music Directory
and
Shanté
42
15
March 2025
Educators
Featuring the ones who teach us how to understand the theory and language of music
Mar 30
•
The Music Directory
7
1
Directory Submissions Round #3
Encore! Encore! Encore!
Mar 10
•
The Music Directory
and
Shanté
32
9
Faith, Harmony, & Discovery: An Interview with The Grove
Tracing the band's trajectory from church roots to London's indie soul scene
Mar 4
•
Sebastian Lloyd
and
The Music Directory
5
1
© 2025 Shanté Honeycutt
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts