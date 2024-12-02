The Music Directory

The Music Directory

Home
Notes
Chat
Categories
Submissions
Forms
Updates
The Medley
Interviews
About

Welcome to The Music Directory!

Do you muse about music? Are you wanting to find bands to listen to outside of your usual rotation? Are you a record collector who wants to share your holy grails with the world? Look no further than The Music Directory, a living document that gives us all more awareness of music writers, musicians, curators, historians, and everyone in between.

The Music Directory is Live

The Music Directory is Live

The Music Directory and Shanté
·
December 2, 2024
Read full story

There are endless possibilities to what this community may accomplish, but this curator’s goals are harmony, collaboration, and discovery. You can learn more about this initiative via the introductory post:

ATTN: All Substack Music Newsletter Writers!

ATTN: All Substack Music Newsletter Writers!

Shanté and The Music Directory
·
September 30, 2024
Read full story

This Substack publication is also the hub for updates, community posts, and more. If you would like to submit to join the directory, update your existing entry, or pitch original work, check out this handy guide to all directory-related forms:

All About Forms

All About Forms

The Music Directory
·
Feb 24
Read full story

**In between website updates, the submission form may be closed for maintenance. Currently, submissions are open until further notice! For updates on the directory, please subscribe to stay in the loop!

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Music Directory

A place for musicians, music writers, avid listeners, and everyone in between to find each other & discover new sounds in community.

People

The Music Directory

@musicdirectoryadmin
The Music Directory's avatar
A place for musicians, music writers, avid listeners, and everyone in between to find each other & discover new sounds in community. Submit your publication via the linked Google form to be featured in the directory!

Shanté

@shante
Shanté's avatar
(she/they) multidimensional writer, editor, digital curator, & mystic. the future is the voice of the unsung.
© 2025 Shanté Honeycutt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture